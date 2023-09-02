HT Auto
2023 Jawa 42 Bobber teased ahead of launch, will get alloy wheels

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has released a new teaser that shows the 2023 42 Bobber. The teaser reveals that the motorcycle will now come with alloy wheels which means that there will be tubeless tyres on offer as well. When compared, the current version of the motorcycle is offered with tube-type tyres. Apart from this, the 2023 42 Bobber will be BS6 Stage 2 compliant as well.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2023, 12:06 PM
Jawa 42 Bobber will now get alloy wheels.
Jawa 42 Bobber will now get alloy wheels.

For 2023, Jawa has made some significant changes to the mechanical components of its motorcycles. The NVH levels were enhanced to provide a better riding experience. The engine was also remapped and a larger throttle body was installed. Apart from this, the size of exhaust ports was also increased for improved rideability and performance while keeping emissions under check.

The gearbox now gets a slip and assist clutch which makes the clutch-pull lighter and smoother. The muffler was redesigned for a better exhaust note. It is expected that similar changes could make their way to the 42 Bobber as well.

Having said that, the engine on duty will stay the same. It is a 334 cc liqud-cooled unit that produces 30.22 bhp of max power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Jawa Yezdi motorcycle line-up updated: 5 things to know

Currently priced between 2.13 lakh and 2.15 lakh ex-showroom, the 42 Bobber is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market. It even undercuts the Perak which is another bobber from Jawa Motorcycles.

Despite being based on the Jawa 42, the 42 Bobber has some differences. For instance, a new handlebar, a fuel tank borrowed from Yezdi Roadster and a new instrument cluster. The new fuel tank has carved knee recesses with tank pads to add a retro touch and help the rider grip the tank. The fender and side panels are finished in gloss black so that the paint scheme of the motorcycle can stand out more.

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2023, 12:06 PM IST
TAGS: Jawa 42 Roadster Jawa 42 42 Bobber

