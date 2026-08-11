Benelli 502 C Price:

Benelli 502 C is priced at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Benelli 502 C?

The Benelli 502 C is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Benelli 502 C colour options?

Benelli 502 C comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Benelli 502 C?

Benelli 502 C comes in petrol engine options, comes with 500.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Benelli 502 C?

Benelli 502 C rivals are Kawasaki Ninja 500, Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha R3 2026, CFMoto 650NK, CFMoto 650GT.

What is the mileage of Benelli 502 C?

Benelli 502 C comes with a mileage of 26.52 kmpl (Company claimed).