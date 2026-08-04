Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price:

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is priced at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Triumph Tiger 850 Sport?

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport colour options?

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes in two colour options: Graphite And Diablo Red, Graphite And Jet Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Tiger 850 Sport?

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes in petrol engine options, comes with 888.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Triumph Tiger 850 Sport?

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport rivals are Honda XL750 Transalp, Honda X-ADV, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE.

What is the mileage of Triumph Tiger 850 Sport?

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes with a mileage of 19.0 kmpl (Company claimed).