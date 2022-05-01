HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review

Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review

Jeep is all set to launch the three-row Meridian SUV in India. It hopes to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category. Can the Meridian, with its capable off-road character, emulate the success enjoyed by Jeep’s five-seater SUV Compass? Here is our first drive review.
By : Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 01 May 2022, 11:00 AM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jeep Meridian
1998 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 26 to 32 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Compass Seven-seater (low-d) (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jeep Compass Seven-seater (low-d)
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
First Published Date: 01 May 2022, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: Meridian 2022 Meridian Meridian 2022 Jeep Meridian 2022 Jeep Meridian Jeep Meridian 2022 Jeep Jeep India Compass Jeep Compass Endeavour Ford Endeavour Ford Ford India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Delhi govt to fine transport vehicles sans fitness certificate by up to ₹10000
Delhi govt to fine transport vehicles sans fitness certificate by up to 10000
Ola Electric beats Hero Electric, becomes India's top electric two-wheeler brand
Ola Electric beats Hero Electric, becomes India's top electric two-wheeler brand
In pics: Honda City Hybrid eHEV gets a sporty look with a greener powertrain
In pics: Honda City Hybrid eHEV gets a sporty look with a greener powertrain
TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched at ₹1.02 lakh, comes loaded with tech. Check details
TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched at 1.02 lakh, comes loaded with tech. Check details
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city