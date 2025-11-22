Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange launched with tubeless spoked rims

Royal Enfield has revealed a new colourway called Sundowner Orange for the Meteor 350 . What is interesting is that the brand has added tubeless spoked rims to the motorcycle and a factory fitted touring kit that comes with touring accessories. Till now, Royal Enfield has sold over half a million units across the globe. Bookings for the new variant open from 22nd November. It is priced at ₹2,18,882 ex-showroom. The Sundowner Orange is a tribute to the Meteor community.

What powers the Royal Enfield Meteor 350?

Mechanically, the Meteor has not undergone any changes, as it continues to utilise the reliable 349 cc, single-cylinder, J-series engine that generates 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, coupled with a 5-speed transmission.

The new colour scheme does look quite appealing.

What are the feature enhancements that the Royal Enfield made with the 2025 Meteor 350?

Fireball and Stellar now come equipped with an LED headlamp and the Tripper navigation pod as standard features. This LED headlamp has also been observed on other Royal Enfield motorcycles, although it is not the most luminous option available.

Aurora and Supernova introduce adjustable levers to enhance ergonomics. This allows riders to modify the distance of the levers from their fingers, thereby improving comfort.

In all variants, riders are now provided with LED turn indicators, a USB Type-C fast-charging port, and an assist-and-slip clutch – enhancements that increase the bike's convenience for both urban commuting and extended highway travel. The charging port is particularly useful for powering mobile devices, while the new clutch design reduces the effort required to operate it, addressing a previous concern for the motorcycle.

Also Read : Royal Enfield showcases Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler at Motoverse 2025

What is the pricing of the Royal Enfield 2025 Meteor 350?

The prices of the 2025 Meteor 350 now start at ₹1.96 lakh and go up to ₹2.19 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 showcased at Motoverse 2025

Royal Enfield has showcased the Bullet 650 at the Motoverse 2025. This marks the Indian debut of the motorcycle that was first showcased at the EICMA 2025. The Bullet 650 uses the same underpinnings as the Classic 650. Even the engine is the same one that we have seen on the other 650 cc motorcycles. As of now, the launch date has not been confirmed. However, we can expect that the brand will announce the pricing early next year.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: