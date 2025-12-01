Harley-Davidson X440 T breaks cover with sportier design and more features

HT Auto
By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 01 Dec 2025, 15:09 pm
  The new Harley-Davidson X440 T has been spotted ahead of launch with sportier styling, cosmetic updates, and a ride-by-wire throtle.

Harley-Davidson X440 T
Harley-Davidson is launching a new motorcycle based on the popular X440 cruiser
Harley-Davidson X440 T
Harley-Davidson is launching a new motorcycle based on the popular X440 cruiser
Harley-Davidson is launching a new motorcycle in India, and we have gotten our hands on the latest images of the upcoming model. To be produced under the Hero-Harley partnership, the new Harley-Davidson X440 T is the latest iteration of the popular cruiser that has graced our streets since being launched in 2023. It will carry over the X440’s underpinnings, including the 440 cc single-cylinder, while bringing a much sportier, roadster design.

Visually, there is not much to distinguish between the X440 T and the X440, with the former largely receiving a few cosmetic upgrades. The tail section is much sleeker with the new angular design, doing away with the awkward gap that was left between the X440’s rear fender and wheel. The exhaust also carries a new design for added visual heft. Among other changes, we can spot new bar-end mirrors and, most obviously, new colour options that bring a fresh appeal. The front end of the motorcycle is expected to remain largely identical to the older model, while the turtle tank design has been retained as well.

Will the Harley-Davidson X440 T get ride-by-wire throttle?

An interesting change on the X440 T seems to be the addition seems to be the addition of a ride-by-wire throttle system. This can be ascertained from the absence of a throttle cable emerging from the right handlebar, leading us to believe that the upcoming model will debut new features such as riding modes, switchable traction control, and switchable ABS.

What is the Harley-Davidson X440 T powered by?

Harley-Davidson
The X440 T will be powered by the same 440 cc single-cylinder engine that is used in the X440 and the discontinued Mavrick 440
Harley-Davidson
The X440 T will be powered by the same 440 cc single-cylinder engine that is used in the X440 and the discontinued Mavrick 440

The X440 T will carry over the same 440 cc, 2-valve, air-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, which is not expected to bring too many changes. This engine makes 27 bhp at 6000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4000 rpm in the X440, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike will continue to employ a steel trellis frame with 43mm inverted front forks and gas-charged, preload-adjustable twin rear shocks. Stopping power comes from a 320 mm disc with an axially mounted ByBre caliper at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

Since the Harley-Davidson X440 is sold via the Hero Premia dealerships, we can expect the new model to share the same outlets. Hero has around 100 Premia outlets across the country, and is expanding its premium retail network. More details on the new model will be available closer to its official launch date.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2025, 15:09 pm IST
TAGS: harley-davidson hero motocorp x440 Harley-Davidson X440 T

