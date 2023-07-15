Triumph Speed 400 review: Worth the hype?

HT Auto
Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles have introduced the Speed 400 in India. The most affordable British-origin motorcycle has been developed and manufactured in India and promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield. Priced attractively, is the Triumph Speed 400 good enough? Let’s find out.
15 Jul 2023
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed 400
Honda Hness Cb350
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Classic 350
