Triumph Daytona 660 launch imminent, listed on official website
- Triumph Daytona 660 will be a sport tourer and will be launching soon in the Indian market.
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
Triumph Motorcycles India is on a roll as the brand recently launched the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X in the Indian market and in in the global market, the highlight was the Daytona 660. Well, now Triumph has listed the new motorcycle on the Indian website as well. The manufacturer has not revealed the price of the motorcycle but it can be expected that they will be launching the Daytona 660 soon in the Indian market.
First Published Date: 08 Feb 2024, 14:19 PM IST
