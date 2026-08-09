Perfect Cruiser Bike in the Budget Segment

The Avenger 220 is a great choice for riders seeking comfort, reliability, and classic looks, especially in the entry-level and budget segment. For those who value style at an affordable price, it’s an excellent buy. With the trusted Bajaj name, this bike ensures reliability and low service costs, making it a smart option for budget-conscious riders.

By: Gagandeep Mehra ( Aug 15, 2025 )