Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Key Specs
- Engine888 cc
- Mileage19 kmpl
- Power85 ps
- Speed160 kmph
- Max Torque82 Nm
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is priced at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is available in 1 variant - STD.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes in two colour options: Graphite And Diablo Red, Graphite And Jet Black.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes in petrol engine options, comes with 888.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport rivals are Honda XL750 Transalp, Honda X-ADV, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes with a mileage of 19.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
|Rs. 11.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|888 cc
|85 PS
|82 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|-
|2248 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda XL750 Transalp
|Rs. 13.11 LakhsOnwards
|-
|755 cc
|91.77 PS
|75 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|216 kg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tiger 850 SportVSXL750 Transalp
|Honda X-ADV
|Rs. 13.51 LakhsOnwards
|745 cc
|58.59 PS
|69 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|237 kg
|2215 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Tiger 850 SportVSX-ADV
|Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
|Rs. 11.01 LakhsOnwards
|776 cc
|84.3 PS
|78 Nm
|Sports Tourer Bikes
|232 kg
|2345 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Tiger 850 SportVSV-Strom 800 DE
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|888.0 cc
|Max Speed
|160 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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