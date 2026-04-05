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Best Triumph Bikes

In India, there are 24 Triumph Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Triumph Speed 400, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Triumph Street Triple, Triumph Tiger 900, Triumph Rocket 3. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Triumph Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Triumph Speed 400 ₹ 2.4 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler 400 X ₹ 2.65 Lakhs
Triumph Street Triple ₹ 10.86 - 13.91 Lakhs
Triumph Tiger 900 ₹ 14.4 - 16.15 Lakhs
Triumph Rocket 3 ₹ 24.03 - 24.67 Lakhs

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24 New Triumph Bikes found

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Triumph Speed 400 Front Left View
1/10

Triumph Speed 400

4.1
107
₹2.4 Lakhs
Engine
349 cc
Speed
147 kmph
Mileage
28.5 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Front Right View
1/14

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

3.8
201
₹2.65 Lakhs
Engine
349 cc
Speed
144 kmph
Mileage
28.3 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Street Triple Front Left View
1/13

Triumph Street Triple

4.2
77
₹10.86 - 13.91 Lakhs
Engine
765 cc
Speed
220 kmph
Mileage
19.2 kmpl
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Tiger 900 Front Right View
1/10

Triumph Tiger 900

₹14.4 - 16.15 Lakhs
Engine
888.0 cc
Speed
202 kmph
Mileage
21.2 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Rocket 3 Front Left View
1/21

Triumph Rocket 3

4.1
215
₹24.03 - 24.67 Lakhs
Engine
2458 cc
Speed
220 kmph
Mileage
15.15 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Front Left View
1/21

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

4.7
100
₹12.85 - 12.88 Lakhs
Engine
1200.0 cc
Speed
161 Kmph
Mileage
22.22 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Tiger 1200 Right Side View
1/11

Triumph Tiger 1200

5.0
1
₹19.39 - 21.89 Lakhs
Engine
1160.0 cc
Speed
220 kmph
Mileage
19.6 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Front Right View
1/10

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

₹12.64 - 12.89 Lakhs
Engine
1200 cc
Speed
210 kmph
Mileage
22.72 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Front Right View
1/7

Triumph Speed Twin 900

4.3
100
₹8.89 - 10.21 Lakhs
Engine
900 cc
Speed
180 kmph
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Right View
1/14

Triumph Speed Triple 1200

₹17.95 Lakhs
Engine
1160.0 cc
Speed
230 kmph
Mileage
17.8 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Front Left View
1/14

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

₹11.95 Lakhs
Engine
888.0 cc
Speed
160 Kmph
Mileage
19.0 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Trident 660 Front Right View
1/14

Triumph Trident 660

4.5
100
₹8.99 Lakhs
Engine
660 cc
Speed
212 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Front Left View
1/17

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

5.0
1
₹12.88 - 13.68 Lakhs
Engine
1200.0 cc
Speed
150 Kmph
Mileage
22.22 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Front Left View
1/8

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

₹20.39 - 23.07 Lakhs
Engine
1160 cc
Speed
230 kmph
Mileage
18.18 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Front Left View
1/24

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

₹13.84 - 20.99 Lakhs
Engine
1200 cc
Speed
217 kmph
Mileage
19.60 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Speed T4 Front Right View
1/13

Triumph Speed T4

₹2.09 Lakhs
Engine
349 cc
Speed
137 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Tracker 400 Front Right View
1/13

Triumph Tracker 400

₹2.49 Lakhs
Engine
349 cc
Speed
154 kmph
Mileage
22.77 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Front Left View
1/12

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

4.5
2
₹2.99 Lakhs
Engine
349 cc
Speed
144 kmph
Mileage
26.31 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Scrambler 900 Front Right View
1/22

Triumph Scrambler 900

₹10.25 - 11.05 Lakhs
Engine
900.0 cc
Speed
175 Kmph
Mileage
23.2 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Thruxton 400 Front Left View
1/20

Triumph Thruxton 400

3.7
14
₹2.75 Lakhs
Engine
349 cc
Speed
157 kmph
Mileage
27.02 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Daytona 660 Front Left View
1/12

Triumph Daytona 660

4.5
2
₹9.88 Lakhs
Engine
660 cc
Speed
220 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Front Left Side View
1/15

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

₹9.45 Lakhs
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Bonneville T120 Front Left View
1/13

Triumph Bonneville T120

₹11.85 - 12.65 Lakhs
Engine
1200.0 cc
Speed
190 Kmph
Mileage
21.0 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Triumph Bonneville T100 Front Left View
1/20

Triumph Bonneville T100

₹9.69 - 10.29 Lakhs
Engine
900.0 cc
Speed
185 Kmph
Mileage
24.39 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

4 Upcoming Triumph Bikes

Triumph Bonneville 700 Right View
UPCOMING

Triumph Bonneville 700

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹5.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
700 cc
Speed
190 kmph
Mileage
18 kmpl
Check Details
Triumph Scrambler T4 Hide Look
UPCOMING

Triumph Scrambler T4

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Triumph TE-1 Right View
UPCOMING

Triumph TE-1

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹15 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
15 kWh
Speed
209 kmph
Range
160 km
Check Details
Triumph Bonneville 350 Right View
UPCOMING

Triumph Bonneville 350

4.7
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.98 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
400.0 cc
Speed
165 Kmph
Mileage
26.0 kmpl
Check Details

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