Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Key Specs
- Engine220 cc
- Mileage40 kmpl
- Power19.03 ps
- Speed120 kmph
- Max Torque17.55 Nm
- Kerb Weight163 kg
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is priced at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is available in 1 variant - BS6.
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 comes in two colour options: Auburn Black, Moon White.
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 220.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 rivals are Bajaj Avenger 220 Street, TVS Ronin, QJ Motor SRC 250, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Komaki Ranger.
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 comes with a mileage of 40.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
|Rs. 1.37 LakhsOnwards
|220 cc
|19.03 PS
|17.55 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|163 kg
|2210 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|220 cc
|19.03 PS
|17.55 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|160 kg
|2210 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Avenger Cruise 220VSAvenger 220 Street
|TVS Ronin
|Rs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards
|225.9 cc
|20.4 PS
|19.93 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|160 kg
|2040 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke Alloy Wheels
|Avenger Cruise 220VSRonin
|QJ Motor SRC 250
|Rs. 1.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|249 cc
|17.64 PS
|17 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|163 kg
|2070 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Avenger Cruise 220VSSRC 250
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|Rs. 1.38 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|181 kg
|2055 mm
|-
|-
|-
|Avenger Cruise 220VSHunter 350
|Komaki Ranger
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Cruiser Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Avenger Cruise 220VSRanger
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Avenger Cruise 220 for its attractive design, comfort for long rides, and fuel efficiency, making it a reliable choice for budget-conscious riders.
|Max Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|220.0 cc
|Max Speed
|120 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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