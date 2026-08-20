Harley-Davidson X440 gets a price hike. Here's how much it costs now

Harley-Davidson 's most affordable motorcycle in India, the Harley-Davidson X440 , has become slightly pricier with an upward revision. The prices for the Harley-Davidson X440 T have gone up by ₹2,000, while the more affordable S variant of the motorcycle now commands a ₹1,000 premium over the previous pricing. Prices of the base variant, Vivid remains the same. With this latest price hike, the Harley-Davidson X440 T now costs ₹2.86 lakh (ex-showroom), while the S variant costs ₹2.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The mid-level S trim and top-end T variant of the Harley-Davidson X440 have received price hikes, ranging up to ₹ 2,000.

Earlier, Harley-Davidson increased the price of the X440 by up to ₹5,000. Compared to that, the latest price hike is much smaller and unlikely to affect buying decisions of consumers. Despite the price hike for the mid-level S and top-end T trims, the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged. While the hike is relatively small, both of these variants of the X440 continue to be positioned as the premium version of the motorcycle, offering more features and a sportier character for buyers looking for a modern Harley-Davidson roadster.

Mechanically, the Harley-Davidson X440 continues to be powered by a 440 cc single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that churns out 27 bhp peak power and 38 Nm of maximum torque.

Speaking of design, the Harley-Davidson X440 T is the more premium and sportier version of the standard X440. It gets a sharper rear section, a flatter and wider handlebar, along with a slightly more aggressive overall design. The S variant, on the other hand, provides a good balance between the base Vivid variant and top-spec T variant.

The X440 variants get an inverted fork and twin rear shock absorbers for suspension duty. They run on an 18-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel setup.

The Harley-Davidson X440 goes up against rivals such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda H’ness and the Triumph Speed 400.

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