The Honda CB500 stands as a prominent middleweight motorcycle designed for riders seeking a balanced blend of daily urban practicality and high-speed highway touring capabilities. Featuring modern naked roadster styling backed by refined Japanese engineering, the CB500 delivers approachable performance, strong fuel efficiency, and dependable build quality.
As demand for accessible twin-cylinder motorcycles continues to rise in 2026, the Honda CB500 offers an impressive package for both upgrading enthusiasts and daily commuters.
The Honda CB500 (CB500F Standard variant) carries an expected price tag starting at Rs. 4.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom). Final on-road prices vary depending on state-specific taxes, registration charges (RTO), and optional insurance packages.
Positioned competitively in the sub-500cc segment, the CB500 provides a well-rounded streetfighter alternative for riders wanting multi-cylinder refinement without stepping into overly aggressive supersport pricing.
At the heart of the Honda CB500 is a refined 471 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine mated to a smooth 6-speed manual gearbox. Built to deliver strong mid-range power and responsive torque, the engine excels across city streets and open highways.
With an official fuel economy rating of 28.6 kmpl and a fuel tank capacity of 17.1 Litres, the motorcycle provides an extended riding range, minimising refuelling stops on long-distance road trips.
The Honda CB500 showcases an athletic stance characterised by clean lines, a sculpted fuel tank, and an aggressive front headlamp casing. Its light-handling frame is engineered to provide confidence in tight corners while maintaining high-speed stability.
Weighing 189 kg, the motorcycle maintains a manageable power-to-weight balance that makes manoeuvrability effortless in urban traffic while remaining planted during high-speed highway cruises.
Honda equips the CB500 with functional electronics and safety hardware aimed at ensuring control, security, and driver convenience:
|Specification / Feature
|Details
|Engine Capacity
|471 cc
|Engine Type
|Liquid-Cooled, Parallel Twin
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection
|Transmission
|6-Speed Manual
|Mileage (ARAI)
|28.6 kmpl
|Top Speed
|180 kmph
|Kerb Weight
|189 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|17.1 L
|Braking System
|Front & Rear Disc with Dual-Channel ABS
|Lighting
|Full LED System
In the middleweight roadster and sportbike landscape in 2026, the Honda CB500 competes against several notable motorcycles in the sub-500cc segment:
While aggressive supersport alternatives cater primarily to track-focused riders, the Honda CB500 distinguishes itself with its versatile streetfighter ergonomics, smooth power delivery, and superior overall fuel economy.
The Honda CB500 is a versatile, well-engineered middleweight motorcycle ideal for riders transitioning from smaller displacement bikes as well as experienced riders looking for an adaptable daily machine. Combining a reliable 471 cc parallel-twin engine, 28.6 kmpl mileage, robust dual-channel ABS safety, and manageable streetfighter ergonomics, it presents a complete value proposition for riders in 2026.
|Body Type
|Roadster Bikes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|501 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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