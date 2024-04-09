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HomeCompare Bikes42 Bobber vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Jawa 42 Bobber or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 29.92 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 Bobber in 5 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
42 Bobber vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 bobber Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandJawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage30.56 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc349.34 cc
Power29.92 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Moonstone White
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jawa 42 Bobber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L13 L
Wheelbase
1485 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.94s-
Max Speed
129 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
29.92 PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
65 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm72 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable preloadTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
LCDYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,20,5212,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,1331,93,080
RTO
15,45015,946
Insurance
11,93810,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7394,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

42 Bobber Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs Meteor 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs 42
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs Interceptor 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

2024 Jawa Perak gets a new riding triangle for the rider.
2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber launched. What's different?
9 Apr 2024
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The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen brings a red stripe on the fuel tank complementing the chrome finish
Jawa 42 Bobber gets new Red Sheen variant. Check what's new
25 May 2024
In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
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The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which bobber is right for you
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There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
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16 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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22 May 2023
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
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The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
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