XUV 3XO comes with a wide range of features, among which some are segment-leading in the Indian compact SUV space
Here is a quick look at the advanced segment-leading features of the compact SUV
Starting from AX7 trims, the SUV gets dual-pane panoramic sunroof, which comes as a class-leading feature for the XUV 3XO
The SUV also comes with an optional single-pane sunroof available from the MX2 Pro trim
Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV gets class-leading Level 2 ADAS, while its rivals like Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet gets Level 1 ADAS suite
The SUV gets dual-zone climate control, which is a class-leading feature as its rivals comewith single-zone climate control
The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with an auto-hold function, which is a segment-leading feature
The SUV has been launched at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza