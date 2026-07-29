The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is one of India's most popular easy-going cruisers. Powered by Royal Enfield’s smooth J-series engine platform, it combines classic retro-cruiser aesthetics with modern everyday comfort and light touring capability.

Here is a breakdown of its specifications, key tech features, and variant pricing:

Engine & Performance

The Meteor 350 is built on the refined 349cc single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled J-series engine with a primary balancer shaft that minimises vibrations.

Engine Output: 20.2 bhp @ 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque @ 4,000 rpm

20.2 bhp @ 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque @ 4,000 rpm Transmission: 5-speed manual with an Assist & Slipper clutch for lighter lever action

5-speed manual with an Assist & Slipper clutch for lighter lever action Fuel Efficiency: ~35 to 40 km/l

~35 to 40 km/l Top Speed: ~115–120 km/h

~115–120 km/h Fuel Tank Capacity: 15 Litres (delivering a riding range of around 450–500 km)

Key Ergonomics & Features

Rider Comfort: Laid-back cruiser seating with forward-set footpegs and an accessible 765 mm seat height , making it very easy to manage for riders of all heights.

Laid-back cruiser seating with forward-set footpegs and an accessible , making it very easy to manage for riders of all heights. Tripper Navigation: Tripper pod for turn-by-turn navigation via Bluetooth integration.

Tripper pod for turn-by-turn navigation via Bluetooth integration. Modern Touches: LED headlight, digi-analogue instrument cluster, and a Type-C USB charging port.

LED headlight, digi-analogue instrument cluster, and a Type-C USB charging port. Safety & Hardware: Dual-channel ABS with 300 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc brakes; 41 mm telescopic front forks and 6-step preload-adjustable rear twin shock absorbers.

Variants & Pricing (Ex-Showroom)

The Meteor 350 is offered across multiple trims depending on aesthetic touches and touring accessories:

Variant Key Features Avg. Ex-Showroom Price Fireball Base trim, solid colorways, blacked-out engine, alloy wheels ₹ 2.00 Lakh Stellar Chrome exhaust & handlebars, pillion backrest, 3D tank badge ₹ 2.08 Lakh Aurora Retro styling, spoke wheels, LED headlamp, touring seat, windshield ₹ 2.11 Lakh Supernova Top-tier trim, dual-tone finish, touring windshield, premium pillion backrest ₹ 2.21 Lakh Sundowner Orange Special edition with tubeless cross-spoke wheels and custom colourway ₹ 2.24 Lakh

Summary: The Meteor 350 excels as an effortless city commuter and relaxed weekend highway cruiser, delivering smooth power, low-end thump, and easy-to-use tech.