Jawa 42 Bobber Key Specs
- Engine334 cc
- Mileage30.56 kmpl
- Power29.92 ps
- Speed129 kmph
- Max Torque30 Nm
- Kerb Weight185 kg
The Jawa 42 Bobber is the second bobber-style motorcycle in the Classic Legends-owned brand’s lineup, positioned below the flagship Perak. With a distinctive design and ergonomic enhancements, the 42 Bobber aims to appeal to riders seeking a retro-styled bobber with improved practicality. Available in multiple paint schemes, the motorcycle combines modern technology with classic aesthetics. The 42 Bobber is currently the most affordable bobber in the market, with a starting price tag of ₹2.12 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Jawa 42 Bobber is priced from ₹2.12 lakh for the base model and the range goes as high as ₹2.30 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.
The Jawa 42 Bobber was launched in India on September 30, 2023, as the second bobber-style motorcycle in the brand’s lineup. With its launch, it became the most affordable bobber in the market.
The Jawa 42 Bobber is available in 7 variants - Moonstone White, Mystic Copper Spoke Wheel, Jasper Red Dual Tone Spoke Wheel, Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel, Mystic Copper Alloy Wheel, Black Mirror, Red Sheen.
The 42 Bobber follows a classic bobber design with chopped fenders, a low single-seat configuration, and a streamlined bodywork layout. The round headlamp maintains the retro appeal, while the newly designed handlebar, clock console, and fuel tank contribute to a refreshed look. The fuel tank features sculpted knee recesses with tank pads, enhancing both visual appeal and rider grip. The fender and side panels are finished in gloss black to create a contrast against the distinctive paint schemes. The motorcycle also features fat tyres, further reinforcing its bobber identity.
Powering the Jawa 42 Bobber is a 334 cc engine capable of producing 30.64 PS of maximum power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, ensuring smooth power delivery and refined performance. The suspension setup comprises of telescopic front forks and a monoshock. The 42 Bobber gets a single front and rear disc brake mounted on spoked wheels.
The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Jawa 42 Bobber is 30.56 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Jawa 42 Bobber has a kerb weight of 185 kg and a seat height of 740 mm. The bike brings a ground clearance of 160 mm.
The Jawa 42 Bobber rivals the Jawa Perak, and the Royal Enfield Classic 350.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|Rs. 1.93 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.92 PS
|30 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|185 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda CB350
|Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|29.4 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|2207 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|42 BobberVSCB350
|Jawa 42 FJ
|Rs. 1.94 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.1 PS
|29.62 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|184 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|42 BobberVS42 FJ
|Jawa Perak
|Rs. 2 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|22.01 PS
|30.01 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|42 BobberVSPerak
|Jawa 350
|Rs. 1.83 LakhsOnwards
|-
|334 cc
|22.5 PS
|28.2 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|194 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|42 BobberVS350
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Rs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.48 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|197 kg
|2130 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|42 BobberVSGoan Classic 350
|Hero Mavrick 440
|Rs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
|440 cc
|27.36 PS
|36 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|191 kg
|2100 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|42 BobberVSMavrick 440
Bobbers, they are not practical and most people would not buy them. But can anyone possibly not admire the sheer beauty on display? Bobbers do indeed belong to such a niche community even though most manufacturers stay away from this body style. Before Jawa came to the Indian market, a person would have to shell out quite a bit of money to buy a bobber motorcycle because the most affordable bobbers in India were on sale by Harley Davidson and Triumph.
I am a sucker for bobbers and 42 Bobber is one great-looking motorcycle. It does manage to turn heads on the road a lot of times. Jawa borrowed the fuel tank from the Yezdi Roadster, the same goes for the instrument cluster, switch gear and front headlamp. But all of these elements have been integrated well so they do not look out of place. The fuel tank has knee recesses and gets tank pads. Having said that, the instrument cluster is difficult to read under direct sunlight and the headlamp, despite being an LED unit, does not offer a good throw.
There is a new handlebar with bar-end mirrors which offer a decent view of what is behind. Then there is a new single seat which is not shared with the Perak. On the handlebar, there is a charger mounted which houses a USB C as well as a USB A socket to charge mobile devices. It does look a bit out of place as it is not integrated well.
The Perak gets all-blacked out elements whereas the 42 Bobber is more inviting with multiple paint schemes on offer. Moreover, the engine is finished in chrome and the fenders are finished in gloss black. On the Perak, the tail lamp is positioned beneath the seat. For the 42 Bobber, Jawa decided to move it to the rear fender.
The engine on the 42 Bobber is the same unit as the Perak and the other Yezdi models. So, it is a 334 cc, single-cylinder unit that gets liquid-cooling. It puts out 30 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 32 Nm. Jawa has retuned the engine with a new map that has better low-end delivery.
The engine is fine for the most part but it does sound mechanical, although it is an improvement over the previous iterations of the same engine. There are also vibrations that start to creep in around 5,000 rpm mark. The low-end is good on the 42 Bobber but in the 5th and 6th gears, the engine feels alive only after crossing 4,000 rpm and below this rev range, the engine sounds very unpleasant. For overtaking, a rider would need to downshift if he or she is below 4,000 rpm. One needs to twist the throttle to extract the power from this engine. Speaking of twisting the throttle, the on-off throttle transitions can be a bit choppy.
As far as the gearbox is concerned, it is a 6-speed unit and is quite clunky. There is a slip-and-assist clutch on offer which does improve things a bit so the clutch action is moderately light.
The handling of the 42 Bobber is better than what I was expecting. This is because of its stiff suspension. However, for me, it was a bit too stiff. This means that the rear mono-shocker transfers jolts directly to the rider's back. So, he or she would need to slow down substantially whenever there is a pothole or a speed breaker.
In bumper-to-bumper traffic, the motorcycle feels light and is easy to manoeuvre. This is thanks, to the low seat height and wide handlebar. However, because of the single-seat, one needs to be conscious that there is still a significant portion of the motorcycle behind him while cutting through traffic. In parking spaces, moving the motorcycle can be a bit of a task because there is no rear grab or anything to hold on so one needs to use the handlebar only. Moreover, I even managed to scrape the motorcycle once because of the low ground clearance.
The seat is on the stiffer side and gets adjustability. The foot pegs are also moved forwarded when compared to the Perak. So, the riding triangle is comfortable. The tank pads help the rider in gripping the tank so he or she does not slip while accelerating hard.
The 42 Bobber is priced between ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the top-end variant costs the same as the Perak but both are significantly different feeling and looking motorcycles. Yes, the engine sounds a bit rough and the ride quality is quite stiff. But the decision of buying a bobber comes from the heart and not from the head. So, if one decides to buy a 42 Bobber then he or she will probably end up buying the 42 Bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Jawa 42 for its elegant design, good mileage, and comfortable ride, making it an excellent choice for highway cruising.
|Max Power
|29.92 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|30 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|30.56 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|Yes
|Engine
|334 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|129 kmph
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