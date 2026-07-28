The Triumph Bonneville Bobber continues to be a definitive icon in the custom cruiser segment, blending a raw, stripped-back aesthetic with sophisticated modern engineering. For 2026, the Bobber remains a top choice for riders seeking a motorcycle that prioritises both visual presence and a refined riding experience.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price in India

The pricing for the Bonneville Bobber is structured around its distinct variants. As of 2026, the ex-showroom prices are as follows:

Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Bonneville Bobber STD ₹ 12,87,500 Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition ₹ 13,67,500

Note: On-road prices typically range from ₹14.57 Lakh to ₹16.80 Lakh depending on the city, registration (RTO) fees, and insurance selections.

Key Specifications and Performance

The heart of the 2026 Bonneville Bobber is its high-torque 1200cc parallel-twin engine, specifically tuned to deliver a punchy low-end response that suits the "Hot Rod" character of the bike.

Engine: 1200cc, Liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin.

1200cc, Liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin. Maximum Power: 78 PS (76.9 bhp) at 6,100 rpm.

78 PS (76.9 bhp) at 6,100 rpm. Maximum Torque: 106 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

106 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Transmission: 6-speed manual with a torque-assist clutch for smoother gear transitions.

6-speed manual with a torque-assist clutch for smoother gear transitions. Mileage: A claimed fuel efficiency of approximately 22.22 kmpl, offering a riding range of roughly 260 km on a full tank.

Design and Custom Aesthetics

The Bobber is famous for its "swing-cage" look and floating aluminium seat, which is adjustable to suit the rider’s preferred ergonomics. For 2026, Triumph has introduced new paint schemes to enhance its visual appeal, including high-contrast options like Sapphire Black and Aluminum Silver for the Icon Edition.

Latest Colour Options:

Jet Black: The classic, understated look.

The classic, understated look. Red Hopper: A vibrant, bold statement.

A vibrant, bold statement. Icon Edition: Features a premium Sapphire Black and Aluminium Silver finish with hand-painted gold accents.

Advanced Technology and Safety

While it looks like a vintage machine, the 2026 model is packed with modern rider aids that ensure a safe and controlled journey:

Riding Modes: Includes 'Road' and 'Rain' modes that adjust throttle map and traction control settings.

Includes 'Road' and 'Rain' modes that adjust throttle map and traction control settings. Braking System: Equipped with twin 310mm front discs and Brembo 2-piston sliding axial calipers, supported by dual-channel ABS.

Equipped with twin 310mm front discs and Brembo 2-piston sliding axial calipers, supported by dual-channel ABS. Cruise Control: Now a standard feature for effortless long-distance cruising.

Now a standard feature for effortless long-distance cruising. Suspension: High-specification 47mm Showa cartridge forks and a hidden mono-shock RSU with linkage for a comfortable yet planted ride.

Maintenance and Ownership

The Bonneville Bobber is designed for long-term reliability with a class-leading service interval of 16,000 km or 12 months, whichever comes first. This makes it one of the more practical premium cruisers to own in the Indian market today.

With its 16-inch fat tyres, brushed stainless steel twin-skin exhaust, and iconic silhouette, the 2026 Triumph Bonneville Bobber remains a peerless choice for those who value authenticity and performance in a single package.