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BAJAJ Avenger Cruise 220

₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price:

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is priced at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220?

The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is available in 1 variant - BS6.

What are the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 colour options?

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 comes in two colour options: Auburn Black, Moon White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220?

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 220.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220?

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 rivals are Bajaj Avenger 220 Street, TVS Ronin, QJ Motor SRC 250, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Komaki Ranger.

What is the mileage of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220?

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 comes with a mileage of 40.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    220 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    40 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    19.03 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    17.55 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    163 kg
View All Avenger Cruise 220 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Variants

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 price starts at ₹ 1.37 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Avenger Cruise 220 BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
220 cc
120 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Latest Updates

Calendar icon20 Jul 2026
India's flex-fuel vehicle initiative faces policy challenges amid a growing focus on electric vehicles.Read Full Story
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Rising commodity and diesel prices may pressure auto sector margins, potentially offsetting projected growth in FY27.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supports reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel to mitigate rising global oil price impacts.Read Full Story
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Calendar icon14 Nov 2025
India's CV manufacturers seek a revision of fuel-efficiency regulations, advocating for real-world testing methods over fixed-speed lab evaluations.Read Full Story

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 image
Rs. 1.37 LakhsOnwards
4.13
220 cc19.03 PS17.55 NmCruiser Bikes163 kg2210 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Bajaj Avenger 220 StreetBajaj Avenger 220 Street imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
3.71
220 cc19.03 PS17.55 NmCruiser Bikes160 kg2210 mm--AlloyAvenger Cruise 220VSAvenger 220 Street
TVS RoninTVS Ronin imageRs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards
4.4316
225.9 cc20.4 PS19.93 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes160 kg2040 mmDiscDiscSpoke Alloy WheelsAvenger Cruise 220VSRonin
QJ Motor SRC 250QJ Motor SRC 250 imageRs. 1.49 LakhsOnwards-249 cc17.64 PS17 NmCruiser Bikes163 kg2070 mmDiscDiscSpokeAvenger Cruise 220VSSRC 250
Royal Enfield Hunter 350Royal Enfield Hunter 350 imageRs. 1.38 LakhsOnwards
4.51074
349 cc20.21 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes181 kg2055 mm---Avenger Cruise 220VSHunter 350
Komaki RangerKomaki Ranger imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
4.72
---Cruiser Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyAvenger Cruise 220VSRanger

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Images

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Image 1
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Image 6

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Colours

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Auburn black

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Alternatives

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220vsAvenger 220 Street
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220vsRonin
QJ Motor SRC 250

QJ Motor SRC 250

1.49 Lakhs Onwards
Avenger Cruise 220vsSRC 250
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220vsHunter 350
Komaki Ranger

Komaki Ranger

1.3 - 1.35 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220vsRanger

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
3.7Features
4Safety
4.7Design
4Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Avenger Cruise 220 for its attractive design, comfort for long rides, and fuel efficiency, making it a reliable choice for budget-conscious riders.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconAttractive design
  • check circle iconExcellent comfort for long rides
  • check circle iconGood mileage of 40 km/l
  • check circle iconReliable and efficient
  • check circle iconLow service costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPerformance may feel underwhelming
  • warning iconLimited features compared to higher models
  • warning iconHeavier than some competitors
  • warning iconNot ideal for aggressive riding
  • warning icon5-speed gearbox may feel outdated

User Reviews

Perfect Cruiser Bike in the Budget Segment
The Avenger 220 is a great choice for riders seeking comfort, reliability, and classic looks, especially in the entry-level and budget segment. For those who value style at an affordable price, it’s an excellent buy. With the trusted Bajaj name, this bike ensures reliability and low service costs, making it a smart option for budget-conscious riders.
By: Gagandeep Mehra (Aug 15, 2025)
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Perfect for Highway Cruising
The bike boasts an attractive design and offers excellent comfort for long rides. It provides a mileage of approximately 40 km/l, both in city traffic and on highways, making it a reliable and efficient choice for riders.
By: Dr Kaisar (Dec 12, 2024)
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Smooth Power Delivery
Powered by a 220cc, single-cylinder, DTS-i engine, the Avenger Cruise 220 delivers 19.03 PS of power and 17.55 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox, ensuring smooth shifts and adequate power across different riding conditions.
By: SANDIP (Jul 22, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Specifications and Features

Max Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
TransmissionManual
Mileage40.0 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine220.0 cc
Max Speed120 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Avenger Cruise 220 specs and features

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