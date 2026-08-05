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JEEP Meridian

₹23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
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The Jeep Meridian remains a cornerstone in the premium SUV segment, offering a sophisticated blend of rugged off-road capability and refined urban luxury. As of 2025 and heading into 2026, the Meridian has received significant updates to its variant lineup, interior versatility, and safety technology, ensuring it stays ahead of competitors like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Jeep Meridian Overview

The 2025 Jeep Meridian is designed for those who demand a commanding presence on the road without compromising on cabin comfort. The latest updates introduce a new 5-seater configuration for the base Longitude trim, alongside the established 7-seater layout, providing more flexibility for different lifestyle needs.

Latest Updates for 2025 and 2026

  • New Track Edition: Launched in February 2026, the Track Edition brings a sporty aesthetic with blacked-out exterior accents, track-inspired livery, and a feature-rich cabin.
  • Enhanced Second-Row Comfort: High-spec trims like the Limited (O) and Overland now feature sliding second-row seats, significantly improving legroom and cabin modularity.
  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): The top-tier Overland variant is now equipped with Level 2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and forward collision warning.
  • Confidence 7 Program: Jeep India has introduced the "Confidence 7" ownership package, offering up to 7 years of warranty, maintenance, and roadside assistance for total peace of mind.

Jeep Meridian Price in India

The Jeep Meridian is competitively priced, offering a premium experience across 14 variants. Prices below are ex-showroom:

VariantSeatingTransmissionPrice (Ex-Showroom)
Longitude5-SeaterManual23.33 Lakh
Longitude Plus7-SeaterManual25.95 Lakh
Longitude5-SeaterAutomatic27.18 Lakh
Longitude Plus7-SeaterAutomatic29.04 Lakh
Trail Edition7-SeaterManual29.12 Lakh
Limited (O)7-SeaterManual30.01 Lakh
Limited (O)7-SeaterAutomatic33.75 Lakh
Overland 4x27-SeaterAutomatic35.61 Lakh
Track Edition 2WD7-SeaterAutomatic32.86 Lakh
Overland 4x47-SeaterAutomatic37.48 Lakh
Track Edition 4x47-SeaterAutomatic37.82 Lakh

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Meridian continues to be powered by the reliable 2.0-litre Multijet II Turbo Diesel engine.

  • Power: 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
  • Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
  • Transmission: 6-speed Manual or a smooth 9-speed Torque Converter Automatic.
  • Drive System: Available in 4x2 (Front-Wheel Drive) and Jeep’s legendary 4x4 system with Selec-Terrain (Sand/Mud, Snow, and Auto modes).
  • Mileage: Delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of approximately 14.1 kmpl to 16.25 kmpl depending on the drivetrain.

Interior and Technology

The cabin is a masterclass in premium SUV design, featuring Wicker Beige or Tupelo leather upholstery with suede accents.

  • Infotainment: A 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • Sound System: 9-speaker Alpine premium audio system for an immersive experience.
  • Instrument Cluster: A fully digital 10.2-inch customizable display.
  • Comfort: Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and 12-way powered front seats with memory function.

Safety Features

Jeep prioritises occupant protection with a robust steel cage and advanced active safety tech:

  • Standard Safety: 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and ABS with EBD.
  • Advanced Tech: 360-degree Surround View Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Electronic Parking Brake.
  • Level 2 ADAS: Includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Intelligent Speed Assist (exclusive to Overland and Track editions).

Conclusion

The Jeep Meridian in 2025 and 2026 stands out as a versatile, safe, and powerful SUV. Whether you choose the entry-level 5-seater for its massive 670-litre boot space or the top-end Overland 4x4 for off-road adventures, the Meridian offers a distinct European driving feel and rugged American heritage that is hard to match in its class.

Jeep Meridian Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1956 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    15-16 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    168 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    170 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    350 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
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Jeep Meridian Videos

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Jeep Meridian Variants

Jeep Meridian price starts at ₹ 23.33 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 37.82 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Meridian comes in 14 variants. Jeep Meridian's top variant is Track AWD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
14 Variants Available
Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT
₹23.33 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Meridian Longitude Plus 4x2 MT
₹25.95 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Meridian Longitude 4x2 AT
₹27.18 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Jeep Meridian Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
This comparison highlights five SUVs: MG Majestor, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
This story compares luxury sedans' features, engines, and market prices, highlighting the Volvo S90, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and Lexus ES 300h.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 May 2026
Stellantis announces a new Jeep SUV in India, leveraging a Tata platform for manufacturing and export expansion.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
India's used-car market is rapidly growing, expected to reach $70 billion by FY31, making it the third largest globally.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Apr 2026
The Jeep Meridian and MG Gloster are compared on engines, dimensions, features, and pricing in India's SUV market.Read Full Story

Jeep Meridian Visual Comparison

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Jeep Meridian comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Jeep Meridian
Jeep Meridian image
Rs. 23.33 LakhsOnwards
4.310
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-170 L4769 mm1859 mm1698 mm5.6 metres
Isuzu MU-XIsuzu MU-X imageRs. 33.23 LakhsOnwards
51
161 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-2354825186018605.8MeridianVSMU-X
Toyota FortunerToyota Fortuner imageRs. 34.76 LakhsOnwards
4.4348
201 bhp500 NmManual, AutomaticSUV7-296 litres4795 mm1855 mm1835 mm5.8 metresMeridianVSFortuner
BYD eMAX 7BYD eMAX 7 imageRs. 26.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
---MUV6170 mm580 litres4710 mm1810 mm1690 mm-MeridianVSeMAX 7

Jeep Meridian Images

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Jeep Meridian Colours

Jeep Meridian is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Silver Moon
Galaxy Blue
Pearl White
Brilliant Black
Minimal Grey
Techno Metallic Green
Velvet Red
Magnesio Grey
Silver moon

Jeep Meridian Alternatives

Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
MeridianvsMU-X
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
MeridianvsFortuner
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
MeridianvseMAX 7

Jeep Meridian User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.2Features
3.6Safety
4.7Design
4.8Value For Money
4.1Comfort
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Jeep Meridian User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise this SUV for its luxury, safety, spaciousness, and exceptional drive quality, making it a top choice in its segment. However, it struggles in heavy city traffic.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconAmazing safety features
  • check circle iconLuxurious and spacious interiors
  • check circle iconSuperb road performance
  • check circle iconFun to drive with great handling
  • check circle iconTop-notch tech features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconNot ideal for daily city traffic
  • warning iconRequires highway runs every few weeks
  • warning iconPrices may feel high to some
  • warning iconLimited availability of manual variant experience
  • warning iconCan have odor issues without air system
Best Spacious SUV with Great Power
This SUV is definitely one of the best I've seen! It's super spacious and the power it delivers really stands out compared to other vehicles in its class. I had my first test drive in the manual version, and I highly recommend anyone interested in this SUV to try the manual before making a purchase. It's a different experience altogether!
By: Chetan Rajput (Aug 20, 2025)
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Great Family SUV at a Fair Price
I've really enjoyed driving this SUV. The price is just right for what you get. It's a great family car, and you can find perfect options in this price range. I definitely recommend this car! There are plenty of SUVs around the same price, but I think you should go for this one. You'll enjoy every moment on the road. Honestly, it's one of the best SUVs I've come across.
By: Ashwath Samanta (Aug 13, 2025)
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Best Monocoque Diesel SUV Around!
This SUV is definitely the best among monocoque diesel models available today and it's really made to last. The design is so fresh that you never get tired of it! It's a great SUV that's fun to drive, and it has some of the best handling I've experienced. However, it does struggle a bit in heavy city traffic; it really needs a highway drive every couple of weeks, just like other BS6 diesel vehicles.
By: Armaan Shaikh (Aug 7, 2025)
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Great Car Choice for Luxury and Safety
Buying this car is a really good choice for anyone looking for quality. It's easy to handle and comes with great safety and features. If you want a luxury vehicle that's also safe, this could be a top pick. I've tried both the basic and top models, and they look amazing. They’re strong and perform excellently on the road. Overall, it's a great option to consider.
By: Yusuf Khan (Aug 7, 2025)
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Top Choice in This Range
This is the best vehicle in this segment compared to others. It might feel slightly costly, but totally worth the price. The safety features are top class, which gives peace of mind while driving. Seats are very comfortable, and there’s enough legroom and boot space for family use. Looks-wise also, it’s quite impressive. Overall, I feel it’s a perfect mix of comfort, safety, and style in this range.
By: Sanya Bafna (Jul 25, 2025)
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Jeep Meridian Related News

The Jeep Meridian Track Edition is based on the Overland trim and adds styling changes.
Jeep Meridian Track Edition launched, starting at 35.95 lakh; Gets sliding second-row
16 Feb 2026
Jeep India has introduced the Confidence 7 ownership programme for the Compass and Meridian, bringing long-term warranty, maintenance and roadside assistance under a single plan
Jeep India launches ‘Confidence 7’ ownership programme for Compass, Meridian
17 Jan 2026
The Jeep Compass Trail Edition brings new decals, blacked-out interior, subtle styling tweaks
Jeep Compass & Meridian Trail Editions launched in India, prices start at 25.41 lakh
16 Jul 2025
The American carmaker is offering discounts on the Meridian, Grand Cherokee and Compass models in July.
Jeep India offers benefits of up to 3.90 lakh on Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee SUVs
8 Jul 2025
The Jeep Meridian, sold as the Commander in Brazil, is now equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel engine, replacing the 2.0-litre oil burner
Jeep Meridian for Brazil updated with new 2.2-litre diesel engine
11 May 2025
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 Jeep Meridian Related News

Jeep Meridian Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power168 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque350 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage15 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1956 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeDiesel
View all Meridian specs and features

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