In 2023 Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price starts at Rs 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350 in 14 colours. The Classic 350 mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less