In 2024 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs 4.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs 5.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja 650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.