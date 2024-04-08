In 2024 Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of Storm ZX Advance 1 up to 75-120 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour.
Storm ZX Advance 1 vs iQube Electric Comparison