2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
Force Motors has introduced the 2024 version of the Gurkha SUV with several changes. The biggest change is the new five door Gurkha with three row sea
...
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
2596 cc Diesel
₹ 16 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
2184.0 cc Multiple
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 29 Apr 2024, 12:00 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS