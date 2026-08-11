Benelli 502 C Key Specs
- Engine500 cc
- Mileage26.52 kmpl
- Power47.5 ps
- Speed160 kmph
- Max Torque46 Nm
- Kerb Weight216 kg
Benelli 502 C is priced at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Benelli 502 C is available in 1 variant - STD.
Benelli 502 C comes in one colour options: Black.
Benelli 502 C comes in petrol engine options, comes with 500.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.
Benelli 502 C rivals are Kawasaki Ninja 500, Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha R3 2026, CFMoto 650NK, CFMoto 650GT.
Benelli 502 C comes with a mileage of 26.52 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Benelli 502 C
|Rs. 5.25 LakhsOnwards
|500 cc
|47.5 PS
|46 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|216 kg
|2240 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|Kawasaki Ninja 500
|Rs. 5.66 LakhsOnwards
|451 cc
|45.4 PS
|42.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|171 kg
|1995 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|502 CVSNinja 500
|Aprilia RS 457
|Rs. 4.22 LakhsOnwards
|457 cc
|-
|43.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|175 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|502 CVSRS 457
|CFMoto 650NK
|Rs. 4.29 LakhsOnwards
|-
|649.3 cc
|61.18 PS
|56 NM
|Sports Bikes
|206 kg
|2114 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|502 CVS650NK
|CFMoto 650GT
|Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
|-
|649.3 cc
|62.54 PS
|58.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|226 Kg
|2100 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|502 CVS650GT
Benelli 502 C is available in the 1 Colour in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Benelli 502C's design and performance, but criticize its high maintenance costs, stiff suspension, poor pillion comfort, and lack of modern features.
|Max Power
|47.5 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|46 Nm
|Mileage
|26.52 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|500.0 cc
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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