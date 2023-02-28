HT Auto
Triumph is one of the most prestigious brands in the motorcycle industry. The brand came to India in 2013 and offers a variety of motorcycles to customers ranging from classics to superbikes.

The modern brand Triumph Motorcycles Limited, the largest British motorcycle manufacturer, was established by John Bloor in

    Triumph Bonneville T100

    ₹8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    24.0 kmpl Kmpl
  • demo

    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

    ₹11.34 - 11.75 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    17.58 kmpl Kmpl
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Triumph Bonneville 350

    ₹1.98 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    26.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Feb 23
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Triumph Triumph Electric Bike

    ₹15 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in Jan 23
  • demo

    Triumph Speed Triple 1200

    ₹16.95 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    17.8 kmpl Kmpl
  • demo

    Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

    ₹11.95 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    19.0 kmpl Kmpl
  • demo

    Triumph Scrambler 1200

    ₹10.73 - 13.75 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    24.6 kmpl Kmpl
  • demo

    Triumph Trident 660

    ₹6.95 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    15.0 kmpl Kmpl
  • demo

    Triumph Tiger 1200

    ₹19.19 - 21.69 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    18.0 kmpl Kmpl
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Triumph TE-1

    ₹15 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in Feb 23

