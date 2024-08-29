Triumph Daytona 660 Price: Triumph Daytona 660 is priced at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Triumph Daytona 660? The Triumph Daytona 660 is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Daytona 660? Triumph Daytona 660 comes with 660 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of Triumph Daytona 660? Triumph Daytona 660 rivals are Kawasaki Z900, Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R, KTM 890 Duke, Triumph Street Triple, Suzuki V-Strom 650XT, BMW F 900 R. What is the mileage of Triumph Daytona 660? Triumph Daytona 660 comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).