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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2026, 10:47 am
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  • Starting at 1.96 lakh, the 2025 Meteor 350 maintains its 349 cc engine. The limited Sundowner Edition, now discontinued, included touring enhancements and tubeless spoked rims, at 2,18,882.

The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
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Royal Enfield has closed the bookings for the Sundowner Edition of the Meteor 350. The motorcycle has been taken off from Royal Enfield's website. The Sundowner Edition was a limited edition that was launched at the Motoverse last year.

What is the Sundowner Edition of the Meteor 350?

The Sundowner Edition of the Meteor 350 is essentially a tour-ready version. From the factory, it comes with touring seats that provide better support to the rider and the pillion on the long rides. There is also a backrest for the pillion. To protect the rider from the windblast, a windscreen was also installed. RE also offered LED turn indicators.

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However, the biggest upgrade that the Sundowner Edition brought are the tubeless spoked rims. The spoked rims look good on the retro cruiser design of the Meteor 350. An advantage of being tubeless is that the rider does not have to worry about getting the punctures fixed. The motorcycle continues to use a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear.

Apart from this, the Sundowner Edition came in a special colour scheme. The motorcycle was finished in a nice shade of Orange with cream highlights and stripes.

The Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition was priced at 2,18,882 ex-showroom when it was launched.

What is the pricing of the Royal Enfield 2025 Meteor 350?

The prices of the 2025 Meteor 350 now start at 1.96 lakh and go up to 2.19 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What powers the Royal Enfield Meteor 350?

Mechanically, the Meteor has not undergone any changes, as it continues to utilise the reliable 349 cc, single-cylinder, J-series engine that generates 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, coupled with a 5-speed transmission. The engine is known for its torquey power delivery along with a precise gearbox.

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First Published Date: 02 Apr 2026, 10:47 am IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Meteor 350

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