5 new segment-leading features on the 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been updated for the first time since its launch in 2020, and the cruiser now features design tweaks, new feature additions, and minor updates across its variants. The real changes, however, lie in its standard equipment list, which has been significantly enhanced to offer a better value proposition. Available in four variants, the bike starts from ₹1.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Fireball variant and goes as high as ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping Supernova trim. If you are interested in the 2025 Meteor 350, here are 5 new segment-leading features and updates that you should know about:

1 Design tweaks and new colours: The 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is set apart from the older lineup with new colours and detailing. The base Fireball trim retains the youth appeal with orange and grey options. The Stellar plays it low-key with more muted options, including Stellar Matt Grey and Stellar Marine Blue. The Aurora trim goes for the heritage look with the Aurora Retro Green and Aurora Red shades, while Supernova tops the range in a single Supernova Black paint scheme with chrome accents..

2 LED headlamps across the board: The new Meteor 350 now offers the LED headlamp as standard, which we have seen on other RE models. It is worth noting that these are not the best-performing units in the market, and you will eventually have to settle for auxiliary lighting units. Fortunately, Royal Enfield does sell auxiliary lights, which will keep you grounded on your long-distance highway tours.

3 Tripper navigation pod: All variants of the 2025 Meteor 350 are equipped with the Tripper navigation pod as standard. This module makes turn-by-turn navigation simpler and more accessible without resorting to external devices. While it does not show a full map, the Tripper pod displays directional arrows, distance to next turn, and total distance left directly on its anti-glare display.

4 Adjustable levers: Royal Enfield has equipped the Meteor 350 with adjustable brake and clutch levers, enabling greater levels of ergonomic customisation usually found on higher-class motorcycles. The adjustable levers are found on the higher trims, Aurora and Supernova, and come with multiple detented positions, allowing riders to adjust the reach according to their preferences.

5 More class-leading standard features: Across the Meteor 350 range, all variants now get LED indicators for better visibility, a USB Type-C fast charger – a major long-distance touring need, and an assist-and-slip clutch – for easier shifts with reduced effort. Together, these upgrades make the Meteor 350 more livable, whether it is on your urban commutes or extended highway trips.

