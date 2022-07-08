Jeep Meridian(Compass) Expected Release Date:

The Jeep Meridian has been revealed in production form for the Indian market, and it is slated to join Jeep India's lineup in May 2022. The Meridian is essentially an India-spec Jeep Commander. Despite being based on the same platform as the five-seat Compass, it has a distinct look that sets it apart.

Jeep Meridian(Compass) Price:

The Jeep Meridian is estimated to cost between Rs 17.79 lakh and Rs 29.34 lakh.

Jeep Meridian(Compass) Features :

The Jeep Meridian's wider wheelbase, longer rear overhang, and upright tail section make it a Jeep with the third row of seats. India-spec Meridian has small headlights at the front surrounded by a seven-slot grille and alloy wheels have also been updated. Furthermore, the pair of slender tail lamps joined by a chrome strip is a design element that appears to be inspired by the Grand Cherokee L. The Meridian's windscreen, front seat frame, and a small portion of the instrument panel are influenced by the Jeep Compass. The Meridian's dashboard is identical to the Compass's, except it has a brown colour scheme. In addition, the Meridian's leather upholstery has a perforated and quilted pattern that is unique. It comes with heated front seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, hill-start and descent control, a 360-degree parking camera, and selectable drive modes. A motorised tailgate and an Alpine 9-speaker audio system round out the features of the three-row SUV.

Jeep Meridian(Compass) Performance:

The Meridian will be available with only a 2.0-litre diesel engine, according to Jeep. The power figures are estimated to produce 170 horsepower and 350 Nm of peak torque. Meridian's diesel engine has a 6-speed manual transmission and is front-wheel-drive (FWD). In addition to the all-wheel-drive AWD system, there's a 9-speed torque converter automatic with FWD as an option.

Jeep Meridian(Compass) Capacity:

The Jeep Meridian is believed to have a seven-seat interior. It boasts a boot space of 233-litres.

Jeep Meridian(Compass) Rivals :

The Jeep Meridian will compete against the Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, and Toyota Fortuner.

