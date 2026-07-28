PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsImages
1/17

TRIUMPH Bonneville Bobber

₹12.88 - 13.68 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber continues to be a definitive icon in the custom cruiser segment, blending a raw, stripped-back aesthetic with sophisticated modern engineering. For 2026, the Bobber remains a top choice for riders seeking a motorcycle that prioritises both visual presence and a refined riding experience.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price in India

The pricing for the Bonneville Bobber is structured around its distinct variants. As of 2026, the ex-showroom prices are as follows:

VariantEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)
Bonneville Bobber STD 12,87,500
Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition 13,67,500

Note: On-road prices typically range from 14.57 Lakh to 16.80 Lakh depending on the city, registration (RTO) fees, and insurance selections.

Key Specifications and Performance

The heart of the 2026 Bonneville Bobber is its high-torque 1200cc parallel-twin engine, specifically tuned to deliver a punchy low-end response that suits the "Hot Rod" character of the bike.

  • Engine: 1200cc, Liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin.
  • Maximum Power: 78 PS (76.9 bhp) at 6,100 rpm.
  • Maximum Torque: 106 Nm at 4,000 rpm.
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual with a torque-assist clutch for smoother gear transitions.
  • Mileage: A claimed fuel efficiency of approximately 22.22 kmpl, offering a riding range of roughly 260 km on a full tank.

Design and Custom Aesthetics

The Bobber is famous for its "swing-cage" look and floating aluminium seat, which is adjustable to suit the rider’s preferred ergonomics. For 2026, Triumph has introduced new paint schemes to enhance its visual appeal, including high-contrast options like Sapphire Black and Aluminum Silver for the Icon Edition.

Latest Colour Options:

  • Jet Black: The classic, understated look.
  • Red Hopper: A vibrant, bold statement.
  • Icon Edition: Features a premium Sapphire Black and Aluminium Silver finish with hand-painted gold accents.

Advanced Technology and Safety

While it looks like a vintage machine, the 2026 model is packed with modern rider aids that ensure a safe and controlled journey:

  • Riding Modes: Includes 'Road' and 'Rain' modes that adjust throttle map and traction control settings.
  • Braking System: Equipped with twin 310mm front discs and Brembo 2-piston sliding axial calipers, supported by dual-channel ABS.
  • Cruise Control: Now a standard feature for effortless long-distance cruising.
  • Suspension: High-specification 47mm Showa cartridge forks and a hidden mono-shock RSU with linkage for a comfortable yet planted ride.

Maintenance and Ownership

The Bonneville Bobber is designed for long-term reliability with a class-leading service interval of 16,000 km or 12 months, whichever comes first. This makes it one of the more practical premium cruisers to own in the Indian market today.

With its 16-inch fat tyres, brushed stainless steel twin-skin exhaust, and iconic silhouette, the 2026 Triumph Bonneville Bobber remains a peerless choice for those who value authenticity and performance in a single package.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1200 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    22.22 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    78 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    150 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    106 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    251 kg
View All Bonneville Bobber SpecsView specs icon

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Variants

Triumph Bonneville Bobber price starts at ₹ 12.88 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.68 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Bonneville Bobber comes in 2 variants. Triumph Bonneville Bobber's top variant is Icon Edition.
2 Variants Available
Bonneville Bobber STD
₹12.88 Lakhs*
1200 cc
150 kmph
Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition
₹13.68 Lakhs*
1200 cc
150 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Latest Updates

Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
Studds Accessories launches the Trooper Trail helmet in India, featuring new graphics, color options, and enhanced safety features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 May 2026
Triumph launches updated Bonneville T120, Bobber, and Speedmaster in India, with significant enhancements and price increases.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
The Indian government is evaluating E25 fuel's feasibility and impact on vehicles, advancing towards higher ethanol blending for energy security.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Apr 2026
Triumph's upcoming Bonneville 400 motorcycle features a retro design, dual rear shocks, and targets classic segment competitors.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Mar 2026
SUV sales in India surged to 2.36 lakh units in February 2026, reflecting evolving consumer preferences and market trends.Read Full Story

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Bonneville Bobber.
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
VS
Triumph Bonneville BobberSelect model
Triumph Bonneville SpeedmasterSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Triumph Bonneville Bobber comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber image
Rs. 12.88 LakhsOnwards
51
1200 cc78 PS106 NmCruiser Bikes251 kg2220 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Triumph Bonneville SpeedmasterTriumph Bonneville Speedmaster imageRs. 12.85 LakhsOnwards
4.7100
1200 cc78 PS106 NmCruiser Bikes--DiscDiscSpokeBonneville BobberVSBonneville Speedmaster
Indian Scout ClassicIndian Scout Classic imageRs. 14.02 LakhsOnwards-1250 cc106.4 PS108 NmCruiser Bikes252 Kg2318 mmDiscDiscSpokeBonneville BobberVSScout Classic
Indian Sport ScoutIndian Sport Scout imageRs. 14.09 LakhsOnwards-1250 cc106.4 PS108 NmCruiser Bikes248 Kg2206 mm--AlloyBonneville BobberVSSport Scout
Harley-Davidson NightsterHarley-Davidson Nightster imageRs. 13.39 LakhsOnwards
4.515
975 cc89.7 PS95 NmCruiser Bikes225 kg2265 mm-DiscAlloyBonneville BobberVSNightster
Indian Sport Scout SixtyIndian Sport Scout Sixty imageRs. 13.28 LakhsOnwards-999 cc86.17 PS88 NmCruiser Bikes241 Kg2206 mmDiscDiscAlloyBonneville BobberVSSport Scout Sixty

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Images

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Image 1
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Image 2
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Image 3
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Image 4
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Image 5
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Image 6

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Alternatives

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

12.85 - 12.88 Lakhs
Bonneville BobbervsBonneville Speedmaster
Indian Scout Classic

Indian Scout Classic

14.02 Lakhs
Bonneville BobbervsScout Classic
Indian Sport Scout

Indian Sport Scout

14.09 Lakhs
Bonneville BobbervsSport Scout
Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 Lakhs
Bonneville BobbervsNightster
Indian Sport Scout Sixty

Indian Sport Scout Sixty

13.28 Lakhs
Bonneville BobbervsSport Scout Sixty
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

12.99 Lakhs
Bonneville BobbervsScout Sixty Bobber

Triumph Bonneville Bobber User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Amazing bike
The design is absolutely stunning. I especially love the front look, and the side mirrors add a stylish touch that makes it even more appealing.
By: Irfan (Jul 26, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Related News

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC is a special edition model that comes limited to 750 units and gets treated with gloss carbon fibre bodywork and a two-tone hand-painted marble gold finish.
Limited-edition 2025 Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC unveiled with gold accents and more power
11 Dec 2024
Triumph Bonneville Bobber in new Matt Graphite & Matt Baja Orange, coupled with Jet Black mudguards and side panels.
Triumph Bonneville Bobber gets new colour scheme. Check it out
22 Jun 2024
The fastest Triumph Bonneville Bobber comes with an eye-catching appearance.
This Triumph Bonneville Bobber fetches over $50,000. What's so special about it?
16 Nov 2021
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Related News

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Specifications and Features

Max Power78 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque106 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage22.22 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1200.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed150 Kmph
View all Bonneville Bobber specs and features

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Triumph Bikes

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikes

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesTriumph BikesTriumph Bonneville Bobber