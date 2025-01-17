HT Auto
Honda Activa E Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED

HONDA Activa E

Launch Date: 17 Jan 2025
1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Activa E Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 78.8 kmph

Activa E: 80.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 137.7 km

Activa E: 102.0 km

Battery

Category Average: 2.91 kwh

Activa E: 3.0 kwh

Category average

View all Activa E Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Honda Activa E

Latest Update

  • Auto Expo 2025: Honda Activa e launched at ₹1.17 lakh, with 102 km range and swappable battery tech
  • Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Activa e, Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel and other two wheelers expected to be showcased

    Honda Activa E Alternatives

    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak

    1.2 - 1.27 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa EvsChetak
    Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2

    Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2

    1.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa EvsStorm ZX Advance 2
    UPCOMING
    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    1.25 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    1.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa EvsS1 Pro
    ADMS EVA

    ADMS EVA

    1.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa EvsEVA
    ADMS DB

    ADMS DB

    1.33 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa EvsDB
    Honda Activa E Variants

    Honda Activa E price starts at ₹ 1.17 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.52 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Activa E comes in 2 variants. Honda Activa E's top variant is RoadSync Duo.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    6 kW
    Speed
    80 kmph
    Range
    102 km
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Roadside Assistance
    Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Reverse Assist
    ₹1.52 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    6 kW
    Speed
    80 kmph
    Range
    102 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Roadside Assistance
    Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Reverse Assist
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Activa E Images

    Honda Activa E Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity3 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range102 km
    View all Activa E specs and features

    Honda Activa E comparison with similar bikes

    Honda Activa E
    Honda Activa E
    Bajaj Chetak
    Bajaj Chetak
    Joy e-bike Mihos
    Joy e-bike Mihos
    Ampere Nexus
    Ampere Nexus
    Vida V1
    Vida V1
    Rowwet Eleq
    Rowwet Eleq
    Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
    Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
    Enigma Crink Pro
    Enigma Crink Pro
    Rowwet Rame
    Rowwet Rame
    White Carbon Motors GT5
    White Carbon Motors GT5
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*
    ₹1.1 Lakhs*
    ₹1.03 Lakhs*
    ₹1.16 Lakhs*
    ₹1.16 Lakhs*
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    Body Type
    Scooter
    Body Type
    Scooter
    Body Type
    Scooter
    Body Type
    Scooter
    Body Type
    Scooter
    Body Type
    Scooter
    Body Type
    Scooter
    Body Type
    Scooter
    Body Type
    Scooter
    Body Type
    Scooter
    Motor Power
    6 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    1500 W
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    6000 W
    Motor Power
    2 kW
    Motor Power
    1.5 kW
    Motor Power
    3 kW
    Motor Power
    2 kW
    Motor Power
    3000 W
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    -
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Currently viewingActiva E vs ChetakActiva E vs MihosActiva E vs NexusActiva E vs V1Activa E vs EleqActiva E vs Wolf PlusActiva E vs Crink ProActiva E vs RameActiva E vs GT5
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Honda Activa E News

    The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
    Auto Expo 2025: Honda Activa e launched at 1.17 lakh, with 102 km range and swappable battery tech
    17 Jan 2025
    2025 TVS Ronin, Honda Activa e and QC 1, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel are likely to be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Activa e, Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel and other two wheelers expected to be showcased
    7 Jan 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Jan 1: Honda Activa e and QC 1 bookings begin, Carmakers finish 2024 on a happy note
    2 Jan 2025
    The Honda Activa E and the QC 1 are the first electric vehicles from the two wheeler maker in India.
    Honda Activa e and QC 1 bookings begin, deliveries to commence from February. Check details
    1 Jan 2025
    The Honda Activa e and the Ather Rizta are direct rivals in the electric two-wheeler market.
    Honda Activa e vs Ather Rizta: Comparing the two budget electric scooters
    5 Dec 2024
    Explore Other Options

    Honda Activa E FAQs

    The top variant of Honda Activa E is the RoadSync Duo.
    The Honda Activa E is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 102 km and a battery capacity of 3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Honda Activa E offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, RoadSync Duo is priced at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Honda Activa E is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 102 km on a single charge.

