Harley-Davidson X440 T Key Specs
- Engine440 cc
- Mileage30 kmpl
- Power27.37 ps
- Speed135 kmph
- Max Torque38 Nm
- Kerb Weight192 kg
The Harley-Davidson X440 remains a dominant force in the premium mid-size cruiser segment in India. For 2025, the lineup has seen a strategic overhaul, including the introduction of a more advanced flagship variant and a significant repositioning of existing models to provide better value to riders.
The 2025 lineup has been streamlined into three distinct variants. Notably, the earlier entry-level Denim variant has been discontinued, and the Vivid trim now serves as the new starting point with a more competitive price tag.
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.)
|Key Highlights
|X440 Vivid
|₹ 2,34,516
|Alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, and 3D tank logo.
|X440 S
|₹ 2,54,916
|Diamond-cut alloys, machined engine fins, and full connectivity.
|X440 T
|₹ 2,79,500
|Flagship variant with ride-by-wire, ride modes, and updated tail.
The standout addition for 2025 is the X440 T. This variant is designed for riders seeking a sportier, more refined experience. Inspired by the legendary XR1200, it addresses previous design critiques with a completely redesigned rear subframe and tail section.
All 2025 models continue to be powered by the robust 440cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. This engine is tuned to deliver the signature Harley-Davidson low-end grunt.
The 2025 models (specifically the S and T trims) come equipped with a 3.5-inch TFT digital console. Through the mobile app, riders can access:
With the 2025 updates, Harley-Davidson has made the X440 more accessible and technologically superior. By reducing the price of the Vivid and S variants by approximately ₹ 25,000 compared to previous years, the brand offers a premium American motorcycling experience at a price point that rivals the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Triumph Speed 400.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Harley-Davidson X440 T
|Rs. 2.79 LakhsOnwards
|440 cc
|27.37 PS
|38 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|192 kg
|2156 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Harley-Davidson X440
|Rs. 2.35 LakhsOnwards
|440 cc
|27.37 PS
|38 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|190.5 kg
|2168 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|X440 TVSX440
|Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
|Rs. 2.49 LakhsOnwards
|452 cc
|40.02 PS
|40 Nm
|Roadster Bikes
|184 kg
|2145 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|X440 TVSGuerrilla 450
|Triumph Speed 400
|Rs. 2.34 LakhsOnwards
|398.15 cc
|40 PS
|37.5 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|176 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|X440 TVSSpeed 400
|QJ Motor SRV 300
|Rs. 3.19 LakhsOnwards
|-
|296 cc
|30.72 PS
|26 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|164 kg
|2110 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|X440 TVSSRV 300
|Keeway K-Light 250V
|Rs. 2.5 LakhsOnwards
|249 cc
|18.9 PS
|19 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|179 Kg
|2230 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|X440 TVSK-Light 250V
Harley-Davidson first launched the X440 in the Indian market back in 2023. It was the first motorcycle from the brand that spawned out of the partnership with Hero MotoCorp. Now, the X440 T arrives as the brand’s second take on its made-in-India roadster platform. It is important to note that Harley is not calling it a facelift or the X440 T replacing the X440 in the lineup. Instead, it is being dubbed as a new motorcycle in the portfolio that sits above the X440. So, how is it to ride? How is it different? Should you choose it over the X440? These are all the questions that we will answer here in the review after riding the X440 T in Goa.
Harley says that there are over 70 differences between the X440 and X440. However, you don't need to know all of them. Instead, what you need to know is that the fuel tank is slightly redesigned and no longer comes with the 3D emblem. However, there are new graphics on the fuel tank.
Then the traditional mirrors are replaced with bar-end mirrors, which do offer a decent view of what is behind. There is a new heat shield on the exhaust that provides a more upmarket look. The brand has also redesigned the rear subframe of the bike, which means a better, cleaner design from the side, and then there is the rear tail light, which is now integrated into the new fender; it is clearly inspired by the larger Harley models.
Overall, I do like how the X440 T looks. It looks cleaner and more seamless than the X440. In fact, the quality of the X440 T feels higher than the X440.
The brand has retweaked the suspension setup of the X440 T, but the hardware remains the same. So, there are 43 mm KYB upside-down forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear with 7-step adjustability for preload. Out on the road, the setup feels firm, which helps it stay planted at highway speeds and through the corners as well. The sharper bumps and potholes can be felt while riding, so you might wanna slow down.
Unfortunately, the brakes are the biggest sore point of the X440 T. There are disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. They lack the initial bite, and the rider really has to squeeze the lever to use all the braking power to make the bike come to a halt. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer, which is switchable on the rear wheel.
There are no mechanical changes to the X440 T. However, the engine now uses ride-by-wire throttle. The throttle response is crisp, and fueling also feels precise with no hesitation when you twist the throttle. The engine is tuned for torque, which it starts delivering immediately. To complement it is a nice exhaust note, which I don't think is any different from the X440.
Yes, there are a few vibrations which kick in around 4,000 rpm, but that is the point where you would generally shift up. The engine can also cruise easily around 110 kmph, after which the vibrations start creeping in.
There are two riding modes - Road and Rain. In Rain mode, the torque is delivered in a linear fashion, and the power is also delivered at a later stage.
Because of the ride-by-wire, Harley-Davidson has added traction control, which cuts off the power when it detects slip at the rear wheel. As mentioned above, there are two riding modes as well. The brand has also added Panic Brake Alert, which flashes the turn indicators under hard braking.
The rest of the features are carried forward from the X440. There is all LED lighting, the same digital instrument cluster, which comes with Bluetooth connectivity. However, it has been updated to show the riding modes and configure ABS and traction control.
The pricing is the real hurdle here. The X440 T costs ₹45,000 more than the Vivid variant of the X440 and ₹24,600 more than the S variant of the X440. At ₹2,79,500, the X440 T does make a difficult case for itself.
However, the X440 T clearly feels like a more polished and better-finished evolution of the platform. The cleaner design, improved quality and added electronics make it the more premium choice in the lineup. The ride-by-wire system elevates throttle response, and the overall road manners are solid, especially at higher speeds. That said, the brakes continue to be the weak link, and the price jump over the X440 is something buyers will notice. If you want a more refined, feature-rich version of the original bike and don’t mind paying extra, the X440 T delivers. If outright value matters more, the standard X440 still makes a stronger case.
Note to readers/viewers: The ride was organised by Harley-Davidson. The views and opinions expressed in the review are solely those of the author/anchor.
Harley-Davidson X440 T is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Harley Davidson X440 T for its comfort, stability, and excellent suspension. However, vibrations above 130kmph and exposed wires near the engine remain concerns.
|Max Power
|27.37 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|38 Nm
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|440 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|135 kmph
Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Cruiser Bikes