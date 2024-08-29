HT Auto
search icon
Triumph Daytona 660

TRIUMPH Daytona 660

JUST LAUNCHED
Launch Date: 29 Aug 2024
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.72 Lakhs*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Variants
Variants
Triumph Daytona 660 Key Specs
Engine660 cc
Mileage20 kmpl
View all Daytona 660 specs and features

About Triumph Daytona 660

Latest Update

  • Triumph Daytona 660 launched: 5 things to know
  • Auto news recap, August 29: Daytona 660, Multistrada V4 RS launched & more

    • Triumph Daytona 660 Price: Triumph Daytona 660 is priced at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Triumph Daytona 660? The Triumph Daytona 660 is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Daytona 660? Triumph Daytona 660 comes with 660 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of Triumph Daytona 660? Triumph Daytona 660 rivals are Kawasaki Z900, Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R, KTM 890 Duke, Triumph Street Triple, Suzuki V-Strom 650XT, BMW F 900 R. What is the mileage of Triumph Daytona 660? Triumph Daytona 660 comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).

    Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    Triumph Daytona 660 Alternatives

    Kawasaki Z900

    Kawasaki Z900

    9.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Daytona 660vsZ900
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

    8.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Daytona 660vsNinja ZX4R
    UPCOMING
    KTM 890 Duke

    KTM 890 Duke

    8 - 10 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Triumph Street Triple

    Triumph Street Triple

    10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Daytona 660vsStreet Triple
    Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

    Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

    8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Daytona 660vsV-Strom 650XT
    BMW F 900 R

    BMW F 900 R

    10.8 - 10.95 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Daytona 660vsF 900 R
    Triumph Daytona 660 Variants

    Triumph Daytona 660 price starts at ₹ 9.72 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹9.72 Lakhs*
    Engine
    660 cc
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Split
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Triumph Daytona 660 Specifications and Features

    Max Power93.87 bhp
    Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Mileage20 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    HeadlightLED
    Engine660 cc
    View all Daytona 660 specs and features

    Triumph Daytona 660 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Triumph Daytona 660
    		Kawasaki Z900Kawasaki Ninja ZX4RTriumph Street TripleSuzuki V-Strom 650XTBMW F 900 RTriumph Bonneville T100Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6RDucati Scrambler 1100Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹9.72 Lakhs
    ₹9.38 Lakhs
    ₹8.49 Lakhs
    ₹10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs
    ₹8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
    ₹10.8 - 10.95 Lakhs
    ₹8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs
    ₹11.09 Lakhs
    ₹10.91 - 12.37 Lakhs
    ₹10.79 - 11.4 Lakhs
    Engine
    660 cc
    948 cc
    -
    765 cc
    645 cc
    895 cc
    900 cc
    636 cc
    1079 cc
    1043 cc
    Mileage
    20 kmpl
    17 kmpl
    24.2 kmpl
    19.2 kmpl
    25.2 kmpl
    23.8 kmpl
    24.4 kmpl
    23.6 kmpl
    19 kmpl
    17.2 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    -
    Dual Channel
    Yes
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Popular Triumph Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Triumph Bikes
    Triumph Daytona 660 Pros & Cons
    Pros
    Cons

    Triumph Daytona 660 News

    The Triumph Daytona 660 will arrive with a 660 cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned for 80 bhp and 64 Nm
    Triumph Daytona 660 launched: 5 things to know
    31 Aug 2024
    Windsor EV from JSW MG Motor India is all set for its India launch in the upcoming festive period.
    Auto news recap, August 29: Daytona 660, Multistrada V4 RS launched & more
    30 Aug 2024
    The Daytona 660 is also a fully faired motorcycle just like its predecessor, the Daytona 675.
    Triumph Daytona 660 launched at 9.72 lakh in India
    29 Aug 2024
    The Triumph Daytona 660 will arrive with a 660 cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned for 93.8 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque
    Triumph Daytona 660 to be launched in India tomorrow: Price expectation
    28 Aug 2024
    Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
    Triumph Daytona 660 launch imminent, starts arriving at dealerships
    21 Jun 2024
    View all
     Triumph Daytona 660 News

    Triumph Videos

    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    Triumph Daytona 660 FAQs

    The Triumph Daytona 660 offers a mileage of 20 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Super Bikes, Sports Bikes.
    Triumph Daytona 660 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Triumph Daytona 660 boasts a 660 cc engine, generating a max power of 93.87 bhp.
    The Triumph Daytona 660 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Jawa 42 FJ

    Jawa 42 FJ

    1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    2 - 2.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Daytona 660

    Triumph Daytona 660

    9.72 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Jupiter 110

    TVS Jupiter 110

    73,700 - 87,250
    Check Latest Offers
    Ola Electric Roadster

    Ola Electric Roadster

    74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    CFMoto MT800

    CFMoto MT800

    13 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ducati DesertX Discovery

    Ducati DesertX Discovery

    21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TS Street Hunter

    Super Soco TS Street Hunter

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Super Bikes

    BMW M 1000 R

    BMW M 1000 R

    33 - 38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    M 1000 R Price in Delhi
    Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2

    Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2

    79.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    2021 Ninja H2 Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    BMW S 1000 RR

    BMW S 1000 RR

    20.75 - 25.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    S 1000 RR Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Super Bikes