In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs 2.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan 450 engine makes power and torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 34 kmpl.