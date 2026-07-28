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JAWA 42 Bobber

₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
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Introduction

The Jawa 42 Bobber is the second bobber-style motorcycle in the Classic Legends-owned brand’s lineup, positioned below the flagship Perak. With a distinctive design and ergonomic enhancements, the 42 Bobber aims to appeal to riders seeking a retro-styled bobber with improved practicality. Available in multiple paint schemes, the motorcycle combines modern technology with classic aesthetics. The 42 Bobber is currently the most affordable bobber in the market, with a starting price tag of 2.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jawa 42 Bobber Price:

The Jawa 42 Bobber is priced from 2.12 lakh for the base model and the range goes as high as 2.30 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the Jawa 42 Bobber launched?

The Jawa 42 Bobber was launched in India on September 30, 2023, as the second bobber-style motorcycle in the brand’s lineup. With its launch, it became the most affordable bobber in the market.

How many variants and colour options of the Jawa 42 Bobber are available?

The Jawa 42 Bobber is available in 7 variants - Moonstone White, Mystic Copper Spoke Wheel, Jasper Red Dual Tone Spoke Wheel, Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel, Mystic Copper Alloy Wheel, Black Mirror, Red Sheen.

What features are available in the Jawa 42 Bobber?

The 42 Bobber follows a classic bobber design with chopped fenders, a low single-seat configuration, and a streamlined bodywork layout. The round headlamp maintains the retro appeal, while the newly designed handlebar, clock console, and fuel tank contribute to a refreshed look. The fuel tank features sculpted knee recesses with tank pads, enhancing both visual appeal and rider grip. The fender and side panels are finished in gloss black to create a contrast against the distinctive paint schemes. The motorcycle also features fat tyres, further reinforcing its bobber identity.

What are the engine and specifications of the Jawa 42 Bobber?

Powering the Jawa 42 Bobber is a 334 cc engine capable of producing 30.64 PS of maximum power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, ensuring smooth power delivery and refined performance. The suspension setup comprises of telescopic front forks and a monoshock. The 42 Bobber gets a single front and rear disc brake mounted on spoked wheels.

What is the Jawa 42 Bobber’s mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Jawa 42 Bobber is 30.56 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Jawa 42 Bobber?

The Jawa 42 Bobber has a kerb weight of 185 kg and a seat height of 740 mm. The bike brings a ground clearance of 160 mm.

What does the Jawa 42 Bobber rival in its segment?

The Jawa 42 Bobber rivals the Jawa Perak, and the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Jawa 42 Bobber Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    334 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    30.56 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    29.92 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    129 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    30 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    185 kg
View All 42 Bobber SpecsView specs icon

Jawa 42 Bobber Variants

Jawa 42 Bobber price starts at ₹ 1.93 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa 42 Bobber comes in 7 variants. Jawa 42 Bobber's top variant is Red Sheen.
7 Variants Available
42 Bobber Moonstone White
₹1.93 Lakhs*
334 cc
129 kmph
42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Spoke Wheel
₹2.03 Lakhs*
334 cc
129 kmph
42 Bobber Mystic Copper Spoke Wheel
₹2.03 Lakhs*
334 cc
129 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Jawa 42 Bobber Latest Updates

Calendar icon20 Jul 2026
The Jawa 42 Bobber and Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 offer distinct engines, features, and pricing for bobber enthusiasts.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jun 2026
India has eliminated licensing for car radar technologies, promoting safer self-driving vehicles amidst rising road accident rates.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Apr 2026
India's auto retail sector achieved record sales in FY'26, with strong performance driven by two-wheelers and electrification trends.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Apr 2026
Auto dealers urge swift vehicle purchases due to potential supply chain disruptions from the US-Iran conflict affecting future availability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Feb 2026
The inaugural Goa round of the Indian Racing Festival featured exciting races, with Raoul Hyman and Alister Yoong winning their respective events.Read Full Story

Jawa 42 Bobber Visual Comparison

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Jawa 42 Bobber comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Jawa 42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber image
Rs. 1.93 LakhsOnwards
4.67
334 cc29.92 PS30 NmCruiser Bikes185 kg-DiscDiscAlloy
Honda CB350Honda CB350 imageRs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
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348.36 cc21.07 PS29.4 NmCruiser Bikes187 kg2207 mmDiscDiscAlloy42 BobberVSCB350
Jawa 42 FJJawa 42 FJ imageRs. 1.94 LakhsOnwards
4.94
334 cc29.1 PS29.62 NmCruiser Bikes184 kg-DiscDiscAlloy42 BobberVS42 FJ
Jawa PerakJawa Perak imageRs. 2 LakhsOnwards
4.82
334 cc22.01 PS30.01 NmCruiser Bikes187 kg-DiscDiscSpoke42 BobberVSPerak
Jawa 350Jawa 350 imageRs. 1.83 LakhsOnwards-334 cc22.5 PS28.2 NmCruiser Bikes194 kg-DiscDiscAlloy42 BobberVS350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 imageRs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
4.92
349 cc20.48 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes197 kg2130 mmDiscDiscSpoke42 BobberVSGoan Classic 350
Hero Mavrick 440Hero Mavrick 440 imageRs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
4.98
440 cc27.36 PS36 NmCruiser Bikes191 kg2100 mmDiscDiscSpoke42 BobberVSMavrick 440

Jawa 42 Bobber Expert Review

Bobbers, they are not practical and most people would not buy them. But can anyone possibly not admire the sheer beauty on display? Bobbers do indeed belong to such a niche community even though most manufacturers stay away from this body style. Before Jawa came to the Indian market, a person would have to shell out quite a bit of money to buy a bobber motorcycle because the most affordable bobbers in India were on sale by Harley Davidson and Triumph.

How does Jawa 42 Bobber look?

In the line-up, 42 Bobber sits below the Perak and is quite different from it.
In the line-up, 42 Bobber sits below the Perak and is quite different from it.

I am a sucker for bobbers and 42 Bobber is one great-looking motorcycle. It does manage to turn heads on the road a lot of times. Jawa borrowed the fuel tank from the Yezdi Roadster, the same goes for the instrument cluster, switch gear and front headlamp. But all of these elements have been integrated well so they do not look out of place. The fuel tank has knee recesses and gets tank pads. Having said that, the instrument cluster is difficult to read under direct sunlight and the headlamp, despite being an LED unit, does not offer a good throw.

There is a new handlebar with bar-end mirrors which offer a decent view of what is behind. Then there is a new single seat which is not shared with the Perak. On the handlebar, there is a charger mounted which houses a USB C as well as a USB A socket to charge mobile devices. It does look a bit out of place as it is not integrated well.

The Perak gets all-blacked out elements whereas the 42 Bobber is more inviting with multiple paint schemes on offer. Moreover, the engine is finished in chrome and the fenders are finished in gloss black. On the Perak, the tail lamp is positioned beneath the seat. For the 42 Bobber, Jawa decided to move it to the rear fender.

What are the specifications of the Jawa 42 Bobber?

The 42 Bobber also gets a twin-exhaust setup just like other models.
The 42 Bobber also gets a twin-exhaust setup just like other models.

The engine on the 42 Bobber is the same unit as the Perak and the other Yezdi models. So, it is a 334 cc, single-cylinder unit that gets liquid-cooling. It puts out 30 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 32 Nm. Jawa has retuned the engine with a new map that has better low-end delivery.

The engine is fine for the most part but it does sound mechanical, although it is an improvement over the previous iterations of the same engine. There are also vibrations that start to creep in around 5,000 rpm mark. The low-end is good on the 42 Bobber but in the 5th and 6th gears, the engine feels alive only after crossing 4,000 rpm and below this rev range, the engine sounds very unpleasant. For overtaking, a rider would need to downshift if he or she is below 4,000 rpm. One needs to twist the throttle to extract the power from this engine. Speaking of twisting the throttle, the on-off throttle transitions can be a bit choppy.

As far as the gearbox is concerned, it is a 6-speed unit and is quite clunky. There is a slip-and-assist clutch on offer which does improve things a bit so the clutch action is moderately light.

How does the Jawa 42 Bobber ride and is it comfortable?

The handling of the 42 Bobber is better than what I was expecting. This is because of its stiff suspension. However, for me, it was a bit too stiff. This means that the rear mono-shocker transfers jolts directly to the rider's back. So, he or she would need to slow down substantially whenever there is a pothole or a speed breaker.

The 42 Bobber gets the same 334 cc engine as other Jawa motorcycles.
The 42 Bobber gets the same 334 cc engine as other Jawa motorcycles.

In bumper-to-bumper traffic, the motorcycle feels light and is easy to manoeuvre. This is thanks, to the low seat height and wide handlebar. However, because of the single-seat, one needs to be conscious that there is still a significant portion of the motorcycle behind him while cutting through traffic. In parking spaces, moving the motorcycle can be a bit of a task because there is no rear grab or anything to hold on so one needs to use the handlebar only. Moreover, I even managed to scrape the motorcycle once because of the low ground clearance.

The seat is on the stiffer side and gets adjustability. The foot pegs are also moved forwarded when compared to the Perak. So, the riding triangle is comfortable. The tank pads help the rider in gripping the tank so he or she does not slip while accelerating hard.

So, should you buy the 42 Bobber?

The 42 Bobber is priced between 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom) and 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the top-end variant costs the same as the Perak but both are significantly different feeling and looking motorcycles. Yes, the engine sounds a bit rough and the ride quality is quite stiff. But the decision of buying a bobber comes from the heart and not from the head. So, if one decides to buy a 42 Bobber then he or she will probably end up buying the 42 Bobber.

 

Jawa 42 Bobber Images

Jawa 42 Bobber Image 1
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Jawa 42 Bobber Image 3
Jawa 42 Bobber Image 4
Jawa 42 Bobber Image 5
Jawa 42 Bobber Image 6

Jawa 42 Bobber Colours

Jawa 42 Bobber is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Black Mirror
Moonstone White
Jasper Red
Mystic Copper
Red Sheen
Black mirror

Jawa 42 Bobber Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
42 BobbervsCB350
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs
42 Bobbervs42 FJ
Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak

2 Lakhs
42 BobbervsPerak
Jawa 350

Jawa 350

1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
42 Bobbervs350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
42 BobbervsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
42 BobbervsBullet 350

Jawa 42 Bobber User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.9Features
4.6Safety
4.9Design
4.1Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Jawa 42 Bobber User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the Jawa 42 for its elegant design, good mileage, and comfortable ride, making it an excellent choice for highway cruising.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconElegant looks
  • check circle iconGood engine performance
  • check circle iconComfortable seat
  • check circle iconImpressive mileage
  • check circle iconAttractive design

User Reviews

Stylish Bobber with Great Performance
The Jawa 42 Bobber stands out with its classic bobber styling and strong road presence. The engine feels smooth, and the bike is comfortable for both city rides and weekend highway trips. The exhaust note is pleasing, handling is stable, and the braking inspires confidence. The mileage is decent for a 334cc bike, offering around 28–32 km/l. Overall, it’s a great choice for riders who want a stylish and unique motorcycle.
By: Ajay (Jul 26, 2026)
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Bold Style Meets Powerful Performance
The Jawa 42 Bobber is a stylish cruiser bike with a unique retro-modern bobber design that grabs attention everywhere. It is powered by a refined 334cc engine that delivers smooth performance and strong pickup, making highway rides enjoyable and exciting. The low seating position and relaxed riding posture enhance the overall riding experience, especially for solo riders. Its signature exhaust note and premium styling give it an impressive road presence and help it stand out in the segment.
By: Ramiz Uddin (May 10, 2026)
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Perfect for long drive
Everything about the bike is just perfect. It looks amazing, and wherever you go, people definitely turn to look when you're riding a Jawa
By: Sarvesh (Jul 15, 2025)
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Perfect Highway Cruiser with Beastly Looks
A very beautiful bike! Its killer looks attracted me very much, and I would suggest anyone who desires a classic bike to consider purchasing this one. Its features are very cool, it offers good mileage, and is undoubtedly a perfect highway cruiser with beastly looks.
By: SUMIT PAUL (Jan 9, 2025)
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Bold and Rocky Bike
Amazing bike with good mileage. It's the perfect highway cruiser with a powerful, beastly look. Easily the best bike in its segment, especially in the 3-4 lakh on-road price range.
By: Nandi (Nov 10, 2024)
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Jawa 42 Bobber Related News

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which bobber is right for you
25 Nov 2024
The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen brings a red stripe on the fuel tank complementing the chrome finish
Jawa 42 Bobber gets new Red Sheen variant. Check what's new
25 May 2024
2024 Jawa Perak gets a new riding triangle for the rider.
2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber launched. What's different?
9 Apr 2024
MS Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber gets a special custom paint scheme with the bike finished in a metallic bottle green shade with golden pinstripes
MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection
7 Nov 2023
Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror comes with alloy wheels from the factory.
2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched at Rs. 2.25 Lakh, gets alloy wheels
7 Sept 2023
View all
 Jawa 42 Bobber Related News

Jawa 42 Bobber Specifications and Features

Max Power29.92 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque30 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage30.56 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightYes
Engine334 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed129 kmph
View all 42 Bobber specs and features

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