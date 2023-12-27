Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

In 2023 Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Base
₹2.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm81.5 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc452 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderLiquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm84 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8553,12,579
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0802,69,000
RTO
15,94621,520
Insurance
10,82922,059
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7256,718

