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TRIUMPH Tiger 850 Sport

₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price:

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is priced at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Triumph Tiger 850 Sport?

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport colour options?

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes in two colour options: Graphite And Diablo Red, Graphite And Jet Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Tiger 850 Sport?

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes in petrol engine options, comes with 888.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Triumph Tiger 850 Sport?

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport rivals are Honda XL750 Transalp, Honda X-ADV, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE.

What is the mileage of Triumph Tiger 850 Sport?

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes with a mileage of 19.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    888 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    85 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    160 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    82 Nm
View All Tiger 850 Sport SpecsView specs icon

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Variants

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport price starts at ₹ 11.95 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Tiger 850 Sport STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
888 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
In July 2026, India's state-run fuel retailers saw a sharp rise in petrol and diesel sales due to below-normal monsoon rainfall, boosting demand from motorists and agriculture.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Delhi will introduce a barrierless toll system to reduce congestion and emissions at 154 entry points, enhancing traffic flow.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
Steelbird Helmets launched the SB-120 model in India, featuring advanced safety, comfort, and visibility enhancements at competitive prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Apr 2026
Rohit Sharma may miss Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings due to a hamstring injury sustained recently.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Feb 2026
NHAI plans to transition to entirely digital toll payments by April 2026, phasing out cash transactions across 1,150 plazas.Read Full Story

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Tiger 850 Sport.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
Honda XL750 Transalp
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Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport image
Rs. 11.95 LakhsOnwards-888 cc85 PS82 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes-2248 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda XL750 TransalpHonda XL750 Transalp imageRs. 13.11 LakhsOnwards-755 cc91.77 PS75 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes216 kg----Tiger 850 SportVSXL750 Transalp
Honda X-ADVHonda X-ADV imageRs. 13.51 LakhsOnwards
4.51
745 cc58.59 PS69 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes237 kg2215 mmDouble DiscDiscSpokeTiger 850 SportVSX-ADV
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DESuzuki V-Strom 800 DE imageRs. 11.01 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
776 cc84.3 PS78 NmSports Tourer Bikes232 kg2345 mmDiscDiscSpokeTiger 850 SportVSV-Strom 800 DE

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Images

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Image 1
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Image 2
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Image 3
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Image 4
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Image 5
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Image 6

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Colours

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Graphite and diablo red

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Alternatives

Honda XL750 Transalp

Honda XL750 Transalp

13.11 - 14.76 Lakhs
Tiger 850 SportvsXL750 Transalp
Honda X-ADV

Honda X-ADV

13.51 Lakhs
Tiger 850 SportvsX-ADV
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

11.01 Lakhs
Tiger 850 SportvsV-Strom 800 DE

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Related News

The Tiger 850 Sport is now offered in four colour schemes.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets two new colour options. Check them out
30 May 2024
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be placed below the current Tiger 900 range.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport listed on Indian site ahead of mid-2021 launch
29 Dec 2020
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
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10 Aug 2026
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5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
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View all
 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Related News

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Specifications and Features

Max Power85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Mileage19.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine888.0 cc
Max Speed160 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Tiger 850 Sport specs and features

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