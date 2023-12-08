HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers India Bike Week 2023: Triumph Launches Stealth Edition Motorcycles In India, Priced From 9.09 Lakh

India Bike Week 2023: Triumph launches Stealth Edition motorcycles in India

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Bonneville Stealth Edition motorcycles in India at the India Bike Week 2023. The motorcycles come with unique designs and sport hand-painted vivid colours that deliver different looks under different lighting conditions. The iconic British motorcycle brand launched the Steal Edition models in its home country, the UK earlier and now they are available in the Indian market.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2023, 17:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Triumph Stealth Edition
Triumph Stealth Edition range is priced between ₹9.09 lakh and ₹12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Stealth Edition
Triumph Stealth Edition range is priced between ₹9.09 lakh and ₹12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Triumph Stealth Edition range includes the Speedmaster Red Stealth Edition, Bobber Purple Stealth Edition, Bonneville T100 Blue Stealth Edition, Bonneville T120 Blue Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 1200 Red Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 900 Green Stealth Edition, Scrambler 900 Orange Stealth Edition, and the T120 Black Stealth Edition with a matte silver finish. These motorcycles come priced between 9.09 lakh and 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Stealth Edition motorcycles are already open for booking and deliveries for the models will commence across India from March 2024. These special edition motorcycles will be available in India for one year.

Also Read : Made In India Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X launched in Malaysia. Check prices

Watch: Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Bonneville Bobber (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.28 - 11.75 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Max (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
₹ 1.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
₹ 11.34 - 11.75 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Bonneville T100 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Bonneville 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 350
₹ 1.98 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Triumph Bonneville 700 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 700
₹ 5.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

This exclusive Stealth Edition portfolio comprises eight distinct Bonneville motorcycles, each showcasing a unique tank design and hand-painted finish that reveals an array of vivid colours when caught under different lighting conditions, claims the manufacturer.

Triumph's new Stealth Edition motorcycles come wearing unique colour themes that claim to have been hand-painted enhancing the exclusivity of these models. The company claims that to create the special effect of the paint, the fuel tanks are first prepared and hand-painted with a mirror finish silver base coat. There is a graphite vignette applied by hand giving the colour a dark-to-light fade effect. Finally, the lacquer top coat is tinted with vibrant candy colour and applied in multiple layers to gradually create a deep finish.

Despite the exclusive colour options of these motorcycles, the Triumph Stealth Edition come with the same mechanical specification as the standard models.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2023, 17:47 PM IST
TAGS: Bonneville T100 Speed Twin Scrambler Triumph Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Bonneville

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.