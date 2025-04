Interceptor 750 Launch Date

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 is expected to launch in Jan 2026 .

Interceptor 750 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 4.5 Lakhs* .

Specs and Features

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 750 cc



• Transmission: Manual



• FuelType: Petrol