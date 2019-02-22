



Ford developed eight models after its inception in 1903: the A, B, C, F, N, K, S, and R. In 1922, Henry Ford purchased the Lincoln Motor Company, paving the way for Ford to enter the luxury car market. Ford is credited with producing the first low-cost V8 engine equipped automobiles, the Model 18 and Model 40, in 1932. Ford launched the Continental subsidiary to broaden its presence in the luxury car market, and its Continental Mark II model became famous in 1955. In 1964, in New York, the now-legendary Ford Mustang was unveiled.



Ford made major structural and financial changes in the 2000s by developing a crossover between an SUV and a passenger car, dubbed "Crossover SUVs," which were built directly on the chassis. Ford later developed hybrid electric powertrain technologies, in collaboration with Southern California Edison (SCE). The Ford Escape Hybrid, a well-known Ford SUV, was the first electric hybrid vehicle.



At its integrated manufacturing facilities in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, Ford has been manufacturing automobiles since 1995 in India. An automatic version of the Ford Figo was launched in 2021, which is Ford's latest offering. This new car makes use of Ford’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed torque converter.



Ford Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Ford Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Ford Endeavour ₹ 32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs Ford EcoSport ₹ 7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs Ford Freestyle ₹ 7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs Ford Aspire ₹ 7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs Ford Figo ₹ 5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs

Ford Motor Company is a multinational automaker with roots in the United States. It makes and sells cars, trucks, buses, and tractors all over the world. Aston Martin, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, Volvo, Continental, Edsel, Merkur, Mercury, and FPV were all once owned by Ford. The active Ford marques are currently