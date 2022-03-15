Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X

In 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
STD
₹2.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCLiquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
Displacement
411 cc398.15 cc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm40 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateFuel Injection
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
5-Speed6 Speed
Bore
78 mm89.0 mm
Stroke
86 mm64.0 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,37,6093,12,951
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,0852,62,996
RTO
16,77722,540
Insurance
17,74727,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1076,726

