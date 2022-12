1983 after he bought Triumph Engineering. Triumph Engineering dates back to 1883 started by a German, Siegfried Bettmann in Coventry, England. He started it as a Triumph Cycle Company and started manufacturing motorcycles in 1902. Starting from 1904, Triumph has been manufacturing its designs and the brand’s motorcycles used by the Allies during the great wars saw so much action.Triumph continued to grow postwar but went into bankruptcy in 1983. Businessman John Bloor wanted to keep the brand alive and bought the brand and manufacturing rights. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility was started in Hinckley. It ensured that Triumph Motorcycles achieved the feat of the world’s second-longest continuous motorcycle production after Royal Enfield. The company celebrated its 120th anniversary this year.Triumph Motorcycles India, the subsidiary of Triumph Motorcycles Limited, was launched in 2013. The brand offers a wide range of motorcycles starting from classics like Bonnevilles to roadsters like Rocket. Triumph India has a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) assembly unit at Haryana for assembling lower capacity motorcycles while the bigger ones are imported from England as CBUs (Completely Built Up). The price ranges from Rs 7.52 lakhs to Rs 20.20 lakhs ex.showroom. Triumph Motorcycles India has showrooms in 17 cities in India.

Triumph Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India