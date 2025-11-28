HT Auto
Royal Enfield launches Airbag Vest at 35,000. Here's what it gets…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 28 Nov 2025, 17:36 pm
  • At Motoverse 2025, Royal Enfield introduced a new Airbag Vest for 35,000. Other products were also introduced.

The Royal Enfield Airbag Vest has been launched at ₹35,000.
Royal Enfield recently added multiple new products to its Motoshop zone, including its all-new ‘Airbag Vest’ for two-wheeler riders priced at 35,000. The vest acts as an extra layer of protection, inflating around the rider in the event of a fall. The vest also features an easy-to-replace cartridge, which is also available at the store, priced at 2,000.

The motorcycle safety vest is particularly helpful for rider protection as it brings CE-certified fall protection at an affordable price tag for the masses.

Royal Enfield Airbag Vest: Key features

The Airbag Vest features reflectors all around it and an anatomic design to protect vital organs. Royal Enfield claims it has level 2 back protection along with water-resistant pockets for your utilities. According to RE, the inflation time of the vest is just 100 ms, and it comes with a CE certification. The bike manufacturer offers a 2-year warranty on the airbag, and a 10-year warranty is offered for the cartridges.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 race prototype showcased at Motoverse 2025

What else has Royal Enfield introduced?

Royal Enfield introduced this vest at Motoverse 2025 with multiple other products spanning riding gear, communication tech and scale-model collectables.

Comic Helmet

Another reveal at the event was the Comic Helmet, a full-face model that brings a stronger emphasis on graphics and individuality. The helmet is built using high-impact materials and features multiple vents aimed at improving airflow during long rides. Royal Enfield says the design is intended to balance functional protection with a more expressive visual identity.

Motowave X2

Also showcased was the Motowave X2, a newly updated Bluetooth communication system for riders who rely on connectivity for navigation and calls. The updated unit offers longer battery life, clearer audio transmission and simplified controls. Its development focuses on consistency and real-world usability rather than experimental features.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange launched with tubeless spoked rims and touring kit

New additions to scale models

Collectors saw the introduction of new colour options for the 1:12 Classic Scale Models, expanding a category that has become a staple in Royal Enfield’s merchandise ecosystem. Bookings have also reopened for the larger 1:3 Classic Scale Model, which now comes in three additional colours. The models continue to be known for their detailed construction and are positioned as collectable pieces for brand enthusiasts.

Motoverse 2025 exclusive apparel range

Royal Enfield also revealed the Motoverse Collection, a limited-edition apparel and accessories line created specifically for this year’s festival. The capsule range is designed to reflect the visual identity of Motoverse 2025 and will be available exclusively at the event.

First Published Date: 28 Nov 2025, 17:36 pm IST
