Jeep Meridian Key Specs
- Engine1956 cc
- Mileage15-16 kmpl
- Power168 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Boot Space170 litres
- Max Torque350 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
The Jeep Meridian remains a cornerstone in the premium SUV segment, offering a sophisticated blend of rugged off-road capability and refined urban luxury. As of 2025 and heading into 2026, the Meridian has received significant updates to its variant lineup, interior versatility, and safety technology, ensuring it stays ahead of competitors like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.
The 2025 Jeep Meridian is designed for those who demand a commanding presence on the road without compromising on cabin comfort. The latest updates introduce a new 5-seater configuration for the base Longitude trim, alongside the established 7-seater layout, providing more flexibility for different lifestyle needs.
The Jeep Meridian is competitively priced, offering a premium experience across 14 variants. Prices below are ex-showroom:
|Variant
|Seating
|Transmission
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Longitude
|5-Seater
|Manual
|23.33 Lakh
|Longitude Plus
|7-Seater
|Manual
|25.95 Lakh
|Longitude
|5-Seater
|Automatic
|27.18 Lakh
|Longitude Plus
|7-Seater
|Automatic
|29.04 Lakh
|Trail Edition
|7-Seater
|Manual
|29.12 Lakh
|Limited (O)
|7-Seater
|Manual
|30.01 Lakh
|Limited (O)
|7-Seater
|Automatic
|33.75 Lakh
|Overland 4x2
|7-Seater
|Automatic
|35.61 Lakh
|Track Edition 2WD
|7-Seater
|Automatic
|32.86 Lakh
|Overland 4x4
|7-Seater
|Automatic
|37.48 Lakh
|Track Edition 4x4
|7-Seater
|Automatic
|37.82 Lakh
Under the hood, the Meridian continues to be powered by the reliable 2.0-litre Multijet II Turbo Diesel engine.
The cabin is a masterclass in premium SUV design, featuring Wicker Beige or Tupelo leather upholstery with suede accents.
Jeep prioritises occupant protection with a robust steel cage and advanced active safety tech:
The Jeep Meridian in 2025 and 2026 stands out as a versatile, safe, and powerful SUV. Whether you choose the entry-level 5-seater for its massive 670-litre boot space or the top-end Overland 4x4 for off-road adventures, the Meridian offers a distinct European driving feel and rugged American heritage that is hard to match in its class.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Jeep Meridian
|Rs. 23.33 LakhsOnwards
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|170 L
|4769 mm
|1859 mm
|1698 mm
|5.6 metres
|Isuzu MU-X
|Rs. 33.23 LakhsOnwards
|161 bhp
|360 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|235
|4825
|1860
|1860
|5.8
|MeridianVSMU-X
|Toyota Fortuner
|Rs. 34.76 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|500 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|296 litres
|4795 mm
|1855 mm
|1835 mm
|5.8 metres
|MeridianVSFortuner
|BYD eMAX 7
|Rs. 26.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|MUV
|6
|170 mm
|580 litres
|4710 mm
|1810 mm
|1690 mm
|-
|MeridianVSeMAX 7
Jeep Meridian is available in the 8 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise this SUV for its luxury, safety, spaciousness, and exceptional drive quality, making it a top choice in its segment. However, it struggles in heavy city traffic.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|168 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|350 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1956 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
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