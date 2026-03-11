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HARLEY-DAVIDSON X440 T

₹2.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹5667
4.2Expert Score
4.3
104
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The Harley-Davidson X440 remains a dominant force in the premium mid-size cruiser segment in India. For 2025, the lineup has seen a strategic overhaul, including the introduction of a more advanced flagship variant and a significant repositioning of existing models to provide better value to riders.

2025 Harley-Davidson X440 Price and Variants

The 2025 lineup has been streamlined into three distinct variants. Notably, the earlier entry-level Denim variant has been discontinued, and the Vivid trim now serves as the new starting point with a more competitive price tag.

VariantEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)Key Highlights
X440 Vivid 2,34,516Alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, and 3D tank logo.
X440 S 2,54,916Diamond-cut alloys, machined engine fins, and full connectivity.
X440 T 2,79,500Flagship variant with ride-by-wire, ride modes, and updated tail.

The All-New X440 T: What is New?

The standout addition for 2025 is the X440 T. This variant is designed for riders seeking a sportier, more refined experience. Inspired by the legendary XR1200, it addresses previous design critiques with a completely redesigned rear subframe and tail section.

  • Advanced Electronics: For the first time, the platform receives a ride-by-wire throttle, enabling two specific ride modes: Road and Rain.
  • Safety Features: It introduces switchable traction control and switchable rear ABS, providing greater control on varied terrains.
  • Styling Upgrades: The T variant features bar-end mirrors, a new exhaust end-can with a refined heat shield, and sporty checkered graphics.
  • Exclusive Colours: Available in four premium shades: Vivid Black, Pearl White, Pearl Red, and Pearl Blue.

Performance and Specifications

All 2025 models continue to be powered by the robust 440cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. This engine is tuned to deliver the signature Harley-Davidson low-end grunt.

  • Max Power: 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
  • Max Torque: 38 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual with an assist and slipper clutch.
  • Fuel Efficiency: A claimed mileage of approximately 35 kmpl.
  • Chassis: KYB 43mm USD dual cartridge forks (front) and 7-step adjustable gas-charged shocks (rear).

Technology and Rider Connectivity

The 2025 models (specifically the S and T trims) come equipped with a 3.5-inch TFT digital console. Through the mobile app, riders can access:

  • Turn-by-turn navigation.
  • Music and call controls.
  • Vehicle diagnostics and topple alerts.
  • Panic Braking Alert (exclusive to X440 T), which flashes indicators rapidly during emergency stops.

Why Choose the 2025 Harley-Davidson X440?

With the 2025 updates, Harley-Davidson has made the X440 more accessible and technologically superior. By reducing the price of the Vivid and S variants by approximately 25,000 compared to previous years, the brand offers a premium American motorcycling experience at a price point that rivals the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Triumph Speed 400.

Harley-Davidson X440 T Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    440 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    30 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    27.37 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    135 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    38 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    192 kg
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Harley-Davidson X440 T Variants

Harley-Davidson X440 T price starts at ₹ 2.79 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
X440 T STD
₹2.79 Lakhs*
440 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Harley-Davidson X440 T Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Dec 2025
The Harley-Davidson X440 T enhances the X440 with improved design, features, and ride quality, but has a higher price and brake concerns.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Dec 2025
The Harley-Davidson X440 T boasts cosmetic updates, new features, and various color options, enhancing the original X440 model.Read Full Story

Harley-Davidson X440 T Videos

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Here&#39;s how quickly the Harley-Davidson X440 T can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph.
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Here&#39;s how quickly the Harley-Davidson X440 T can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph.

Harley-Davidson has just launched the X440 T in India. Based on the X440 but there are few changes.
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Harley-Davidson has just launched the X440 T in India. Based on the X440 but there are few changes.

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Harley-Davidson X440 T comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Harley-Davidson X440 T
Harley-Davidson X440 T image
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Harley-Davidson X440 T Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Pros

Torquey engineDecent handlingWell calibrated throttle

Cons

PriceyBrakes lack initial bite

Harley-Davidson first launched the X440 in the Indian market back in 2023. It was the first motorcycle from the brand that spawned out of the partnership with Hero MotoCorp. Now, the X440 T arrives as the brand’s second take on its made-in-India roadster platform. It is important to note that Harley is not calling it a facelift or the X440 T replacing the X440 in the lineup. Instead, it is being dubbed as a new motorcycle in the portfolio that sits above the X440. So, how is it to ride? How is it different? Should you choose it over the X440? These are all the questions that we will answer here in the review after riding the X440 T in Goa.

Harley-Davidson X440 T is offered in four colour options.
Harley-Davidson X440 T is offered in four colour options.

Harley says that there are over 70 differences between the X440 and X440. However, you don't need to know all of them. Instead, what you need to know is that the fuel tank is slightly redesigned and no longer comes with the 3D emblem. However, there are new graphics on the fuel tank.

Then the traditional mirrors are replaced with bar-end mirrors, which do offer a decent view of what is behind. There is a new heat shield on the exhaust that provides a more upmarket look. The brand has also redesigned the rear subframe of the bike, which means a better, cleaner design from the side, and then there is the rear tail light, which is now integrated into the new fender; it is clearly inspired by the larger Harley models.

Overall, I do like how the X440 T looks. It looks cleaner and more seamless than the X440. In fact, the quality of the X440 T feels higher than the X440.

How is the ride quality of the Harley-Davidson X440 T?

The X440 T uses a different rear subframe, and the taillight is also now integrated into the rear fender.
The X440 T uses a different rear subframe, and the taillight is also now integrated into the rear fender.

The brand has retweaked the suspension setup of the X440 T, but the hardware remains the same. So, there are 43 mm KYB upside-down forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear with 7-step adjustability for preload. Out on the road, the setup feels firm, which helps it stay planted at highway speeds and through the corners as well. The sharper bumps and potholes can be felt while riding, so you might wanna slow down.

How are the brakes of the Harley-Davidson X440 T?

The X440 T gets bar-end mirrors instead of traditional ones.
The X440 T gets bar-end mirrors instead of traditional ones.

Unfortunately, the brakes are the biggest sore point of the X440 T. There are disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. They lack the initial bite, and the rider really has to squeeze the lever to use all the braking power to make the bike come to a halt. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer, which is switchable on the rear wheel.

How is the engine of the Harley-Davidson X440 T?

There are no mechanical changes to the X440 T. However, the engine now uses ride-by-wire throttle. The throttle response is crisp, and fueling also feels precise with no hesitation when you twist the throttle. The engine is tuned for torque, which it starts delivering immediately. To complement it is a nice exhaust note, which I don't think is any different from the X440.

Because of the ride-by-wire technology, the engine tune has been revised.
Because of the ride-by-wire technology, the engine tune has been revised.

Yes, there are a few vibrations which kick in around 4,000 rpm, but that is the point where you would generally shift up. The engine can also cruise easily around 110 kmph, after which the vibrations start creeping in.

There are two riding modes - Road and Rain. In Rain mode, the torque is delivered in a linear fashion, and the power is also delivered at a later stage.

What are the feature additions of the Harley-Davidson 440 T?

Because of the ride-by-wire, Harley-Davidson has added traction control, which cuts off the power when it detects slip at the rear wheel. As mentioned above, there are two riding modes as well. The brand has also added Panic Brake Alert, which flashes the turn indicators under hard braking.

The instrument cluster has been updated to show riding modes and configure traction control and ABS.
The instrument cluster has been updated to show riding modes and configure traction control and ABS.

The rest of the features are carried forward from the X440. There is all LED lighting, the same digital instrument cluster, which comes with Bluetooth connectivity. However, it has been updated to show the riding modes and configure ABS and traction control.

What is the verdict on the Harley-Davidson X440 T?

The pricing is the real hurdle here. The X440 T costs 45,000 more than the Vivid variant of the X440 and 24,600 more than the S variant of the X440. At 2,79,500, the X440 T does make a difficult case for itself.

However, the X440 T clearly feels like a more polished and better-finished evolution of the platform. The cleaner design, improved quality and added electronics make it the more premium choice in the lineup. The ride-by-wire system elevates throttle response, and the overall road manners are solid, especially at higher speeds. That said, the brakes continue to be the weak link, and the price jump over the X440 is something buyers will notice. If you want a more refined, feature-rich version of the original bike and don’t mind paying extra, the X440 T delivers. If outright value matters more, the standard X440 still makes a stronger case.

Note to readers/viewers: The ride was organised by Harley-Davidson. The views and opinions expressed in the review are solely those of the author/anchor.

Harley-Davidson X440 T Images

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Harley-Davidson X440 T Colours

Harley-Davidson X440 T is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Pearl Blue
Pearl Red
Vivid Black
Pearl White
Pearl blue

Harley-Davidson X440 T Alternatives

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Harley-Davidson X440 T User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.7Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Harley-Davidson X440 T User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Harley Davidson X440 T for its comfort, stability, and excellent suspension. However, vibrations above 130kmph and exposed wires near the engine remain concerns.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconRefined engine with strong mid-range performance
  • check circle iconOutstanding suspension handling on rough terrains
  • check circle iconHigh comfort level for long rides
  • check circle iconExcellent safety features with precise ABS
  • check circle iconGood mileage figures for a 440cc engine

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconVibrations become noticeable above 130kmph
  • warning iconInstrument cluster is difficult to read under sunlight
  • warning iconSide stand quality is poor
  • warning iconExposed wires near the engine
  • warning iconBrakes could have more initial bite
Cool and Smooth
The power delivery is very direct. No lag. It's a great machine for those who love torque over speed.
By: Narendra Bisht (Mar 23, 2026)
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Simple but Effective
Whenever I need to overtake, I just twist and it goes. The low end torque is a life saver in traffic.
By: Naman Singhal (Mar 23, 2026)
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Solid Performance
Hero service centers are everywhere. I don't have to worry about long tours. Peace of mind guaranteed.
By: Aarush Bhargava (Mar 23, 2026)
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Legend in making
Driving this Harley gives a different kind of confidence. It's well balanced and very smooth to operate.
By: Eklavya Dogra (Mar 23, 2026)
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Fast Delivery
The suspension is the highlight. It eats up small potholes for breakfast. Very comfortable for my back.
By: Vaibhav Juneja (Mar 21, 2026)
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Harley-Davidson X440 T Specifications and Features

Max Power27.37 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque38 Nm
Mileage30 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine440 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed135 kmph
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