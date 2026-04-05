In India, there are 24 Triumph Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Triumph Speed 400, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Triumph Street Triple, Triumph Tiger 900, Triumph Rocket 3. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 2.4 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Triumph Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Triumph Speed 400
|₹ 2.4 Lakhs
|Triumph Scrambler 400 X
|₹ 2.65 Lakhs
|Triumph Street Triple
|₹ 10.86 - 13.91 Lakhs
|Triumph Tiger 900
|₹ 14.4 - 16.15 Lakhs
|Triumph Rocket 3
|₹ 24.03 - 24.67 Lakhs