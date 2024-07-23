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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X

In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 28.3 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Interceptor 650 Scrambler 400 x
BrandRoyal EnfieldTriumph
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 2.65 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl28.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity647.95 cc349 cc
Power47.4 PS PS37 PS PS

Filters
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
STD
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L13 L
Ground Clearance
174 mm195 mm
Length
2119 mm-
Wheelbase
1398 mm1417 mm
Height
1067 mm1169 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg185 Kg
Saddle Height
804 mm835 mm
Width
835 mm901 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 140/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
212 kmph144 kmph
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm37 PS @ 8500 RPM
Stroke
67.8 mm56.1 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm32 Nm @ 7000 RPM
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHCLiquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinder
Clutch
Wet multi plateWet, Assist And Slip Clutch, Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Bore
78 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preloadGas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 150 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 150 mm
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,80,5982,99,322
Ex-Showroom Price
3,32,0732,64,978
RTO
27,09621,198
Insurance
21,42913,146
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,1806,433
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EnginePrecise GearboxWell-Tuned Suspension

Cons

Brakes Lack Initial BiteAverage Headlight Performance
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Interceptor 650 : Get ₹6,5...
Applicable on interceptor650 & 11 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

Scrambler 400 X Comparison with other bikes

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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X vs Speed 400
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X vs Himalayan 450
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X vs X440

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear will share its underpinnings with the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 based scrambler leaked, will launch soon
23 Jul 2024
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Triumph Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400 X and Thruxton 400 may be discontinued soon, dealers hint
10 Mar 2026
The Scrambler 400 X now uses a 350 cc engine, which has a shorter stroke when compared to the 400 cc motor.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Smaller Engine, Big Question, Have They Pulled It Off?
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Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?
16 Aug 2024
Triumph Speed 400 in the global market continues to use the 399 cc liquid-cooled engine.
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8 Jul 2026
Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market, which was revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024
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Latest Videos

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Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
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The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
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Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
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