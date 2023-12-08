India Bike Week 2023: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Rally Pro showcased in India

Triumph Motorcycles has showcased the 2024 Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro adventure tourers at the 2023 India Bike Week, marking the motorcycles’ first public showcase in India. Both middleweight ADVs were revealed globally earlier this year, while the 2024 Tiger 900 lineup was announced for India in late October. However, prices are yet to be announced while deliveries begin in March next year.

For MY2024, the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro get multiple upgrades to the engine, mechanicals and overall styling. Replacing the older versions, the new Tiger 900 range gets a new split LED headlamp with a transparent visor on top with a secondary fender below. The bike also gets an upswept exhaust, a long single seat and sleek LED taillights. The Triumph Tiger 900 GT is more road-biased, whereas the Tiger 900 Rally Pro is built for some hardcore off-roading.

Also Read : India Bike Week 2023: Triumph launches Stealth Edition motorcycles in India.

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 packs more power and torque from its 888 cc inline three-cylinder motor

Power comes from the updated 888 cc in-line three-cylinder engine that now produces 107 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 6,850 rpm. Peak power and torque have gone by 12 bhp and 3 Nm respectively. The 6-speed gearbox remains the same. Moreover, the seat height has increased by 10 mm, which stands between 820-840 mm on the GT and 860-880 mm on the Rally Pro. Other changes include the new 7-inch TFT screen borrowed from the Tiger 1200, which now gets Bluetooth connectivity as standard.

Triumph has not announced prices yet but the motorcycle lineup is expected to be priced between ₹13.95 lakh and RS 14.15 lakh for the Tiger 900 GT. Meanwhile, the Tiger 900 Rally Pro will likely be priced between ₹15.95 lakh and ₹16.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Tiger 900 range will take on the Ducati DesertX, Multistrada V2, Hond Africa Twin, BMW F 850 GS and the like.

First Published Date: