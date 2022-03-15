In 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs 2.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 34 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less