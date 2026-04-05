Best Triumph Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Triumph Speed 400 ₹ 2.4 Lakhs Triumph Scrambler 400 X ₹ 2.65 Lakhs Triumph Street Triple ₹ 10.86 - 13.91 Lakhs Triumph Tiger 900 ₹ 14.4 - 16.15 Lakhs Triumph Rocket 3 ₹ 24.03 - 24.67 Lakhs

In India, there are 24 Triumph Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Triumph Speed 400, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Triumph Street Triple, Triumph Tiger 900, Triumph Rocket 3. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.