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BAJAJ Chetak Mileage

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1853
4.3
74
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Bajaj Chetak Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 2.5-3.5 kWh offers a range of 113-153 km.
Battery CapacityRange
2.5-3.5 kWh113-153 km

Bajaj Chetak Variants Wise Mileage

Bajaj Chetak price starts at ₹ 91,399 and goes up to ₹ 1.34 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Chetak comes in 5 variants. Bajaj Chetak's top variant is 3501.
5 Variants Available
Chetak C2501
113 km Range (Company Claimed)
55 kmph
₹91,399*
Chetak 3001
127 km Range (Company Claimed)
63 kmph
₹1.07 Lakhs*
Chetak 3503
155 km Range (Company Claimed)
63 kmph
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Bajaj Chetak Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Range: 120 km
Check OffersFlex RangeChetakvsFlex
Joy e-bike Mihos

Joy e-bike Mihos

1.08 Lakhs
Range: 130 km
Check OffersMihos RangeChetakvsMihos
Okaya EV Faast

Okaya EV Faast

1.09 - 1.1 Lakhs
Range: 120-160 km
Check OffersFaast RangeChetakvsFaast
Seeka Smak

Seeka Smak

99,911 - 1.19 Lakhs
Range: 130 km
Check OffersSmak RangeChetakvsSmak
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01

Ather Energy EL01

99,000 Onwards
 
Alert Me When Launched EL01 DetailsView upcoming Bikes
Aftek Motors Elmo

Aftek Motors Elmo

1.1 Lakhs
Range: 90-135 km
Check OffersElmo RangeChetakvsElmo

Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Chetak User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Excellent Performance
The Bajaj Chetak is an excellent family scooter. It offers fabulous mileage, great comfort, and a good display.
By: javeed (Dec 27, 2025)
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Silent, smooth, stylish
The scooter looks stylish and classy, offering a premium feel right from the start. It's smooth to ride and handles city travel—like a 90 km commute—comfortably. Overall, it's a no-nonsense, reliable, and simple scooter that gets the job done with elegance.
By: Anuj (Jul 22, 2025)
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Good looking
Good design, decent height?perfect for family and personal use. Mileage is a bit low, but it works well for my needs!
By: manju (Jul 1, 2025)
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