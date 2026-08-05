The Jeep Meridian remains a cornerstone in the premium SUV segment, offering a sophisticated blend of rugged off-road capability and refined urban luxury. As of 2025 and heading into 2026, the Meridian has received significant updates to its variant lineup, interior versatility, and safety technology, ensuring it stays ahead of competitors like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Jeep Meridian Overview

The 2025 Jeep Meridian is designed for those who demand a commanding presence on the road without compromising on cabin comfort. The latest updates introduce a new 5-seater configuration for the base Longitude trim, alongside the established 7-seater layout, providing more flexibility for different lifestyle needs.

Latest Updates for 2025 and 2026

New Track Edition: Launched in February 2026, the Track Edition brings a sporty aesthetic with blacked-out exterior accents, track-inspired livery, and a feature-rich cabin.

Launched in February 2026, the Track Edition brings a sporty aesthetic with blacked-out exterior accents, track-inspired livery, and a feature-rich cabin. Enhanced Second-Row Comfort: High-spec trims like the Limited (O) and Overland now feature sliding second-row seats, significantly improving legroom and cabin modularity.

High-spec trims like the Limited (O) and Overland now feature sliding second-row seats, significantly improving legroom and cabin modularity. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): The top-tier Overland variant is now equipped with Level 2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and forward collision warning.

The top-tier Overland variant is now equipped with Level 2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and forward collision warning. Confidence 7 Program: Jeep India has introduced the "Confidence 7" ownership package, offering up to 7 years of warranty, maintenance, and roadside assistance for total peace of mind.

Jeep Meridian Price in India

The Jeep Meridian is competitively priced, offering a premium experience across 14 variants. Prices below are ex-showroom:

Variant Seating Transmission Price (Ex-Showroom) Longitude 5-Seater Manual 23.33 Lakh Longitude Plus 7-Seater Manual 25.95 Lakh Longitude 5-Seater Automatic 27.18 Lakh Longitude Plus 7-Seater Automatic 29.04 Lakh Trail Edition 7-Seater Manual 29.12 Lakh Limited (O) 7-Seater Manual 30.01 Lakh Limited (O) 7-Seater Automatic 33.75 Lakh Overland 4x2 7-Seater Automatic 35.61 Lakh Track Edition 2WD 7-Seater Automatic 32.86 Lakh Overland 4x4 7-Seater Automatic 37.48 Lakh Track Edition 4x4 7-Seater Automatic 37.82 Lakh

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Meridian continues to be powered by the reliable 2.0-litre Multijet II Turbo Diesel engine.

Power: 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm

168 bhp @ 3750 rpm Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm

350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm Transmission: 6-speed Manual or a smooth 9-speed Torque Converter Automatic.

6-speed Manual or a smooth 9-speed Torque Converter Automatic. Drive System: Available in 4x2 (Front-Wheel Drive) and Jeep’s legendary 4x4 system with Selec-Terrain (Sand/Mud, Snow, and Auto modes).

Available in 4x2 (Front-Wheel Drive) and Jeep’s legendary 4x4 system with Selec-Terrain (Sand/Mud, Snow, and Auto modes). Mileage: Delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of approximately 14.1 kmpl to 16.25 kmpl depending on the drivetrain.

Interior and Technology

The cabin is a masterclass in premium SUV design, featuring Wicker Beige or Tupelo leather upholstery with suede accents.

Infotainment: A 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Sound System: 9-speaker Alpine premium audio system for an immersive experience.

9-speaker Alpine premium audio system for an immersive experience. Instrument Cluster: A fully digital 10.2-inch customizable display.

A fully digital 10.2-inch customizable display. Comfort: Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and 12-way powered front seats with memory function.

Safety Features

Jeep prioritises occupant protection with a robust steel cage and advanced active safety tech:

Standard Safety: 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and ABS with EBD.

6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and ABS with EBD. Advanced Tech: 360-degree Surround View Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Electronic Parking Brake.

360-degree Surround View Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Electronic Parking Brake. Level 2 ADAS: Includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Intelligent Speed Assist (exclusive to Overland and Track editions).

Conclusion

The Jeep Meridian in 2025 and 2026 stands out as a versatile, safe, and powerful SUV. Whether you choose the entry-level 5-seater for its massive 670-litre boot space or the top-end Overland 4x4 for off-road adventures, the Meridian offers a distinct European driving feel and rugged American heritage that is hard to match in its class.