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ROYAL ENFIELD Classic 350[2021-2024]

₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs*
4Expert Score
4.5
17
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Classic 350[2021-2024]vsCB350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
Classic 350[2021-2024]vsMeteor 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
Classic 350[2021-2024]vsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
Classic 350[2021-2024]vsBullet 350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
Classic 350[2021-2024]vsHness CB350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Classic 350[2021-2024]vsClassic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    349.34 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    41.55 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    114 kmph
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    195 kg
View All Classic 350[2021-2024] SpecsView specs icon

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Videos

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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Variants

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.93 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] comes in 6 variants. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]'s top variant is Chrome Series With Dual-Channel.
6 Variants Available
Classic 350[2021-2024] Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
114 kmph
Classic 350[2021-2024] Halcyon Series With Single-Channel
₹1.96 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
114 kmph
Classic 350[2021-2024] Halcyon Series With Dual-Channel
₹2.02 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
114 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] image
Rs. 1.93 LakhsOnwards
4.517
349.34 cc20.21 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes195 kg2145 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Honda CB350Honda CB350 imageRs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
4.4403
348.36 cc21.07 PS29.4 NmCruiser Bikes187 kg2207 mmDiscDiscAlloyClassic 350[2021-2024]VSCB350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350Royal Enfield Meteor 350 imageRs. 1.96 LakhsOnwards
4.622
349.34 cc20.21 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes191 kg2140 mmDiscDiscAlloyClassic 350[2021-2024]VSMeteor 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 imageRs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
4.92
349 cc20.48 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes197 kg2130 mmDiscDiscSpokeClassic 350[2021-2024]VSGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 imageRs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
4.41257
349 cc20.4 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes195 kg2110 mmDiscDiscAlloyClassic 350[2021-2024]VSBullet 350
Honda Hness CB350Honda Hness CB350 imageRs. 1.92 LakhsOnwards
4.94
348.36 cc21.07 PS30 NmCruiser Bikes181 kg2163 mmDiscDiscAlloyClassic 350[2021-2024]VSHness CB350
Jawa PerakJawa Perak imageRs. 2 LakhsOnwards
4.82
334 cc22.01 PS30.01 NmCruiser Bikes187 kg-DiscDiscSpokeClassic 350[2021-2024]VSPerak

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

Originally launched over a decade ago in India, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been drawing astronomical sales for the Chennai-based bike maker. Its popularity can only be judged by the fact that every second bike sold by the company is a Classic 350. And it is also one of the most sold premium bikes in the Indian market.

Over the years, the Classic 350 has managed to appeal to a wide variety of customers thanks to the amalgamation of the ‘old and new’ it claims to offer, that clearly makes sense to the evolving needs of the Royal Enfield customers. While it comes from the house of the oldest bike brand in the world, it has the charm to pull in youngsters with dreams of owning a Royal Enfield.

For 2021, the company has not only introduced just another update on the Classic but has evolved it from the skin to bone, and a new cult is born. But the question is - If all the changes introduced on the Classic 350 will go down well with its audience that firmly believes in sayings like “good vibrations” and “go loud or go home?” Read on to find out!

The overall retro appeal of the Classic 350 remains intact with the new-gen update. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
The overall retro appeal of the Classic 350 remains intact with the new-gen update. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Changed but not:

Well, even though the Classic has entered a new generation, it is quite difficult to differentiate the new bike from the old one, especially when you look at it from a distance.

Up close, changes are quite significant. The overall retro appeal of the motorcycle remains intact thanks to the continuation of its circular headlamp with a cap and a flat-wide fuel tank that gels in with the new seat. It also features new tank grip pads, and a redesigned utility box and side panels. At the rear, the tail lamp is also all-new, but there isn’t any drastic difference when compared to the previous model.

Even though the Classic 350 has entered a new generation it is quite difficult to differentiate the new bike from the old one. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Even though the Classic 350 has entered a new generation it is quite difficult to differentiate the new bike from the old one. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Not to forget, the bike is also offered in a range of new colour options and our specific dual-channel model featured the Chrome Red colour.

While the updates are aplenty, they may not be significant enough to give the bike a very distinctive appeal, especially when compared to the previous model. In Royal Enfield's own words, they have changed everything, and yet nothing has changed. But a buyer that wants to flaunt his brand new Classic 350, may get discouraged as the majority may pass the bike as the old model. 

Meteor's connect:

Classic 350's evolution is heavily inspired by the new Meteor 350. It has not only sourced the engine and frame from the Meteor but other highlights such as swingarm, brakes and handlebar switches have also been taken from the same bike.

While the engine and frame remain hidden inside the panels, on the outside, what appears familiar is its new Tripper turn by turn navigation system that sits inside an update meter cluster. This also gets a fuel gauge but still misses out on a gear position indicator.

A new cluster on the Classic 350 introduces Tripper Navigation, and a fuel gauge. &nbsp;(Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
A new cluster on the Classic 350 introduces Tripper Navigation, and a fuel gauge.  (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

That said, the switch gears on the motorcycle are also borrowed from the Meteor 350, but there may be some colour difference here. The overall fit, finish and quality levels on the new Classic have definitely improved and you don’t need a keen eye to spot the obvious.

How does it feel?

You may feel you are still astride the saddle of the old model until your eye notices a new cluster and switches, rest, the girth and shape of the tank still manage to give it a heavy look from the rider's seat. 

Also, the bar has been repositioned, shifted a tad forward for just a bit different stance, but that really doesn't change the way a rider sits on the bike as the overall riding geometry is still very much the same - upright and comfortable. Not to forget, there are the new reworked seats as well, but that part comes later.

A new heart:

Classic’s engine and the frame have been sourced from the Meteor 350. This means that the bike isn’t anything it used to be. The 349 cc single delivers 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm and is miles ahead in terms of refinement when compared to the previous UCE unit. Also, the 5-speed transmission is smooth and slick-shifting.

At 195 kg the Classic remains a heavyweight contender but all that weight simply melts away as soon as it starts rolling.
At 195 kg the Classic remains a heavyweight contender but all that weight simply melts away as soon as it starts rolling.

It loves to cruise at highway speeds and you’ll only have to ride it to believe how refined it has become. You can cruise all day long at 80-90 kmph and not once will you feel the vibrations the bike was previously known for. Nonetheless, the character has been retained and it still is as Classic as it gets.

At 195 kg, the Classic remains a heavyweight contender but all that weight simply melts away as soon as it starts rolling. The handling is neutral and all the mass is better balanced and centralized thanks to the updated setup, making it a more confident handler around the corners.

The use of the new seats has also improved the overall riding comfort in long-distance touring but that is a story for another day.

For 2021, Royal Enfield has not only introduced just another update on the Classic 350 but evolved it from the skin to bone. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
For 2021, Royal Enfield has not only introduced just another update on the Classic 350 but evolved it from the skin to bone. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Brakes or breaks?

Meteor sourced disc brakes (300mm disc/front, 270mm disc/rear) are a big step forward from the previous gen motorcycle for sure, and the company also claims that overall braking distance has been reduced in the process.

While the rear brake has a decent bite, feedback and braking power, the front simply requires more force and patience to stop. The concern was also flagged during the time of the Meteor 350, but it still however remains unaddressed. But worry not, this isn't something that can't be fixed. Better calipers, pads and steel braided brake lines are all you need. And this is clearly not a deal breaker considering how thoughtfully it has evolved.

The Last Words:

The absence of the vibrations is a good enough reason for me to give it a big thumbs up. But of course, the new Classic 350 is much more than that. It is a remastered version of its old self that has evolved very gracefully to appeal to a more sensible audience.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Images

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Image 1
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Image 2
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Image 3
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Image 4
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Image 5
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Image 6

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Colours

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] is available in the 14 Colours in India.

Redditch Sage Green
Redditch Grey
Chrome Red
Gunmetal Grey
Dark Stealth Black
Halycon Black
Halycon Green
Redditch Red
Halcyon Grey
Chrome Bronze
Halycon Black
Halycon Green
Halycon Grey
Signals Desert Sand
Redditch sage green

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.6Safety
4.6Design
4.9Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Royal Enfield Classic 350 for its vintage charm, comfortable ride, and impressive design, but note its lack of modern features and higher price point.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconTimeless vintage design
  • check circle iconComfortable riding posture
  • check circle iconImpressive performance on highways
  • check circle iconGood craftsmanship and stability
  • check circle iconStrong exhaust sound

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLacks modern features
  • warning iconPricey for the top model
  • warning iconHeavier than some may prefer
  • warning iconMileage varies based on riding style
  • warning iconLimited digital integration

User Reviews

Drop a Gear, Feel the Freedom
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a perfect example of vintage style and modern performance. It offers a smooth 349cc engine, a comfortable riding posture, and that iconic thumping sound that bike lovers admire. Overall, if you want a bike with strong road presence, classic design, and relaxed cruising performance, the Classic 350 is one of the best choices in its segment.
By: Jerrry Vlogs (Mar 22, 2026)
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Looking for this bike on public
Very good looking so beautiful and lovely.i love royal Enfield classic 350 . very good quality and nice
By: Suman (Oct 28, 2024)
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Perfect Power Booster with Energetic Fuel
Yes, It is, indeed. From personal standpoint, I recommend this for everyone with a budget of upto 1.50 grand. You get a nice piece of machine with a better-than-average(if not considered by someone) mix of performance and styling. The retro stylied spring seatseat, handlebar and other design elements truly make it a classic. The seat is comfortable enough for for long riders and offers a good riding posture. As long as you are not one of the speed freaksfreaks, you will thoroughly enjoy riding it. Mileage will vary based on, how you ride it. Be easy on the ride , get it serviced on time and you will get upto 40kmpl.
By: Madhuri Talwar (Jul 4, 2024)
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Comfortable for long rides.
Great macho look, with comfortable seating posture & great riding experience. Mileage & service cost doesn't matter for royal enfield. It's a status symbol.
By: Prasad Ravindra Raul (Jun 25, 2024)
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Awesome look & best engine
Its design is very beautiful and it looks like a big bike and everyone likes this bike and more and more people want to buy this bike and its special thing is that it runs more on less petrol.
By: Abhishek (May 21, 2024)
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Related News

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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage41.55 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine349.34 cc
Max Speed114 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Classic 350[2021-2024] specs and features

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