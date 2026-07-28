Introduction

The Jawa 42 Bobber is the second bobber-style motorcycle in the Classic Legends-owned brand’s lineup, positioned below the flagship Perak. With a distinctive design and ergonomic enhancements, the 42 Bobber aims to appeal to riders seeking a retro-styled bobber with improved practicality. Available in multiple paint schemes, the motorcycle combines modern technology with classic aesthetics. The 42 Bobber is currently the most affordable bobber in the market, with a starting price tag of ₹2.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jawa 42 Bobber Price:

The Jawa 42 Bobber is priced from ₹2.12 lakh for the base model and the range goes as high as ₹2.30 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the Jawa 42 Bobber launched?

The Jawa 42 Bobber was launched in India on September 30, 2023, as the second bobber-style motorcycle in the brand’s lineup. With its launch, it became the most affordable bobber in the market.

How many variants and colour options of the Jawa 42 Bobber are available?

The Jawa 42 Bobber is available in 7 variants - Moonstone White, Mystic Copper Spoke Wheel, Jasper Red Dual Tone Spoke Wheel, Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel, Mystic Copper Alloy Wheel, Black Mirror, Red Sheen.

What features are available in the Jawa 42 Bobber?

The 42 Bobber follows a classic bobber design with chopped fenders, a low single-seat configuration, and a streamlined bodywork layout. The round headlamp maintains the retro appeal, while the newly designed handlebar, clock console, and fuel tank contribute to a refreshed look. The fuel tank features sculpted knee recesses with tank pads, enhancing both visual appeal and rider grip. The fender and side panels are finished in gloss black to create a contrast against the distinctive paint schemes. The motorcycle also features fat tyres, further reinforcing its bobber identity.

What are the engine and specifications of the Jawa 42 Bobber?

Powering the Jawa 42 Bobber is a 334 cc engine capable of producing 30.64 PS of maximum power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, ensuring smooth power delivery and refined performance. The suspension setup comprises of telescopic front forks and a monoshock. The 42 Bobber gets a single front and rear disc brake mounted on spoked wheels.

What is the Jawa 42 Bobber’s mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Jawa 42 Bobber is 30.56 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Jawa 42 Bobber?

The Jawa 42 Bobber has a kerb weight of 185 kg and a seat height of 740 mm. The bike brings a ground clearance of 160 mm.

What does the Jawa 42 Bobber rival in its segment?

The Jawa 42 Bobber rivals the Jawa Perak, and the Royal Enfield Classic 350.