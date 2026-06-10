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5 comfortable cruiser bikes I would choose for long-distance touring

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2026, 16:01 pm
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  • Planning your next road trip on two wheels? Here are five comfortable cruiser bikes that stand out for long-distance touring in India, including the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Kawasaki Eliminator and Kawasaki Vulcan S.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is one of the most popular cruisers in the Indian market.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is one of the most popular cruisers in the Indian market.

Cruiser motorcycles are designed to make long hours on the saddle feel effortless. A relaxed riding position, low seat height and torquey engine can significantly reduce fatigue on highway rides. If I had to choose five cruisers for long-distance touring in India, these would be my top picks.

1 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Engine
220 cc
Mileage
40.0 kmpl
Power
8,500 PS
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The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 has earned a loyal following among touring enthusiasts over the years. Its signature feet-forward riding position, plush suspension and comfortable seat make it ideal for covering long distances without excessive fatigue.

Powered by a reliable 220cc oil-cooled engine, the Avenger may not be the fastest cruiser around, but it offers a relaxed and dependable riding experience that continues to appeal to highway riders.

2 Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Engine
649 cc
Mileage
20.58 kmpl
Power
61 PS
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The Kawasaki Vulcan S stands out by blending cruiser styling with sporty performance. Its 649cc parallel-twin engine, derived from Kawasaki's middleweight platform, offers strong performance while remaining refined on long rides.

The motorcycle also benefits from Kawasaki's Ergo-Fit system, allowing riders to tailor the ergonomics to suit different heights and preferences. Combined with its comfortable seat and relaxed riding position, the Vulcan S is an excellent choice for riders who enjoy covering big miles.

 

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First Published Date: 10 Jun 2026, 16:01 pm IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Cruisers Super Meteor 650 Meteor 350 Kawasaki Vulcan Eliminator Bajaj Bajaj Auto Avenger 220

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