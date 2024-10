Bonneville 350 Launch DateThe Triumph Bonneville 350 is expected to launch on 18th Dec 2024 .Bonneville 350 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 1.98 Lakhs* Onwards .Specs and FeaturesThe Triumph Bonneville 350 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:



• Engine: 400.0 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

Bonneville 350 RivalsTriumph Speed T4, Jawa 42 FJ, Royal Enfield Shotgun 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Jawa 42 Bobber are sought to be the major rivals to Triumph Bonneville 350 .

