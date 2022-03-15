In 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs 2.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm.
On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour.
The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 34 kmpl.
