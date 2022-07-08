HT Auto
Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 29,90,000 in India. It is available in 5 variants, 1956.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual, Automatic.
29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Jeep Meridian 2022 Key Specs
Engine
1956.0 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Both
About Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian(Compass)  Expected Release Date:
The Jeep Meridian has been revealed in production form for the Indian market, and it is slated to join Jeep India's lineup in May 2022. The Meridian is essentially an India-spec Jeep Commander. Despite being based on the same platform as the five-seat Compass, it has a distinct ...Read More

Ex-showroom price
Ex-showroom price
Ex-showroom price
Ex-showroom price
Ex-showroom price
Ex-showroom price
Jeep Meridian Variants & Price

Jeep Meridian price starts at ₹ 29.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 36.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Meridian comes in 5 variants. Jeep Meridian top variant price is ₹ 36.95 Lakhs.

Limited 4X2 MT
29.9 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Limited 4X2 AT
31.8 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Limited (O) 4X2 MT
32.4 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Jeep Meridian Specifications and Features
Limited 4X2 MT
Engine Type
2.0 L Multijet II Diesel
Drivertrain
FWD
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
198 Kmph
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Other
Idle Start/Stop
Jeep Meridian Offers
On Jeep Meridian:- Get Benefits Upto Rs.2,00,000 +...
Applicable on limited4x2mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
Jeep Meridian Expert Review

Jeep is all set to launch the three-row Meridian SUV in India. It hopes to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category. Can the Meridian, with its capable off-road character, emulate the success enjoyed by Jeep’s five-seater SUV Compass? Here is our first drive review.

