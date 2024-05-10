HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Ceo Announces Expansion Of Ev Supercharger Network Amid Job Cuts

Tesla CEO announces expansion of EV Supercharger network amid job cuts

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2024, 14:54 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently disbanded the Supercharger team of around 500 employees. The Supercharger team was responsible to built a network of publ
...
Tesla Supercharger
Despite disbanding the entire Supercharger team, Tesla has reaffirmed its commitment to increase EV charging network in the United States. (Getty Images via AFP)
Tesla Supercharger
Despite disbanding the entire Supercharger team, Tesla has reaffirmed its commitment to increase EV charging network in the United States.

Within 10 days after disbanding the entire Supercharger team, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the US-based EV maker will continue to expand its EV charging network under the same brand in the coming days. Musk, who also owns X (formerly Twitter), took to the social media platform to announce its company's commitment to expand the Supercharger network in the United States. This could prove to be an olive branch for other US-based EV manufacturers like Rivian, Ford Motor and General Motors. These EV makers have adopted Tesla’s charging connectors for their electric cars.

Elon Musk's change in stance came after his May 1 decision to eliminate the nearly 500-employee team, including its senior director, Rebecca Tinucci. Job cuts at Tesla has been in the news recently as the EV maker handed the pink slip to another 10 per cent of its employees last month. Soon after the decision, Musk had admitted that the growth of the Tesla Supercharger network will slow down.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Compare
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The latest announcement from Elon Musk contradicts what he said earlier. Msuk wrote, "Just to reiterate: Tesla will spend well over $500 million expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of new chargers this year. That's just on new sites and expansions, not counting operations costs, which are much higher." The investment of $500 million indicates Tesla's efforts to actually scale up the Supercharger network rapidly.

Also Read : Tesla accelerates job cuts in world's largest car market as EV craze dials down

Tesla's decision to disband the Supercharger team would impact a lot of other carmakers besides Rivian, Ford and GM. The EV maker had tied up with others like Kia, Honda, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Stellantis to offer third-party access to its EV fast chargers amid efforts to democratise EV charging network across the US. Tesla currently has around 6,250 Supercharger stations and over 57,000 connectors. The EV maker offers more fast chargers in the US than all other providers combined.

First Published Date: 10 May 2024, 14:54 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Electric Vehicles Tesla Ford Tesla Supercharger Electric vehicle Electric car EV Elon Musk

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.