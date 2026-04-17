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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs Speed 400

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Triumph Speed 400

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Speed 400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] Speed 400
BrandRoyal EnfieldTriumph
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 2.4 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl28.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc349 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm37 PS PS

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
STD
₹2.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm164 mm
Length
2145 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm1386 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg179 kg
Height
1090 mm1096 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm803 mm
Width
785 mm829 mm
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :-110/80-17, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
114 kmph147 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm37 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm56.1 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm32 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderLiquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinder
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet, Assist And Slip Clutch, Multiplate
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Bore
72 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 130 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadGas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 120 mm
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8552,71,791
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0802,39,877
RTO
15,94619,190
Insurance
10,82912,724
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7255,841
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

Speed 400 Comparison with other bikes

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Speed 400 vs Meteor 350

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Triumph Speed 400 in the global market continues to use the 399 cc liquid-cooled engine.
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There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at 1.87 lakh, now gets slipper clutch and USB Type-C charger
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  News

Latest Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
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The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
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The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
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Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
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