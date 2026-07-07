3 cruiser bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from Royal Enfield Meteor 350
- Looking to upgrade from the Royal Enfield Meteor 350? Here are three cruiser bikes worth considering, including the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Kawasaki Eliminator and Kawasaki Vulcan S.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is one of the best beginner-friendly cruisers on sale today. It's comfortable, easy to ride and makes for an excellent companion whether you're commuting daily or heading out on weekend highway rides. However, there comes a point where you begin craving more performance, smoother cruising and stronger highway capability.
If I were upgrading from the Meteor 350 today, I wouldn't simply look for a bigger engine. I'd want a motorcycle that retains the relaxed cruiser experience while offering a noticeable step up in refinement, power and long-distance comfort. With that in mind, here are three cruiser bikes I would happily put my money on.
For most Meteor 350 owners, the Super Meteor 650 is the most natural next step. It builds on Royal Enfield's retro design philosophy while introducing the brand's proven 648 cc parallel-twin engine.
Producing 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm, the engine is smooth, tractable and happiest on open highways where it can comfortably maintain triple-digit speeds. The motorcycle also gets a relaxed riding triangle with forward-set footpegs, a low 740 mm seat height and a well-cushioned seat that makes long-distance touring significantly.
For riders willing to spend more, the Kawasaki Vulcan S offers a very different take on the cruiser formula. Rather than chasing old-school styling, it combines cruiser ergonomics with a sporty, performance-oriented engine.
The bike is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 59.9 bhp and 62.4 Nm. Borrowed from Kawasaki's Ninja family, the engine is smooth, eager to rev and significantly more powerful when compared to the Super Meteor 650. Adjustable ergonomics further enhance comfort by allowing riders of different heights to tailor the riding position.
If you want a modern cruiser that's easier to manage than a traditional heavyweight, the Kawasaki Eliminator deserves a serious look. Unlike most cruisers that prioritise outright bulk, the Eliminator focuses on being approachable without compromising on performance.
Power comes from a 451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that delivers 45 bhp and 42.6 Nm. The motor feels lively, refined and responsive, making the bike equally comfortable in city traffic and on highways. Its low seat height and manageable kerb weight also make it an accessible option for riders upgrading from smaller motorcycles.
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