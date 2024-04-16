HT Auto
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India, priced from 13.95 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2024, 22:25 PM
2024 Triumph Tiger 900
The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 is now on sale in India and is available in two variants - GT and Rally Pro
2024 Triumph Tiger 900
The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 is now on sale in India and is available in two variants - GT and Rally Pro

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the 2024 Tiger 900 adventure motorcycle lineup bringing key updates to the motorcycle. The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 is offered in two variants - GT and Rally Pro with the GT priced at 13.95 lakh, whereas the 2024 Rally Pro will set you back by 15.95 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. While the GT is more road-biased, the Rally Pro makes the most for hardcore trail riding.

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range stands tall showing off the new design language with the twin LED headlamps and sharply styled fairings at the side. Power comes from the 888 cc liquid-cooled, three-cylinder engine that develops 106.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 6,850 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The Tiger 900 Rally Pro gets a quickshifter, which the road-biased GT model misses out on.

Also Read : 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Rally Pro showcased in India

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro
The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro gets 6 riding modes as well as the long travel Showa suspension setup at the front and rear
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro
The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro gets 6 riding modes as well as the long travel Showa suspension setup at the front and rear

The 2024 Tiger 900 range is also loaded with electronics and comes with a 7-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, cornering ABS, traction control, emergency braking warning lights and LED illumination. The Rally Pro comes with six riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Rider Configurable, Off-Road and Off-Road Pro. In comparison, the GT gets four riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road. The Rally Pro also gets extra equipment like illuminated switches, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a centre stand, and engine protection guards.

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT comes equipped with Marzocchi 45 mm USD front forks with manual rebound and compression adjustment and 180 mm of travel. The rear gets a Marzocchi monoshock with manual preload, rebound damping adjustment and 170 mm of travel.

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT
The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT is intended for long-distance touring and gets four riding modes, alloy wheels with road-biased tyres and shorter travel on the Marzocchi suspension
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT
The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT is intended for long-distance touring and gets four riding modes, alloy wheels with road-biased tyres and shorter travel on the Marzocchi suspension

The more off-road focused Tiger 900 Rally Pro features Showa 45 mm USD front forks with manual preload, rebound and compression damping adjustment, and a higher 240 mm of travel. The rear gets a Showa monoshock with manual preload and rebound damping adjustment with 230 mm of travel. The Tiger GT uses 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels with Metzeler Tourance tyres while the Tiger Rally Pro gets 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with Bridgestone Battlax Adventure tyres. Braking performance comes from Brembo Stylemas on both variants.

The Triumph Tiger 900 range will be competing against the Honda Africa Twin, Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, BMW F 850 GS, and the newly launched Aprilia Tuareg 660 in the segment.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2024, 22:25 PM IST
TAGS: Sport Tiger 900 GT Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Motorcycles India Triumph Tiger 900 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Triumph Tiger 900

