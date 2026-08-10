Triumph Speed 400 Key Specs
- Engine349 cc
- Mileage28.5 kmpl
- Power37 ps
- Speed147 kmph
- Max Torque32 Nm
- Kerb Weight179 kg
The Triumph Speed 400 has established itself as a premier benchmark in the entry-level modern classic roadster segment. Developed in collaboration between Triumph and Bajaj, this motorcycle seamlessly blends authentic British heritage with modern engineering, making premium riding experiences accessible to a much broader audience.
Whether you are looking for an agile city commuter or a capable weekend companion, here is an updated look at what makes this machine a standout choice in 2026.
Value is a massive factor in the middleweight segment. In 2026, the Triumph Speed 400 continues to offer an aggressive and competitive price point for riders stepping up to a premium moniker.
Note: The actual on-road price varies depending on local state RTO registration charges, insurance options, and chosen accessories.
At the heart of the vehicle is its liquid-cooled TR-series engine. Built to look like a classic air-cooled motor with faux cooling fins, it houses thoroughly modern technology that delivers highly responsive power across the rev range.
|Attribute
|Specification
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|Maximum Power
|37 PS (approx. 36.49 bhp) @ 8,500 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|Transmission
|6-speed manual with torque-assist clutch
|Fuel Economy (Mileage)
|28.5 kmpl
|Top Speed
|147 kmph
|Kerb Weight
|179 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13 Liters
The 2026 iteration stays true to its stripped-back custom styling while integrating premium finishes, including black powder-coated engine casings and distinct gold-anodised upside-down forks. The bike is widely available in striking premium dual-tone paint schemes, such as Racing Yellow with Pearl Metallic White and deep classic Red.
Beyond aesthetics, the roadster comes packed with safety features and rider aids that prioritise confidence on the tarmac:
One of the strongest pillars of this platform is the low cost of long-term ownership. Triumph offers an industry-leading service interval of 16,000 kilometres (or 10,000 miles) alongside a two-year unlimited-mileage warranty. This significantly minimises ownership friction, turning it into an evergreen recommendation for both daily city commuters and experienced tourers alike.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Triumph Speed 400
|Rs. 2.4 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|37 PS
|32 Nm
|Roadster Bikes
|179 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda CB350RS
|Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|30 Nm
|Roadster Bikes
|179 kg
|2171 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Speed 400VSCB350RS
|Triumph Speed T4
|Rs. 2.09 LakhsOnwards
|-
|349 cc
|29 PS
|31 Nm
|Roadster Bikes
|180 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Speed 400VSSpeed T4
|Royal Enfield Meteor 350
|Rs. 1.96 LakhsOnwards
|349.34 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|191 kg
|2140 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Speed 400VSMeteor 350
|Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
|Rs. 2.49 LakhsOnwards
|452 cc
|40.02 PS
|40 Nm
|Roadster Bikes
|184 kg
|2145 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Speed 400VSGuerrilla 450
|Harley-Davidson X440 T
|Rs. 2.84 LakhsOnwards
|440 cc
|27.37 PS
|38 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|192 kg
|2156 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Speed 400VSX440 T
Triumph Speed 400 is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the powerful engine, premium build, and nimble handling. However, rear fender design lacks practicality, front brake feedback is spongy, and city fuel efficiency remains poor. Rated 4.5 out of 5.
|Max Power
|37 PS
|Body Type
|Roadster Bikes
|Max Torque
|32 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|28.5 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|349 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|147 kmph
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