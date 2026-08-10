The Triumph Speed 400 has established itself as a premier benchmark in the entry-level modern classic roadster segment. Developed in collaboration between Triumph and Bajaj, this motorcycle seamlessly blends authentic British heritage with modern engineering, making premium riding experiences accessible to a much broader audience.

Whether you are looking for an agile city commuter or a capable weekend companion, here is an updated look at what makes this machine a standout choice in 2026.

Triumph Speed 400 Price and Value

Value is a massive factor in the middleweight segment. In 2026, the Triumph Speed 400 continues to offer an aggressive and competitive price point for riders stepping up to a premium moniker.

Average Ex-Showroom Price (STD Variant): ₹ 2.4 Lakhs

Note: The actual on-road price varies depending on local state RTO registration charges, insurance options, and chosen accessories.

Key Specifications and Real-World Performance

At the heart of the vehicle is its liquid-cooled TR-series engine. Built to look like a classic air-cooled motor with faux cooling fins, it houses thoroughly modern technology that delivers highly responsive power across the rev range.

Attribute Specification Engine Capacity 349 cc Maximum Power 37 PS (approx. 36.49 bhp) @ 8,500 rpm Maximum Torque 32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual with torque-assist clutch Fuel Economy (Mileage) 28.5 kmpl Top Speed 147 kmph Kerb Weight 179 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 13 Liters

Modern Ride Technology and Design Aesthetics

The 2026 iteration stays true to its stripped-back custom styling while integrating premium finishes, including black powder-coated engine casings and distinct gold-anodised upside-down forks. The bike is widely available in striking premium dual-tone paint schemes, such as Racing Yellow with Pearl Metallic White and deep classic Red.

Beyond aesthetics, the roadster comes packed with safety features and rider aids that prioritise confidence on the tarmac:

Rider Electronics: Ride-by-wire throttle response paired with switchable traction control as standard equipment.

Ride-by-wire throttle response paired with switchable traction control as standard equipment. Braking and Suspension: A large 300mm front disc gripped by a four-piston radial calliper handles braking duties, backed by dual-channel ABS. Large 43mm Big Piston forks handle the front, while an adjustable gas-charged monoshock supports the rear.

A large 300mm front disc gripped by a four-piston radial calliper handles braking duties, backed by dual-channel ABS. Large 43mm Big Piston forks handle the front, while an adjustable gas-charged monoshock supports the rear. Premium Touches: High-quality all-LED lighting setup alongside an analogue speedometer integrated with a multi-functional digital LCD panel. For peace of mind, an anti-theft engine immobiliser is baked right in.

The Ownership Experience

One of the strongest pillars of this platform is the low cost of long-term ownership. Triumph offers an industry-leading service interval of 16,000 kilometres (or 10,000 miles) alongside a two-year unlimited-mileage warranty. This significantly minimises ownership friction, turning it into an evergreen recommendation for both daily city commuters and experienced tourers alike.