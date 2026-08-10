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TRIUMPH Speed 400

₹2.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
107
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The Triumph Speed 400 has established itself as a premier benchmark in the entry-level modern classic roadster segment. Developed in collaboration between Triumph and Bajaj, this motorcycle seamlessly blends authentic British heritage with modern engineering, making premium riding experiences accessible to a much broader audience.

Whether you are looking for an agile city commuter or a capable weekend companion, here is an updated look at what makes this machine a standout choice in 2026.

Triumph Speed 400 Price and Value

Value is a massive factor in the middleweight segment. In 2026, the Triumph Speed 400 continues to offer an aggressive and competitive price point for riders stepping up to a premium moniker.

  • Average Ex-Showroom Price (STD Variant): 2.4 Lakhs

Note: The actual on-road price varies depending on local state RTO registration charges, insurance options, and chosen accessories.

Key Specifications and Real-World Performance

At the heart of the vehicle is its liquid-cooled TR-series engine. Built to look like a classic air-cooled motor with faux cooling fins, it houses thoroughly modern technology that delivers highly responsive power across the rev range.

AttributeSpecification
Engine Capacity349 cc
Maximum Power37 PS (approx. 36.49 bhp) @ 8,500 rpm
Maximum Torque32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
Transmission6-speed manual with torque-assist clutch
Fuel Economy (Mileage)28.5 kmpl
Top Speed147 kmph
Kerb Weight179 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity13 Liters

Modern Ride Technology and Design Aesthetics

The 2026 iteration stays true to its stripped-back custom styling while integrating premium finishes, including black powder-coated engine casings and distinct gold-anodised upside-down forks. The bike is widely available in striking premium dual-tone paint schemes, such as Racing Yellow with Pearl Metallic White and deep classic Red.

Beyond aesthetics, the roadster comes packed with safety features and rider aids that prioritise confidence on the tarmac:

  • Rider Electronics: Ride-by-wire throttle response paired with switchable traction control as standard equipment.
  • Braking and Suspension: A large 300mm front disc gripped by a four-piston radial calliper handles braking duties, backed by dual-channel ABS. Large 43mm Big Piston forks handle the front, while an adjustable gas-charged monoshock supports the rear.
  • Premium Touches: High-quality all-LED lighting setup alongside an analogue speedometer integrated with a multi-functional digital LCD panel. For peace of mind, an anti-theft engine immobiliser is baked right in.

The Ownership Experience

One of the strongest pillars of this platform is the low cost of long-term ownership. Triumph offers an industry-leading service interval of 16,000 kilometres (or 10,000 miles) alongside a two-year unlimited-mileage warranty. This significantly minimises ownership friction, turning it into an evergreen recommendation for both daily city commuters and experienced tourers alike.

Triumph Speed 400 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    349 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    28.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    37 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    147 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    32 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    179 kg
View All Speed 400 SpecsView specs icon

Triumph Speed 400 Videos

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2025 #TriumphSpeed400 comes with a host of upgrades including new equipment, colour options and more
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2025 #TriumphSpeed400 comes with a host of upgrades including new equipment, colour options and more

Triumph Speed 400 Variants

Triumph Speed 400 price starts at ₹ 2.4 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Speed 400 STD
₹2.4 Lakhs*
349 cc
147 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Triumph Speed 400 Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Triumph Speed 400 are popular roadsters with varying power, prices, and EMI options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
The Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Bullet 350 offer contrasting styles and pricing, influencing EMI costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jul 2026
Triumph updates its 400 cc Modern Classic range with new paint schemes for Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, enhancing aesthetics.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
Triumph Motorcycles has raised prices for its 400 range in India after previously reducing them by adjusting engine capacity.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Trump's tariff warning on EU cars pressures the auto industry, prompting urgent trade talks to protect European interests.Read Full Story

Triumph Speed 400 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Speed 400.
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Triumph Speed 400 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 image
Rs. 2.4 LakhsOnwards
4.5107
349 cc37 PS32 NmRoadster Bikes179 kg-DiscDiscAlloy
Honda CB350RSHonda CB350RS imageRs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
4.694
348.36 cc21.07 PS30 NmRoadster Bikes179 kg2171 mmDiscDiscAlloySpeed 400VSCB350RS
Triumph Speed T4Triumph Speed T4 imageRs. 2.09 LakhsOnwards-349 cc29 PS31 NmRoadster Bikes180 kg-DiscDisc-Speed 400VSSpeed T4
Royal Enfield Meteor 350Royal Enfield Meteor 350 imageRs. 1.96 LakhsOnwards
4.622
349.34 cc20.21 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes191 kg2140 mmDiscDiscAlloySpeed 400VSMeteor 350
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 imageRs. 2.49 LakhsOnwards
4.83
452 cc40.02 PS40 NmRoadster Bikes184 kg2145 mmDiscDiscAlloySpeed 400VSGuerrilla 450
Harley-Davidson X440 THarley-Davidson X440 T imageRs. 2.84 LakhsOnwards
4.6104
440 cc27.37 PS38 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes192 kg2156 mmDiscDiscAlloySpeed 400VSX440 T

Triumph Speed 400 Images

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Triumph Speed 400 Image 2
Triumph Speed 400 Image 3
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Triumph Speed 400 Image 6

Triumph Speed 400 Colours

Triumph Speed 400 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Racing Yellow Pearl Matallic White
Red
Racing yellow pearl matallic white

Triumph Speed 400 Alternatives

Honda CB350RS

Honda CB350RS

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Speed 400vsCB350RS
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.09 Lakhs
Speed 400vsSpeed T4
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
Speed 400vsMeteor 350
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

2.49 - 2.72 Lakhs
Speed 400vsGuerrilla 450
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.84 Lakhs
Speed 400vsX440 T
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

1.94 - 2.1 Lakhs
Speed 400vsRoadster

Triumph Speed 400 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.6Safety
4.7Design
4.6Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Triumph Speed 400 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the powerful engine, premium build, and nimble handling. However, rear fender design lacks practicality, front brake feedback is spongy, and city fuel efficiency remains poor. Rated 4.5 out of 5.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStrong 398cc engine
  • check circle iconNimble handling
  • check circle iconPremium build quality
  • check circle iconVersatile across conditions
  • check circle iconGood service experience

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconRear fender lacks practicality
  • warning iconFront brake feedback spongy
  • warning iconPoor city fuel efficiency
  • warning iconSmall digital font
  • warning iconHeavy clutch lever

User Reviews

Tail tidy throws mud
The stylish rear tail section looks sporty but offers zero practical protection against dirty road spray. During rainy days, mud flies straight onto the pillion passenger's back and jacket.
By: Dheeraj Kumar (Jun 24, 2026)
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Very light weight feel
The bike hides its weight incredibly well once it starts moving. It is easy to push around in the parking lot and feels exceptionally nimble while cutting through tight city gaps.
By: Vikas Saxena (Jun 24, 2026)
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Soft front brake feel
The front brake lever feels slightly spongy when squeezed hard. It has plenty of actual stopping power, but the initial bite lacks crisp feedback, making it feel less sharp during aggressive sport riding scenarios.
By: Ashok Reddy (Jun 24, 2026)
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Excellent build longevity
Completed 8,000 kilometers on my Speed 400 and there is not a single squeak, loose panel, or rust spot anywhere. The paint lustre is as good as day one. High quality engineering.
By: Lakshmi Devi (Jun 24, 2026)
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Best budget performance bike
For this price tag, the performance on offer is unbelievable. Triumph and Bajaj have created an absolute masterpiece that offers premium British biking experience at a local price.
By: Neeraj Kumar (Jun 24, 2026)
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Triumph Speed 400 Related News

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, despite being positioned in the same engine displacement segment, come with different characters.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jul 2026
Triumph Speed 400 in the global market continues to use the 399 cc liquid-cooled engine.
2027 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X unveiled with new colour schemes
8 Jul 2026
The Bajaj Dominar 400 and Triumph Speed 400 now sit in the same price band but serve different riding needs.
Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: 350cc touring muscle or retro style at 2 lakh?
17 Apr 2026
Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are the most popular 400 cc models that the brand sells.
Triumph Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400 X and Thruxton 400 may be discontinued soon, dealers hint
10 Mar 2026
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
 Triumph Speed 400 Related News

Triumph Speed 400 Specifications and Features

Max Power37 PS
Body TypeRoadster Bikes
Max Torque32 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage28.5 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine349 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed147 kmph
View all Speed 400 specs and features

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