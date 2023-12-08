HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers India Bike Week 2023: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Gt, Rally Pro Showcased, Deliveries In March Next Year

India Bike Week 2023: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Rally Pro showcased in India

Triumph Motorcycles has showcased the 2024 Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro adventure tourers at the 2023 India Bike Week, marking the motorcycles’ first public showcase in India. Both middleweight ADVs were revealed globally earlier this year, while the 2024 Tiger 900 lineup was announced for India in late October. However, prices are yet to be announced while deliveries begin in March next year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2023, 18:17 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 India Bike Week 2023
Prices are yet to be disclosed for the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range, while deliveries will begin in March next year
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 India Bike Week 2023
Prices are yet to be disclosed for the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range, while deliveries will begin in March next year

For MY2024, the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro get multiple upgrades to the engine, mechanicals and overall styling. Replacing the older versions, the new Tiger 900 range gets a new split LED headlamp with a transparent visor on top with a secondary fender below. The bike also gets an upswept exhaust, a long single seat and sleek LED taillights. The Triumph Tiger 900 GT is more road-biased, whereas the Tiger 900 Rally Pro is built for some hardcore off-roading.

Also Read : India Bike Week 2023: Triumph launches Stealth Edition motorcycles in India.

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 IBW 2023
The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 packs more power and torque from its 888 cc inline three-cylinder motor
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 IBW 2023
The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 packs more power and torque from its 888 cc inline three-cylinder motor

Power comes from the updated 888 cc in-line three-cylinder engine that now produces 107 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 6,850 rpm. Peak power and torque have gone by 12 bhp and 3 Nm respectively. The 6-speed gearbox remains the same. Moreover, the seat height has increased by 10 mm, which stands between 820-840 mm on the GT and 860-880 mm on the Rally Pro. Other changes include the new 7-inch TFT screen borrowed from the Tiger 1200, which now gets Bluetooth connectivity as standard.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Tiger 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 900
₹ 13.70 - 15.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Max (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
₹ 1.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Triumph Tiger 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 17 - 21.69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
₹ 11.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Scrambler 900
₹ 9.35 - 9.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw F 900 Xr (HT Auto photo)
BMW F 900 XR
₹ 10.95 - 12.40 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Triumph has not announced prices yet but the motorcycle lineup is expected to be priced between 13.95 lakh and RS 14.15 lakh for the Tiger 900 GT. Meanwhile, the Tiger 900 Rally Pro will likely be priced between 15.95 lakh and 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Tiger 900 range will take on the Ducati DesertX, Multistrada V2, Hond Africa Twin, BMW F 850 GS and the like.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2023, 18:17 PM IST
TAGS: Tiger 900 GT Triumph Tiger 900 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Triumph Motorcycles India Bike Week 2023 IBW

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.