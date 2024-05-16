2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation of the Swift, one of its best-selling hatchbacks in India. It comes with a slew of design changes and
...
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
1197 cc Petrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
1197 cc Petrol
₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
998 cc Petrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 16 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS