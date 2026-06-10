5 comfortable cruiser bikes I would choose for long-distance touring

1 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Engine 220 cc Mileage 40.0 kmpl Power 8,500 PS View Offers View More Details

The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 has earned a loyal following among touring enthusiasts over the years. Its signature feet-forward riding position, plush suspension and comfortable seat make it ideal for covering long distances without excessive fatigue.

Powered by a reliable 220cc oil-cooled engine, the Avenger may not be the fastest cruiser around, but it offers a relaxed and dependable riding experience that continues to appeal to highway riders.