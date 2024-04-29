HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos 2024 Force Gurkha Review: More Desirable Than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?

2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2024, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Force Motors has introduced the 2024 version of the Gurkha SUV with several changes. The biggest change is the new five door Gurkha with three row sea
...

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door
Engine Icon2596 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 29 Apr 2024, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Gurkha Force Motors Thar Mahindra Jimny Maruti Suzuki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.