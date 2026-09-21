5 electric scooters I would buy if I was replacing my Bajaj Pulsar 150

Here are the five electric scooters that serve as the best replacements for a Bajaj Pulsar 150.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 is not just another motorcycle, but one of the long-standing, highly popular, and bestselling iconic automotive models in India. Launched in 2005 for the first time, the Pulsar 150 continues to be a charmer for many, currently sold in the Classic segment of Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar range. However, for many, it is time to bid adieu to the beloved Pulsar 150. Considering the rising cost of petrol alongside tightening emission norms, inflation, and the surging cost of vehicle ownership, investing in an electric scooter seems a wise decision.

If you are looking to replace your Bajaj Pulsar 150, you are likely used to a punchy mid-range acceleration, stability, and daily reliability. Transitioning to an electric scooter means finding something that matches that performance vibe or offers a significant upgrade in terms of technology and practicality.

Here are the five electric scooters that serve as the best replacements for a Bajaj Pulsar 150.