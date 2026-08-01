The Honda CB500 stands as a prominent middleweight motorcycle designed for riders seeking a balanced blend of daily urban practicality and high-speed highway touring capabilities. Featuring modern naked roadster styling backed by refined Japanese engineering, the CB500 delivers approachable performance, strong fuel efficiency, and dependable build quality.

As demand for accessible twin-cylinder motorcycles continues to rise in 2026, the Honda CB500 offers an impressive package for both upgrading enthusiasts and daily commuters.

Honda CB500 Price and Market Positioning

The Honda CB500 (CB500F Standard variant) carries an expected price tag starting at Rs. 4.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom). Final on-road prices vary depending on state-specific taxes, registration charges (RTO), and optional insurance packages.

Expected Ex-Showroom Price: Rs. 4.79 Lakhs

Rs. 4.79 Lakhs Variant: Standard (STD)

Standard (STD) Body Type: Naked Roadster / Sports

Positioned competitively in the sub-500cc segment, the CB500 provides a well-rounded streetfighter alternative for riders wanting multi-cylinder refinement without stepping into overly aggressive supersport pricing.

Engine, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

At the heart of the Honda CB500 is a refined 471 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine mated to a smooth 6-speed manual gearbox. Built to deliver strong mid-range power and responsive torque, the engine excels across city streets and open highways.

Engine Displacement: 471 cc

471 cc Fuel Efficiency / Mileage: 28.6 kmpl

28.6 kmpl Top Speed: 180 kmph

180 kmph Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

With an official fuel economy rating of 28.6 kmpl and a fuel tank capacity of 17.1 Litres, the motorcycle provides an extended riding range, minimising refuelling stops on long-distance road trips.

Design, Chassis, and Handling

The Honda CB500 showcases an athletic stance characterised by clean lines, a sculpted fuel tank, and an aggressive front headlamp casing. Its light-handling frame is engineered to provide confidence in tight corners while maintaining high-speed stability.

Kerb Weight: 189 kg

189 kg Fuel Tank Capacity: 17.1 Litres

17.1 Litres Lighting: All-LED Headlight and LED Tail Light Assembly

All-LED Headlight and LED Tail Light Assembly Ergonomics: Upright riding position with comfortable step-up seating

Weighing 189 kg, the motorcycle maintains a manageable power-to-weight balance that makes manoeuvrability effortless in urban traffic while remaining planted during high-speed highway cruises.

Key Features and Safety Tech

Honda equips the CB500 with functional electronics and safety hardware aimed at ensuring control, security, and driver convenience:

Digital Instrument Console: Displays crucial metrics including speed, gear position indicator, fuel level, and trip details.

Displays crucial metrics including speed, gear position indicator, fuel level, and trip details. Dual-Channel ABS: Ensures precise stopping power and prevents wheel lockup during hard braking scenarios.

Ensures precise stopping power and prevents wheel lockup during hard braking scenarios. Honda Ignition Security System (HISS): Engine immobiliser technology for enhanced theft prevention.

Engine immobiliser technology for enhanced theft prevention. Additional Utilities: Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), low fuel indicator, pass switch, and step-up pillion seat.

Honda CB500 Technical Specifications Summary

Specification / Feature Details Engine Capacity 471 cc Engine Type Liquid-Cooled, Parallel Twin Fuel System Fuel Injection Transmission 6-Speed Manual Mileage (ARAI) 28.6 kmpl Top Speed 180 kmph Kerb Weight 189 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 17.1 L Braking System Front & Rear Disc with Dual-Channel ABS Lighting Full LED System

Competitors and Market Comparison

In the middleweight roadster and sportbike landscape in 2026, the Honda CB500 competes against several notable motorcycles in the sub-500cc segment:

Aprilia Tuono 457: Starting at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs

Starting at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs Aprilia RS 457: Priced from Rs. 4.22 Lakhs to Rs. 4.37 Lakhs

Priced from Rs. 4.22 Lakhs to Rs. 4.37 Lakhs Kawasaki Ninja 500: Priced from Rs. 5.66 Lakhs to Rs. 5.76 Lakhs

While aggressive supersport alternatives cater primarily to track-focused riders, the Honda CB500 distinguishes itself with its versatile streetfighter ergonomics, smooth power delivery, and superior overall fuel economy.

Final Verdict

The Honda CB500 is a versatile, well-engineered middleweight motorcycle ideal for riders transitioning from smaller displacement bikes as well as experienced riders looking for an adaptable daily machine. Combining a reliable 471 cc parallel-twin engine, 28.6 kmpl mileage, robust dual-channel ABS safety, and manageable streetfighter ergonomics, it presents a complete value proposition for riders in 2026.