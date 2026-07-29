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ROYAL ENFIELD Meteor 350

₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
22
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The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is one of India's most popular easy-going cruisers. Powered by Royal Enfield’s smooth J-series engine platform, it combines classic retro-cruiser aesthetics with modern everyday comfort and light touring capability.

Here is a breakdown of its specifications, key tech features, and variant pricing:

Engine & Performance

The Meteor 350 is built on the refined 349cc single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled J-series engine with a primary balancer shaft that minimises vibrations.

  • Engine Output: 20.2 bhp @ 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque @ 4,000 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual with an Assist & Slipper clutch for lighter lever action
  • Fuel Efficiency: ~35 to 40 km/l
  • Top Speed: ~115–120 km/h
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 15 Litres (delivering a riding range of around 450–500 km)

Key Ergonomics & Features

  • Rider Comfort: Laid-back cruiser seating with forward-set footpegs and an accessible 765 mm seat height, making it very easy to manage for riders of all heights.
  • Tripper Navigation: Tripper pod for turn-by-turn navigation via Bluetooth integration.
  • Modern Touches: LED headlight, digi-analogue instrument cluster, and a Type-C USB charging port.
  • Safety & Hardware: Dual-channel ABS with 300 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc brakes; 41 mm telescopic front forks and 6-step preload-adjustable rear twin shock absorbers.

Variants & Pricing (Ex-Showroom)

The Meteor 350 is offered across multiple trims depending on aesthetic touches and touring accessories:

VariantKey FeaturesAvg. Ex-Showroom Price
FireballBase trim, solid colorways, blacked-out engine, alloy wheels 2.00 Lakh
StellarChrome exhaust & handlebars, pillion backrest, 3D tank badge 2.08 Lakh
AuroraRetro styling, spoke wheels, LED headlamp, touring seat, windshield 2.11 Lakh
SupernovaTop-tier trim, dual-tone finish, touring windshield, premium pillion backrest 2.21 Lakh
Sundowner OrangeSpecial edition with tubeless cross-spoke wheels and custom colourway 2.24 Lakh

Summary: The Meteor 350 excels as an effortless city commuter and relaxed weekend highway cruiser, delivering smooth power, low-end thump, and easy-to-use tech.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    349.34 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    41.88 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    20.21 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    114 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    27 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    191 kg
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Videos

  • Quick Shorts
Slicing through the darkness. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 headlight check.
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Slicing through the darkness. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 headlight check.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variants

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price starts at ₹ 1.96 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes in 5 variants. Royal Enfield Meteor 350's top variant is Sundowner Orange.
5 Variants Available
Meteor 350 Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
114 kmph
Meteor 350 Stellar
₹2.03 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
114 kmph
Meteor 350 Aurora
₹2.06 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
114 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Latest Updates

Calendar icon7 Jul 2026
The Super Meteor 650 and Kawasaki Vulcan S offer different cruiser experiences, while the Kawasaki Eliminator emphasizes accessibility and performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Auto component makers are expanding product offerings through mergers, increasing value per vehicle and benefiting automakers with consolidated suppliers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Apr 2026
Royal Enfield has closed bookings for the limited Sundowner Edition of the Meteor 350 motorcycle.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Mar 2026
Royal Enfield's Meteor 350 has surpassed 600,000 global sales, becoming a popular cruiser since its 2020 launch.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Nov 2025
Royal Enfield launched an Airbag Vest for rider safety, along with helmets, communication tech, and collectible scale models.Read Full Story

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Visual Comparison

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 image
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Royal Enfield Classic 350Royal Enfield Classic 350 imageRs. 1.87 LakhsOnwards
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Jawa 42 FJJawa 42 FJ imageRs. 1.94 LakhsOnwards
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Images

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Image 1
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Image 2
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Image 3
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Image 5
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Image 6

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Colours

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Black
Grey
Marine Blue
Matt Grey
Orange
Red
Retro Green
Black

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Alternatives

Honda CB350RS

Honda CB350RS

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Meteor 350vsCB350RS
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Meteor 350vsCB350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Meteor 350vsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
Meteor 350vsBullet 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
Meteor 350vsGoan Classic 350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
Meteor 350vsHness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.5Safety
4.6Design
4.7Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users love the Meteor 350 for its comfort, style, and value for money, making it ideal for long rides, though issues like weak batteries and slight overheating have been noted.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExceptional comfort for long rides
  • check circle iconStylish design and attractive look
  • check circle iconGreat mileage and power
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs
  • check circle iconSmooth handling and reliable performance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconWeak battery issues reported
  • warning iconSlight overheating during use
  • warning iconLimited safety features
  • warning iconUnexpected shutdowns
  • warning iconSpeed can feel slow for some

User Reviews

Royal Enfield Meteor 350
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a comfortable and stylish cruiser motorcycle, making it an excellent choice for both city commuting and long-distance touring. Its 349 cc engine delivers smooth and refined performance with strong low-end torque, ensuring a relaxed and enjoyable riding experience. The ergonomic riding posture reduces fatigue, making long journeys more comfortable.
By: Kaushal Kishor (Jul 28, 2026)
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Meteor 350
I love my Royal Enfield. The riding experience is amazing and truly unforgettable. The bike is extremely comfortable, and every ride feels smooth and enjoyable. While riding, it doesn't feel like I'm driving a vehicle at all—it feels as if I'm relaxing on my own sofa. Royal Enfield offers a perfect blend of comfort, style, and riding pleasure.
By: Sagar singh (Jun 14, 2026)
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Perfect bike
It is one of the best vehicles for long drives. It offers excellent comfort and delivers impressive mileage.
By: Chinzz (May 3, 2026)
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Perfect cruiser for comfort
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is one of the best cruiser bikes in its segment. Its classic, retro-inspired design with chrome accents is especially eye-catching. The bike feels premium and solid on the road, delivering a confident riding experience.The engine is smooth and refined compared to older Royal Enfield models. It is not made for high-speed racing but delivers a relaxed and comfortable riding experience, especially on highways. The seating position is very comfortable, with a low seat height and well-positioned handlebars, making long rides easy. The suspension works well on rough roads, and the bike remains stable even at higher speeds. Mileage is decent for a 350cc bike, giving around 30–35 km/l depending on riding conditions. One of the best things about the Meteor 350 is its comfort and ease of handling. However, it may feel slightly heavy for beginners, and pickup is not very aggressive. Overall, it’s a perfect bike for those who enjoy cruising, comfort, and classic looks rather than speed.
By: Jeet sarma (Apr 20, 2026)
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Perfect Highway Cruiser with Stunning Looks
This is one of the best cruiser bikes in its segment. I like it a lot, and it delivers an excellent experience, especially during highway rides
By: Adarsh Mishra (Jan 28, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Related News

The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
3 cruiser bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from Royal Enfield Meteor 350
7 Jul 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange launched with tubeless spoked rims and touring kit
22 Nov 2025
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes with design tweaks, new feature additions, and minor updates across its variants.
5 new segment-leading features and updates on the 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350
19 Sept 2025
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 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Related News
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Brochure

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Specifications and Features

Max Power20.21 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Max Torque27 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage41.88 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine349.34 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed114 kmph
View all Meteor 350 specs and features

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