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TRIUMPH Trident 660

₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
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Triumph Trident 660: Overview

The Triumph Trident 660 enters 2025 with significant updates that enhance its value and rider appeal in the premium middleweight naked motorcycle segment. Retaining its distinctive retro-modern styling and the proven triple-cylinder platform, the updated Trident now features a higher-performance variant of the 660 cc engine that delivers an impressive 93.7 bhp. This engine upgrade, alongside previously optional features made standard, creates a more complete package straight from the showroom floor. With pricing starting at 8.99 Lakhs, the Trident 660 continues to stand out as a unique proposition in its class, competing against the likes of Kawasaki Z650RS and Honda CB650R.

Triumph Trident 660: Price

The 2025 Triumph Trident 660 is priced from 8.99 Lakhs for the STD 2025, while the new dual-tone colour options are available at null null. This represents a price increase of [price_increase] over the previous model, offset by the inclusion of several premium features as standard.

Triumph Trident 660: Specs & Features

The 2025 Trident 660 is powered by an enhanced 660 cc inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 93.7 bhp and 68 Nm of torque, paired with an updated six-speed gearbox. Triumph’s Shift Assist bidirectional quickshifter is now standard, along with a new Sport riding mode in addition to Road and Rain modes. Cornering-optimised ABS and traction control, the My Triumph Connectivity system, and single-button cruise control also join the standard equipment list.

Suspension duties are handled by upgraded Showa USD forks at the front designed to improve feedback and stability, although they remain non-adjustable. The rear monoshock offers preload adjustment. Braking is managed by dual front discs with Nissin calipers and a single rear disc, supported by ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with Michelin Road 5 tyres.

The ergonomics remain accessible with an 805 mm seat height, while the bike’s wet weight is 195 kg. The TFT-LCD hybrid display provides clear readouts and supports connectivity features, enhancing the overall riding experience.

Triumph Trident 660: Rivals

The Trident 660 competes with the Triumph Bonneville T100, Kawasaki Z900, Yamaha MT-07, Honda CB750 Hornet, Honda CB650R, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Suzuki GSX-8R and Triumph Daytona 660.

Triumph Trident 660 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    660 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    81 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    212 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    64 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    190 kg
View All Trident 660 SpecsView specs icon

Triumph Trident 660 Variants

Triumph Trident 660 price starts at ₹ 8.99 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Trident 660 STD 2025
₹8.99 Lakhs*
660 cc
212 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Triumph Trident 660 Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Sept 2026
Dean Macarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah triumphed in the INRC 2026 Coimbatore rally, overcoming Kadur and Sherif.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
Triumph launches the updated 2026 Trident 660 with enhanced power, new features, styling, and suspension adjustments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
Steelbird Helmets launched the SB-120, a certified full-face helmet featuring advanced safety, comfort, and visibility options, priced from ₹3,999.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Mar 2026
Portronics launches the Torque X, a cordless, foldable pressure washer priced at INR 5,099 for versatile cleaning.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Jan 2026
Triumph updates the 2026 Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 with enhanced performance, chassis revisions, and new features.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Triumph Trident 660 Visual Comparison

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Triumph Trident 660 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Triumph Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660 image
Rs. 8.99 LakhsOnwards
4.6100
660 cc81 PS64 NmSports Naked Bikes190 kg2020 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Triumph Bonneville T100Triumph Bonneville T100 imageRs. 9.69 LakhsOnwards-900 cc65 PS80 NmSports Naked Bikes228 kg2230 mmDiscDiscSpokeTrident 660VSBonneville T100
Kawasaki Z900Kawasaki Z900 imageRs. 9.99 LakhsOnwards
3.51
948 cc124 PS98.6 NmSports Naked Bikes213 kg2065 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyTrident 660VSZ900
Honda CB750 HornetHonda CB750 Hornet imageRs. 9.22 LakhsOnwards-755 cc91.77 PS75 NmSports Bikes196 kg2090 mm---Trident 660VSCB750 Hornet
Honda CB650RHonda CB650R imageRs. 10.3 LakhsOnwards
4.7101
649 cc95.17 PS63 NmSports Bikes205 kg2120 mmDiscDiscAlloyTrident 660VSCB650R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RKawasaki Ninja ZX-4R imageRs. 9.4 LakhsOnwards
4.92
399 cc75 PS39 NmSports Bikes189 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyTrident 660VSNinja ZX-4R

Triumph Trident 660 Images

Triumph Trident 660 Image 1
Triumph Trident 660 Image 2
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Triumph Trident 660 Colours

Triumph Trident 660 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Cobalt Blue Sapphire Black
Cosmic Yellow Sapphire Black
Diablo Red Sapphire Black
Jet Black
Cobalt blue or sapphire black

Triumph Trident 660 Alternatives

Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph Bonneville T100

9.69 - 10.29 Lakhs
Trident 660vsBonneville T100
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

9.99 Lakhs
Trident 660vsZ900
UPCOMING
Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha MT-07

7.5 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda CB750 Hornet

9.22 - 10.49 Lakhs
Trident 660vsCB750 Hornet
Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

10.3 Lakhs
Trident 660vsCB650R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

9.4 Lakhs
Trident 660vsNinja ZX-4R

Triumph Trident 660 User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.7Safety
4.8Design
4.5Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Triumph Trident 660 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Triumph Trident 660 offers engaging performance and agility, though seat comfort, high service costs, and limited dealership network pose challenges.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPrecise throttle calibration
  • check circle iconSuperb cornering confidence
  • check circle iconHigh speed stability
  • check circle iconLight clutch effort for city rides
  • check circle iconIntuitive electronics with joystick

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconSeat height may not suit shorter riders
  • warning iconLimited underseat storage
  • warning iconFirm suspension over uneven roads
  • warning iconHigh service and spare part costs
  • warning iconLimited dealership network
Costly Service
Nimble in city lanes, but rear seat is far too small for family passengers. Annual routine service charges and spare parts at Triumph service centers are on the higher side.
By: Chiranjeevi K (Aug 3, 2026)
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Firm Setup
Crisp engine exhaust note, but non-adjustable suspension setup feels overly firm on uneven road patches. Zero underseat storage space makes carrying disc locks or papers impossible.
By: Varun Wadhwa (Aug 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Engine Heats Up
Fantastic acceleration, but engine radiates noticeable heat onto shins during summer peak traffic. Halogen turn indicators feel out of place on a premium modern motorcycle.
By: Bhuvan Gowda (Aug 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Harsh Suspension
Excellent triple engine grunt, but lack of wind protection makes long highway cruising exhausting. Dealership network is limited, making service visits inconvenient in Tier 2 cities.
By: Tushar Mahale (Aug 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Tight Pillion
Great chassis agility on twisties, but stock seat foam gets hard after an hour. Bluetooth connectivity disconnects randomly with Android phones, requiring app restarts.
By: Sameer Pradhan (Aug 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Triumph Trident 660 Related News

Triumph has unveiled the 2026 Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660, releasing changes across the board for more performance and refined dynamics
2026 Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 revealed with more power and chassis updates
21 Jan 2026
The new Triumph Trident 660 gets a muscular appearance with its sculpted tank design.
2025 Triumph Trident 660: Here are 5 things you should know about the naked roadster
12 Jul 2025
The 2025 Triumph Trident 660 comes in new dual-tone colourways.
2025 Triumph Trident 660 launched in India at 8.49 lakh. Here is what's new
8 Jul 2025
Adventure motorcycles offer a practical and engaging alternative to compact SUVs for long-distance solo road trips.
5 motorcycles I would choose instead of a compact SUV for a solo road trip
20 Sept 2026
Ducati Desmo450 SM uses a 449.6 cc Desmodromic single-cylinder engine that puts out 63.5 hp of max power.
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 Triumph Trident 660 Related News

Triumph Trident 660 Specifications and Features

Max Power81 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque64 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage20 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine660 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed212 kmph
View all Trident 660 specs and features

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