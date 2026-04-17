In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Speed 400
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 2.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|28.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|37 PS PS