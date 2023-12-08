India Bike Week 2023: Triumph launches Stealth Edition motorcycles in India

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Bonneville Stealth Edition motorcycles in India at the India Bike Week 2023. The motorcycles come with unique designs and sport hand-painted vivid colours that deliver different looks under different lighting conditions. The iconic British motorcycle brand launched the Steal Edition models in its home country, the UK earlier and now they are available in the Indian market.

The Triumph Stealth Edition range includes the Speedmaster Red Stealth Edition, Bobber Purple Stealth Edition, Bonneville T100 Blue Stealth Edition, Bonneville T120 Blue Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 1200 Red Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 900 Green Stealth Edition, Scrambler 900 Orange Stealth Edition, and the T120 Black Stealth Edition with a matte silver finish. These motorcycles come priced between ₹9.09 lakh and ₹12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Stealth Edition motorcycles are already open for booking and deliveries for the models will commence across India from March 2024. These special edition motorcycles will be available in India for one year.

This exclusive Stealth Edition portfolio comprises eight distinct Bonneville motorcycles, each showcasing a unique tank design and hand-painted finish that reveals an array of vivid colours when caught under different lighting conditions, claims the manufacturer.

Triumph's new Stealth Edition motorcycles come wearing unique colour themes that claim to have been hand-painted enhancing the exclusivity of these models. The company claims that to create the special effect of the paint, the fuel tanks are first prepared and hand-painted with a mirror finish silver base coat. There is a graphite vignette applied by hand giving the colour a dark-to-light fade effect. Finally, the lacquer top coat is tinted with vibrant candy colour and applied in multiple layers to gradually create a deep finish.

Despite the exclusive colour options of these motorcycles, the Triumph Stealth Edition come with the same mechanical specification as the standard models.

