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Bajaj Chetak User Reviews & Ratings
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User Reviews
Excellent Performance
The Bajaj Chetak is an excellent family scooter. It offers fabulous mileage, great comfort, and a good display.By: javeed (Dec 27, 2025)
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Silent, smooth, stylish
The scooter looks stylish and classy, offering a premium feel right from the start. It's smooth to ride and handles city travel—like a 90 km commute—comfortably. Overall, it's a no-nonsense, reliable, and simple scooter that gets the job done with elegance.By: Anuj (Jul 22, 2025)
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Good looking
Good design, decent height?perfect for family and personal use. Mileage is a bit low, but it works well for my needs!By: manju (Jul 1, 2025)