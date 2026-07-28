Triumph Bonneville Bobber Key Specs
- Engine1200 cc
- Mileage22.22 kmpl
- Power78 ps
- Speed150 kmph
- Max Torque106 Nm
- Kerb Weight251 kg
The Triumph Bonneville Bobber continues to be a definitive icon in the custom cruiser segment, blending a raw, stripped-back aesthetic with sophisticated modern engineering. For 2026, the Bobber remains a top choice for riders seeking a motorcycle that prioritises both visual presence and a refined riding experience.
The pricing for the Bonneville Bobber is structured around its distinct variants. As of 2026, the ex-showroom prices are as follows:
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.)
|Bonneville Bobber STD
|₹12,87,500
|Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition
|₹13,67,500
Note: On-road prices typically range from ₹14.57 Lakh to ₹16.80 Lakh depending on the city, registration (RTO) fees, and insurance selections.
The heart of the 2026 Bonneville Bobber is its high-torque 1200cc parallel-twin engine, specifically tuned to deliver a punchy low-end response that suits the "Hot Rod" character of the bike.
The Bobber is famous for its "swing-cage" look and floating aluminium seat, which is adjustable to suit the rider’s preferred ergonomics. For 2026, Triumph has introduced new paint schemes to enhance its visual appeal, including high-contrast options like Sapphire Black and Aluminum Silver for the Icon Edition.
While it looks like a vintage machine, the 2026 model is packed with modern rider aids that ensure a safe and controlled journey:
The Bonneville Bobber is designed for long-term reliability with a class-leading service interval of 16,000 km or 12 months, whichever comes first. This makes it one of the more practical premium cruisers to own in the Indian market today.
With its 16-inch fat tyres, brushed stainless steel twin-skin exhaust, and iconic silhouette, the 2026 Triumph Bonneville Bobber remains a peerless choice for those who value authenticity and performance in a single package.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Triumph Bonneville Bobber
|Rs. 12.88 LakhsOnwards
|1200 cc
|78 PS
|106 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|251 kg
|2220 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
|Rs. 12.85 LakhsOnwards
|1200 cc
|78 PS
|106 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Bonneville BobberVSBonneville Speedmaster
|Indian Scout Classic
|Rs. 14.02 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1250 cc
|106.4 PS
|108 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|252 Kg
|2318 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Bonneville BobberVSScout Classic
|Indian Sport Scout
|Rs. 14.09 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1250 cc
|106.4 PS
|108 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|248 Kg
|2206 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Bonneville BobberVSSport Scout
|Harley-Davidson Nightster
|Rs. 13.39 LakhsOnwards
|975 cc
|89.7 PS
|95 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|225 kg
|2265 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|Bonneville BobberVSNightster
|Indian Sport Scout Sixty
|Rs. 13.28 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|86.17 PS
|88 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|241 Kg
|2206 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Bonneville BobberVSSport Scout Sixty
|Max Power
|78 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|106 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|22.22 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1200.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|150 Kmph
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