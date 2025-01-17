Honda Activa E price starts at ₹ 1.17 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.52 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Activa E comes in 2 variants. Honda Activa E's top variant is RoadSync Duo.
Category Average: 78.8 kmph
Activa E: 80.0 kmph
Category Average: 137.7 km
Activa E: 102.0 km
Category Average: 2.91 kwh
Activa E: 3.0 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|102 km
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹1.03 Lakhs*
₹1.16 Lakhs*
₹1.16 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
