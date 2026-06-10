5 comfortable cruiser bikes I would choose for long-distance touring
- Planning your next road trip on two wheels? Here are five comfortable cruiser bikes that stand out for long-distance touring in India, including the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Kawasaki Eliminator and Kawasaki Vulcan S.
Cruiser motorcycles are designed to make long hours on the saddle feel effortless. A relaxed riding position, low seat height and torquey engine can significantly reduce fatigue on highway rides. If I had to choose five cruisers for long-distance touring in India, these would be my top picks.
Engine220 cc
Mileage40.0 kmpl
Power8,500 PS
The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 has earned a loyal following among touring enthusiasts over the years. Its signature feet-forward riding position, plush suspension and comfortable seat make it ideal for covering long distances without excessive fatigue.
Powered by a reliable 220cc oil-cooled engine, the Avenger may not be the fastest cruiser around, but it offers a relaxed and dependable riding experience that continues to appeal to highway riders.
Engine649 cc
Mileage20.58 kmpl
Power61 PS
The Kawasaki Vulcan S stands out by blending cruiser styling with sporty performance. Its 649cc parallel-twin engine, derived from Kawasaki's middleweight platform, offers strong performance while remaining refined on long rides.
The motorcycle also benefits from Kawasaki's Ergo-Fit system, allowing riders to tailor the ergonomics to suit different heights and preferences. Combined with its comfortable seat and relaxed riding position, the Vulcan S is an excellent choice for riders who enjoy covering big miles.
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