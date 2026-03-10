In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 28.3 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Scrambler 400 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Scrambler 400 x
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|₹ 2.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.23 kmpl
|28.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|24.31 PS PS
|37 PS PS