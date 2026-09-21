Triumph Trident 660: Overview

The Triumph Trident 660 enters 2025 with significant updates that enhance its value and rider appeal in the premium middleweight naked motorcycle segment. Retaining its distinctive retro-modern styling and the proven triple-cylinder platform, the updated Trident now features a higher-performance variant of the 660 cc engine that delivers an impressive 93.7 bhp. This engine upgrade, alongside previously optional features made standard, creates a more complete package straight from the showroom floor. With pricing starting at 8.99 Lakhs, the Trident 660 continues to stand out as a unique proposition in its class, competing against the likes of Kawasaki Z650RS and Honda CB650R.

Triumph Trident 660: Price

The 2025 Triumph Trident 660 is priced from 8.99 Lakhs for the STD 2025, while the new dual-tone colour options are available at null null. This represents a price increase of [price_increase] over the previous model, offset by the inclusion of several premium features as standard.

Triumph Trident 660: Specs & Features

The 2025 Trident 660 is powered by an enhanced 660 cc inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 93.7 bhp and 68 Nm of torque, paired with an updated six-speed gearbox. Triumph’s Shift Assist bidirectional quickshifter is now standard, along with a new Sport riding mode in addition to Road and Rain modes. Cornering-optimised ABS and traction control, the My Triumph Connectivity system, and single-button cruise control also join the standard equipment list.

Suspension duties are handled by upgraded Showa USD forks at the front designed to improve feedback and stability, although they remain non-adjustable. The rear monoshock offers preload adjustment. Braking is managed by dual front discs with Nissin calipers and a single rear disc, supported by ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with Michelin Road 5 tyres.

The ergonomics remain accessible with an 805 mm seat height, while the bike’s wet weight is 195 kg. The TFT-LCD hybrid display provides clear readouts and supports connectivity features, enhancing the overall riding experience.

Triumph Trident 660: Rivals

The Trident 660 competes with the Triumph Bonneville T100, Kawasaki Z900, Yamaha MT-07, Honda CB750 Hornet, Honda CB650R, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Suzuki GSX-8R and Triumph Daytona 660.