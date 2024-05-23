|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Max Speed
|105 kmph
|Range
|75-120 km
|Charging time
|4-7 Hrs.
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 comes in 1 variants. Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1's top variant is STD.
₹1.15 Lakhs*
105 Kmph
75-120 Km
|Model Name
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
|TVS iQube
|Ampere Nexus
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.15 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
₹1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
|Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
2.2-5.1 kWh
3 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
|Range
75-120 km
60-150 km
136 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
