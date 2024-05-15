HT Auto
2024 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix to be held as planned in September

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 15 May 2024, 08:52 AM
  • HT Auto has learnt from sources close to Fairstreet Sports that the organisers are working to meet all obligations as early as June.
MotoGP Indian GP 2023
While reports suggest that the 2024 Indian GP will be dropped from the calendar and replaced by the Kazakhstan GP, Indian organisers say the race is very much on track (PTI)
MotoGP Indian GP 2023
While reports suggest that the 2024 Indian GP will be dropped from the calendar and replaced by the Kazakhstan GP, Indian organisers say the race is very much on track

A recent report from Autosport suggested that MotoGP organisers Dorna are contemplating dropping the India round from the calendar in favour of the Kazakhstan Grand Prix in September this year. The issue involves the alleged non-payment of dues by local promoter Fairstreet Sports to certain vendors, including Dorna. However, HT Auto has learnt from sources close to Fairstreet Sports that the organisers are working to meet all obligations as early as June.

The report suggested that an official announcement about the change in venue is likely to come after May 20, which is the final deadline to clear pending dues. However, sources state that the pending payments have been withheld in the wake of the model code of conduct due to the ongoing General Elections in India. The source further states that Dorna has already got assurances from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Also Read : US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover for 4.2 billion Euros

MotoGP Bharat 2023
The 2023 MotoGP Grand Prix of India was a massive success generating over 930 crore in revenue with over one lakh spectators attending the race at BIC (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)
MotoGP Bharat 2023
The 2023 MotoGP Grand Prix of India was a massive success generating over 930 crore in revenue with over one lakh spectators attending the race at BIC (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)

The 2024 Indian GP is scheduled to take place between September 20-22 at the BIC in Greater Noida. The Indian round continues to feature on the MotoGP website as part of the 22-race calendar. Dorna and Fairstreet Sports signed a seven-year agreement with respect to bringing the premier-class championship to Indian soil.

The inaugural round held in 2023 saw UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance, further cementing the state government’s support for the event. The UP government allocated about 10 crore to promote the Indian GP in its 2024-25 budget announced earlier this year. The 2023 MotoGP Indian GP was a massive success generating over 930 crore in revenue with over one lakh spectators attending the race.

Meanwhile, the Kazakhstan Grand Prix was supposed to be held in May this year but was indefinitely postponed due to flooding in the region. It’s unclear as to where it will be shifted on the race calendar for the remainder of the season. MotoGP has 11 rounds scheduled between August and November, making for a packed calendar.

First Published Date: 15 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST

