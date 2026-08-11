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BENELLI 502 C

₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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Benelli 502 C Price:

Benelli 502 C is priced at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Benelli 502 C?

The Benelli 502 C is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Benelli 502 C colour options?

Benelli 502 C comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Benelli 502 C?

Benelli 502 C comes in petrol engine options, comes with 500.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Benelli 502 C?

Benelli 502 C rivals are Kawasaki Ninja 500, Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha R3 2026, CFMoto 650NK, CFMoto 650GT.

What is the mileage of Benelli 502 C?

Benelli 502 C comes with a mileage of 26.52 kmpl (Company claimed).

Benelli 502 C Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    500 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    26.52 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    47.5 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    160 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    46 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    216 kg
View All 502 C SpecsView specs icon

Benelli 502 C Variants

Benelli 502 C price starts at ₹ 5.25 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
502 C STD
₹5.25 Lakhs*
500 cc
160 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Benelli 502 C Latest Updates

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Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

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Benelli 502 C
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Benelli 502 C comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Benelli 502 C
Benelli 502 C image
Rs. 5.25 LakhsOnwards
4.598
500 cc47.5 PS46 NmSports Naked Bikes216 kg2240 mm-DiscAlloy
Kawasaki Ninja 500Kawasaki Ninja 500 imageRs. 5.66 LakhsOnwards
4.43
451 cc45.4 PS42.6 NmSports Bikes171 kg1995 mmDiscDiscAlloy502 CVSNinja 500
Aprilia RS 457Aprilia RS 457 imageRs. 4.22 LakhsOnwards
4.653
457 cc-43.5 NmSports Bikes175 kg-DiscDiscAlloy502 CVSRS 457
CFMoto 650NKCFMoto 650NK imageRs. 4.29 LakhsOnwards-649.3 cc61.18 PS56 NMSports Bikes206 kg2114 mmDiscDiscAlloy502 CVS650NK
CFMoto 650GTCFMoto 650GT imageRs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards-649.3 cc62.54 PS58.5 NmSports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes226 Kg2100 mmDiscDiscAlloy502 CVS650GT

Benelli 502 C Images

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Benelli 502 C Colours

Benelli 502 C is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Black
Black

Benelli 502 C Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.66 - 5.76 Lakhs
502 CvsNinja 500
Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs
502 CvsRS 457
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Yamaha R3 2026

Yamaha R3 2026

4.8 Lakhs Onwards
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CFMoto 650NK

CFMoto 650NK

4.29 Lakhs
502 Cvs650NK
CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.59 Lakhs
502 Cvs650GT

Benelli 502 C User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.5Safety
4.7Design
4.3Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Benelli 502 C User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Benelli 502C's design and performance, but criticize its high maintenance costs, stiff suspension, poor pillion comfort, and lack of modern features.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExotic look with reliable performance
  • check circle iconPrecise EFI fuel injection tuning
  • check circle iconGreat fuel economy and range
  • check circle iconSmooth light slipper clutch action
  • check circle iconExceptional handling and stability at high speeds

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs
  • warning iconStiff rear suspension
  • warning iconPillion seat comfort is inadequate
  • warning iconLimited modern features like Bluetooth
  • warning iconWind blast at high speeds
Turning radius is huge
Taking tight U-turns on narrow lanes with benelli 502c is a massive task due to poor steering lock angle. Masked weight is heavy during manual pushing.
By: Neha Sharma (Jun 18, 2026)
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Disappointed with pillion
The benelli 502c looks aggressive like an Italian muscle machine, but it fails completely on family practicality. The rear seat pad is incredibly small and sloped, making it unsafe and extremely uncomfortable for any pillion rider on casual weekend trips.
By: Ananya Singh (Jun 18, 2026)
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Heavy vibrations at speed
Riding the benelli 502c on long highway cruises becomes annoying because high buzz vibrations creep into the handlebar and foot pegs past 100 kmph. The digital instrument panel console is also totally blanked out and impossible to read when riding under direct noon sunlight.
By: Pooja Gupta (Jun 18, 2026)
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Mixed bag cruiser bike
Exhaust roar is amazing but ownership maintenance cost is very premium. Benelli 502c lacks basic navigation features on dash which cheap small bikes get nowadays.
By: Priya Patel (Jun 18, 2026)
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Stiff ride and high costs
While the 500cc motor has decent torque, the benelli 502c suffers from a very stiff rear monoshock suspension that breaks your back on bad roads. Additionally, the periodic service charges and spare parts cost at dealerships are way too high for this segment.
By: Kavya Mehta (Jun 18, 2026)
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Benelli 502 C Specifications and Features

Max Power47.5 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque46 Nm
Mileage26.52 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine500.0 cc
Max Speed160 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 502 C specs and features

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