In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 28.3 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Interceptor 650
|Scrambler 400 x
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 2.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|28.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|47.4 PS PS
|37 PS PS