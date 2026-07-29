Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Key Specs
- Engine349.34 cc
- Mileage41.88 kmpl
- Power20.21 ps
- Speed114 kmph
- Max Torque27 Nm
- Kerb Weight191 kg
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is one of India's most popular easy-going cruisers. Powered by Royal Enfield’s smooth J-series engine platform, it combines classic retro-cruiser aesthetics with modern everyday comfort and light touring capability.
Here is a breakdown of its specifications, key tech features, and variant pricing:
The Meteor 350 is built on the refined 349cc single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled J-series engine with a primary balancer shaft that minimises vibrations.
The Meteor 350 is offered across multiple trims depending on aesthetic touches and touring accessories:
|Variant
|Key Features
|Avg. Ex-Showroom Price
|Fireball
|Base trim, solid colorways, blacked-out engine, alloy wheels
|₹2.00 Lakh
|Stellar
|Chrome exhaust & handlebars, pillion backrest, 3D tank badge
|₹2.08 Lakh
|Aurora
|Retro styling, spoke wheels, LED headlamp, touring seat, windshield
|₹2.11 Lakh
|Supernova
|Top-tier trim, dual-tone finish, touring windshield, premium pillion backrest
|₹2.21 Lakh
|Sundowner Orange
|Special edition with tubeless cross-spoke wheels and custom colourway
|₹2.24 Lakh
Summary: The Meteor 350 excels as an effortless city commuter and relaxed weekend highway cruiser, delivering smooth power, low-end thump, and easy-to-use tech.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Royal Enfield Meteor 350
|Rs. 1.96 LakhsOnwards
|349.34 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|191 kg
|2140 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda CB350RS
|Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|30 Nm
|Roadster Bikes
|179 kg
|2171 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Meteor 350VSCB350RS
|Honda CB350
|Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|29.4 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|2207 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Meteor 350VSCB350
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|Rs. 1.87 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2145 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Meteor 350VSClassic 350
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Rs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.48 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|197 kg
|2130 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Meteor 350VSGoan Classic 350
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350
|Rs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.4 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2110 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Meteor 350VSBullet 350
|Jawa 42 FJ
|Rs. 1.94 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.1 PS
|29.62 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|184 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Meteor 350VS42 FJ
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users love the Meteor 350 for its comfort, style, and value for money, making it ideal for long rides, though issues like weak batteries and slight overheating have been noted.
|Max Power
|20.21 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|Max Torque
|27 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|349.34 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|114 kmph
Popular Royal Enfield Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Continental GT 450
*Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Continental GT 750
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Cruiser Bikes